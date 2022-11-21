ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, OH

whio.com

Police arrest 3 in connection to August shooting at Troy park

TROY — Three people have been arrested in connection to a shooting at a public park in Miami County earlier this year. The shooting happened at Troy Community Park on Aug. 24. News Center 7 previously reported that just minutes after receiving reports of the shooting, dispatchers received reports...
TROY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Man involved in Springfield officer-involved shooting facing charges

SPRINGFIELD — A 45-year-old man hospitalized after being injured in an officer-involved shooting in Springfield is facing charges. Michael Williams, of Springfield, was indicted Monday on two counts of attempted murder, two counts of felonious assault and one count of having weapons while under disability, according to Clark County Common Pleas Court records.
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Man arrested in cold case, serial rape investigation indicted on charges

DAYTON — The Dayton man accused of at least four sexual assault dating back to later 2013 has been indicted on charges. Tiandre Turner, 43, was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury Wednesday on two counts of rape, two counts of kidnapping, two counts of abduction, one count of felonious assault and one count of robbery, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.
DAYTON, OH
WTHR

Muncie man sentenced to 50 years for killing neighbor

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie man will serve 50 years for the 2020 murder of a man in a Muncie home. A judge handed down the sentence against Chase Adams for murder, obstruction of justice and criminal mischief. A jury found him guilty in April. Adams was on trial...
MUNCIE, IN
WDTN

Person struck on I-70 in critical condition

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person was injured following a crash involving a pedestrian on Thursday. According to the Dayton Post of Ohio State Patrol (OSP), crews were dispatched at 2:40 p.m. on Thursday at mile marker 29. When crews arrived on scene, they found one person injured, which was transported to Miami Valley Hospital […]
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Englewood PD asks: Have you seen this suspected thief?

ENGLEWOOD — The Englewood Police Department is asking its loyal Facebook followers and the general public for help in tracking down a man who stole a wallet from a purse and then used the credit cards he found in the wallet to buy more than $3,000 in pre-loaded gift cards from the Walmart in Englewood.
ENGLEWOOD, OH
The Lima News

Lima man charged with manslaughter in drug-related death

LIMA — A Lima man has been indicted by an Allen County grand jury on charges of involuntary manslaughter in connection with a drug death earlier this year. Shane Conrad, 34, of Lima, is charged with involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony; corrupting another with drugs, a felony of the second degree; and aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony.
LIMA, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of an assault with injuries on Wayne Madison Road in Trenton

TRENTON, Ohio — Reports of an assault with injuries on Wayne Madison Road in Trenton. Click the video player above to watch other morning/afternoon/evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so,...
TRENTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Dayton man killed in accidental shooting identified

DAYTON — A Dayton man has been identified as the person killed in a shooting that police believe to have been accidental. Keyton Woods, 20, was identified as the person found shot and deceased, according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office. Officers were dispatched to the 3700 block...
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Body found in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating after a body was found on Riverside Drive in Dayton on Sunday, November 20. According to Lt. Bauer with the Dayton Police Department, officers were called to the 2300 block of Riverside Drive near Ernst Ave on reports of a person down. Officers responded to the scene just […]
DAYTON, OH
The Lima News

Single vehicle crash near Lima leaves 1 dead

PERRY TOWNSHIP — A Cincinnati man was killed Wednesday when his vehicle traveled off Interstate-75 and struck a bridge overpass support. According to a press release from the Lima post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol the single-vehicle accident occurred at approximately 12:26 p.m. Police say a 2013 Volvo semi driven by Thomas J. Sajna, 50, was southbound on I-75 and went off the left side of the roadway and struck a bridge support at the Hanthorn Road overpass. Sajna was transported from the scene by Perry Township EMS but was later pronounced deceased at Memorial Health System.
LIMA, OH
WDTN

200 pounds of pot found in Hamilton drug search, three arrested

HAMILTON, Ohio (WCMH) — Two men and one woman have been arrested after a large amount of drugs, vehicles, guns, and cash were seized during a search in Hamilton, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office. Officials with the Butler Undercover Regional Narcotics (BURN) taskforce went to two residences in Hamilton Sunday, one on Carlton […]
HAMILTON, OH
WDTN

Potential explosive found in Washington Township; Suspect in custody

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A suspect was arrested by the FBI after a device believed to be an explosive was found in Washington Township. According to a spokesperson for the FBI, a suspect was taken into custody after an investigation into a potential explosive on the 600 block of West Alex Bell Road. The suspect […]
DAYTON, OH
peakofohio.com

Police catch drunk driver asleep in Walmart parking lot

Bellefontaine Police received a call in reference to an intoxicated driver on the south end of town Tuesday afternoon just before 3:00. Police went to the Walmart parking lot where they found John Sheeley asleep in his truck. They also saw an open case of Bush Lite beer sitting next to him.
BELLEFONTAINE, OH

