ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Delivery Workers Cheer $23.82 Proposed Minimum Pay Standards Not Everyone’s Happy

By Claudia Irizarry Aponte
THE CITY
THE CITY
 3 days ago

Deliverista Antonio Solis speaks outside City Hall, Nov. 21, 2022.

Ben Fractenberg/THE CITY

Last week, the city Department of Consumer and Worker Protection proposed a minimum pay rate for the city’s app-based delivery workers that would boost their hourly wages, including operating costs, to $17.87, increasing to $23.82 by April 1, 2025.

Many workers who spoke to THE CITY cheered the proposal, which would go into effect on Jan. 1, 2023 pending a public feedback period that concludes on Dec. 16.

“We had no idea what we were getting into. We went from being seen, as one of my compañeros said, as insects or misfits to, at this point, achieving something much bigger,” said Sergio Ajche, a leader of the labor group Los Deliveristas Unidos, in an interview Saturday.

“These minimum pay standards, I would say, are going to drastically change the delivery industry in New York City. And that’s thanks to the movement we’ve built in fighting for the more than 65,000 delivery workers here,” Ajche said. “To me, that’s huge.”

But not everyone’s happy: On Monday, a handful of delivery workers and members of the labor group, all of whom toil on mopeds, gathered at City Hall to ask the city to “adjust” its proposal by an additional $5, claiming its estimate of their operating costs is too low.

Once the $23.82 hourly rate is fully implemented by 2025, it will include $2.26 hourly for operating expenses; workers requested the additional $5 for expense purposes, which would bring the rate to $28.82.

“We are asking the city to make a $5 adjustment, to go that extra mile to ensure we get to a living wage,” said Astoria delivery worker Antonio Solís, who uses a moped for work, outside of City Hall on Monday. “The equipment, insurance costs, gas, maintenance — that all adds up.”

Hildalyn Colón Hernández, the policy director of the Workers Justice Project, which represents the Deliveristas, said the $5 proposal was not all-or-nothing.

“We are not rejecting the city’s proposal. We’re simply asking for an adjustment — just like with any proposal, you have the opportunity to counter it,” Colón Hernández said Monday.

Gas, Insurance, Tune-ups

Because the workers are considered independent contractors and not employees, delivery companies are not required to pay them a minimum wage. The city’s proposal, similar to the regulations existing for Uber and Lyft drivers, seeks to force the companies to pay workers a regular hourly wage.

The city Department of Consumer and Worker Protection estimates delivery workers currently earn as little as $4 an hour before tips.

The agency’s proposal follows new protections that went into effect in January of this year: Most of the city’s restaurants now must let delivery workers picking up orders use the bathroom, and apps must furnish brand-identified insulated bags to workers at no cost and provide transparency around wages and tips.

“This is an amazing achievement,” delivery worker Ernesta Galvez said in an interview. “Where it was unthinkable that a delivery worker could have something resembling a minimum wage it’s now a reality. This is huge.”

The request for an additional $5 an hour is mostly led by workers who toil by moped, who say the city’s operational cost estimates are too low to cover the cost of gas, registration, insurance and the actual vehicle, which can cost thousands of dollars.

“We encourage all New Yorkers to submit comments ahead of the public hearing on December 16th,” said DCWP spokesperson Michael Lanza. “All feedback will be considered before the final rule goes into effect.”

Some delivery workers argue they need an increase in expenses to offset the cost of using motorized vehicles, Nov. 21, 2022.

Ben Fractenberg/THE CITY

Willy Medina, who like other workers, prefers a moped to an e-bike so that he doesn’t have to worry about charging the batteries , said his monthly expenses are much higher than those of workers who toil by e-bike or bike. He spends $35 per month for insurance, and $120 per month for gas, and takes his $3,800 moped for regular tune-ups, he said.

“Using a moped is like having a car,” Medina said in Spanish. “So we’re a little concerned this proposal won’t meet our needs.”

Workers who spoke with THE CITY said they intended to submit the $5 proposal as part of the public review process. Even those who toil by e-bike, like Ajche, say the starting $17.87 rate falls below the minimum wage after deducting expenses.

Carmen de la Rosa (D-Manhattan), the Council’s labor committee chair, lauded the city’s life-changing proposed minimum pay standard.

“It’s a step in the right direction,” she said on Saturday. “I honestly believe that, at this point in time, to have that base pay is really going to substantially change the lives of these workers and that they deserve this pay.”

At City Hall on Monday, she said she was in “solidarity” with the workers asking for more money.

Ajche said that a cultural change around delivery workers, both among restaurants and customers, has been as meaningful as the city’s regulations.

“You still have some situations where the restaurants give you a hard time with the bathrooms and letting you park your bike while you wait for the order to be ready. But people in general are more thoughtful now: They offer us coffee or water, or to let us sit down for a while, customers give us better tips and ask about our jobs,” he said.

“When I go out on the streets, I see other workers happy and sharing positive experiences — it makes me feel proud of how far we’ve come.”

There was an error. Please try again later. Get THE CITY Scoop Sign up and get the latest stories from THE CITY delivered to your inbox each morning Thank you for your submission! Email (required)

By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Notice . You can opt out at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Comments / 4

sh bas
3d ago

that amount of money is not commiserate with a skill.level.in today's market..this will only push prices up and inflation ..you dollars will continue to buy less and less

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
qchron.com

Legal victory for homecare workers

Homecare workers recently won a major victory in the fight to recover wages they are owed. Judge David Cohen of the New York County Supreme Court ruled last week that former homecare workers employed by Premier Home Health Care Services, a major employer of such aides in Flushing and citywide, may proceed with a class action suit to be paid back wages for uncompensated 24-hour shifts.
bkreader.com

Bed-Stuy Residents Are Calling for Accountability Around Dangler Mansion

Bed-Stuy community members have compiled a list of demands following the demolishment of The Jacob Dangler Mansion, reports Carib News. The list is directed towards the Landmarks Preservation Commission (LPC), the New York City Department of Buildings, the Mayor’s Office, and developer Tomer Erlich. Despite repeated community organizing since...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
queensjewishlink.com

Progressives Seek To Abolish Gang Database For ‘Equity’

Progressive Democrats on the New York City Council are pushing to abolish the database that the NYPD uses to track gang activity in and around New York City, and to prevent any other database from being formed. Progressives are working around the clock to ensure that criminals are able to run rampant and the city turns back the clock to the 1970s.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
nystateofpolitics.com

Panel: Permanent minimum wage hike, Clean Slate Act will address workforce gap

Lawmakers are making their list of priorities to address the workforce shortage, like subsidies for childcare, legislating a permanent minimum wage increase and passing the Clean Slate Act. Assemblymembers in the Labor Committee and the chamber's Emerging Workforce Subcommittee held a public hearing in Albany to address the ongoing labor...
ALBANY, NY
brickunderground.com

Landlord reference letters: FAQs for NYC apartment hunters

If you need to rent a New York City apartment and want your application to stand out, a really good reference letter from a previous landlord can make all the difference. Even if a landlord doesn’t ask for a reference letter with your application, it’s a good idea to provide one anyway. And if you can get a second letter from another prior landlord, go for it. That’s because a letter that says you paid your rent on time and were respectful to neighbors can go a long way, especially if your credit score is on the low side of the acceptable range or you have an irregular income.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
THE CITY

Employee Deaths Canceled Contracts Abrupt Board Resignation Exodus CEO

The CEO of Exodus Transitional Community — a nonprofit facing investigations on several fronts — has suddenly resigned his position on the Board of Correction, the panel that regulates and oversees city jails.Julio Medina notified the board he was stepping down just one year into his six-year term. He was originally appointed to the board by the City Council in Sept. 2021 and until now served as its acting chair.Medina formally...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Jewish Press

NYC Mayor Adams Orders More Spending Cuts

New York City Mayor Eric Adams ordered more spending cuts Monday, his third round of cost-saving measures since taking office. A budget modification plan released by Adams last week showed $2.5 billion in savings from previous cost-cutting measures. The city’s current budget for fiscal year 2023 totals $104 billion –...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheDailyBeast

A Railroad Strike Could Lead to a Literal Shitshow in NYC

Aside from shutting down a massive sector of the global economy ahead of the holidays, a looming national rail strike could end up being a much more visceral experience for New Yorkers.A tentative deal brokered by the Biden administration fell through on Monday, with one of the freight rail industry’s biggest unions narrowly voting down the labor agreement and sending everyone back to the drawing board. The strike could cost the U.S. economy $2 billion per day, according to The New York Times.But a strike could be particularly shitty for the 8.5 million people living in New York City—literally.Across the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

These 2 retail marijuana dispensaries are expected to open on Staten Island

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- As part of 36 marijuana retail dispensary licenses granted to New York State providers, two have been approved to open on Staten Island. On Monday, the state Office of Cannabis Management (OCM) gave the green light for 36 cannabis dispensaries to open up shop -- a first step toward legal marijuana businesses operating across the Empire State.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
THE CITY

How Help Migrants Seeking Asylum New York City

The number of asylum-seeking people arriving in New York has dropped significantly in recent weeks, relief workers say, but their needs have not.Hundreds of migrants are still arriving in New York every week, a spokesperson for City Hall said — down from thousands when Adams declared a state of emergency in the city. The numbers could go up again in a number of weeks thanks to a federal judge’s pending order.In...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wrrv.com

The Largest Landowner in NY Isn’t Who You’d Think

New York is one of the most diverse states in the country. From Niagara Falls down to New York City, the landscape is constantly changing from farmland and mountains to highways and cities. It's also huge, at almost 55,000 square miles. But who owns the most of it?. Let's start...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
informnny.com

New York issues first licenses for legal pot dispensaries

NEW YORK (AP) — New York issued its first 36 cannabis dispensary licenses on Monday, taking a monumental step in establishing a legal — and lucrative — marketplace for recreational marijuana. The licenses approved by the state’s Cannabis Control Board were the first of 175 the state...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
THE CITY

THE CITY

New York, NY
811
Followers
404
Post
97K+
Views
ABOUT

We're an independent, nonprofit newsroom covering New York. Donate: http://thecity.nyc/donate

 https://www.thecity.nyc/

Comments / 0

Community Policy