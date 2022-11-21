Read full article on original website
Police arrest 3 in connection to August shooting at Troy park
TROY — Three people have been arrested in connection to a shooting at a public park in Miami County earlier this year. The shooting happened at Troy Community Park on Aug. 24. News Center 7 previously reported that just minutes after receiving reports of the shooting, dispatchers received reports...
Man involved in Springfield officer-involved shooting facing charges
SPRINGFIELD — A 45-year-old man hospitalized after being injured in an officer-involved shooting in Springfield is facing charges. Michael Williams, of Springfield, was indicted Monday on two counts of attempted murder, two counts of felonious assault and one count of having weapons while under disability, according to Clark County Common Pleas Court records.
Huber Heights Police: Too early to say if father, 78, will be charged in shooting of son, 51
HUBER HEIGHTS — UPDATE @ 11:05 p.m. Police plan to take their evidence in the Thanksgiving Day shooting involving a father and son on Millhoff Drive to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office on Friday, said Huber Heights Sgt. Cory Siegrist, who noted it was too early to say whether a charge or charges would be filed.
Man arrested in cold case, serial rape investigation indicted on charges
DAYTON — The Dayton man accused of at least four sexual assault dating back to later 2013 has been indicted on charges. Tiandre Turner, 43, was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury Wednesday on two counts of rape, two counts of kidnapping, two counts of abduction, one count of felonious assault and one count of robbery, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.
Suspect in killing of Richmond Officer Burton considers ditching lawyers, faces death penalty
RICHMOND, Ind. — The man accused of shooting and killing Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton made his first court appearance on Wednesday. The state enhanced Phillip Lee’s charges after the officer’s death in September, and he now faces murder and the death penalty. During the hearing, 13News...
Muncie man sentenced to 50 years for killing neighbor
MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie man will serve 50 years for the 2020 murder of a man in a Muncie home. A judge handed down the sentence against Chase Adams for murder, obstruction of justice and criminal mischief. A jury found him guilty in April. Adams was on trial...
Person struck on I-70 in critical condition
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person was injured following a crash involving a pedestrian on Thursday. According to the Dayton Post of Ohio State Patrol (OSP), crews were dispatched at 2:40 p.m. on Thursday at mile marker 29. When crews arrived on scene, they found one person injured, which was transported to Miami Valley Hospital […]
Englewood PD asks: Have you seen this suspected thief?
ENGLEWOOD — The Englewood Police Department is asking its loyal Facebook followers and the general public for help in tracking down a man who stole a wallet from a purse and then used the credit cards he found in the wallet to buy more than $3,000 in pre-loaded gift cards from the Walmart in Englewood.
Lima man charged with manslaughter in drug-related death
LIMA — A Lima man has been indicted by an Allen County grand jury on charges of involuntary manslaughter in connection with a drug death earlier this year. Shane Conrad, 34, of Lima, is charged with involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony; corrupting another with drugs, a felony of the second degree; and aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony.
Man accused of murdering neighbor moves to use insanity defense
MUNCIE, Ind. — A judge granted a motion to review the competency of a Delaware County man accused of shooting and killing his neighbor over an alleged utility dispute. Cy Alley’s defense is arguing the defendant is insane and wants further psychiatric evaluations before the case moves forward.
Reports of an assault with injuries on Wayne Madison Road in Trenton
TRENTON, Ohio — Reports of an assault with injuries on Wayne Madison Road in Trenton. Click the video player above to watch other morning/afternoon/evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so,...
Ohio juvenile in custody after video shows ‘cruel acts’ done to calf
The Mercer County Sheriff's Office launched an investigation and identified multiple juvenile suspects. One of those juveniles is now in custody.
Dayton man killed in accidental shooting identified
DAYTON — A Dayton man has been identified as the person killed in a shooting that police believe to have been accidental. Keyton Woods, 20, was identified as the person found shot and deceased, according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office. Officers were dispatched to the 3700 block...
Hunters help catch man accused of leading deputies on Clark Co. chase
When the deputy attempted to arrest Markus, the man allegedly sped off in his vehicle, hitting the deputy’s arm. The deputy was taken to the hospital where he was treated and released while others pursued the suspect into Champaign County.
Body found in Dayton neighborhood
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating after a body was found on Riverside Drive in Dayton on Sunday, November 20. According to Lt. Bauer with the Dayton Police Department, officers were called to the 2300 block of Riverside Drive near Ernst Ave on reports of a person down. Officers responded to the scene just […]
Single vehicle crash near Lima leaves 1 dead
PERRY TOWNSHIP — A Cincinnati man was killed Wednesday when his vehicle traveled off Interstate-75 and struck a bridge overpass support. According to a press release from the Lima post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol the single-vehicle accident occurred at approximately 12:26 p.m. Police say a 2013 Volvo semi driven by Thomas J. Sajna, 50, was southbound on I-75 and went off the left side of the roadway and struck a bridge support at the Hanthorn Road overpass. Sajna was transported from the scene by Perry Township EMS but was later pronounced deceased at Memorial Health System.
200 pounds of pot found in Hamilton drug search, three arrested
HAMILTON, Ohio (WCMH) — Two men and one woman have been arrested after a large amount of drugs, vehicles, guns, and cash were seized during a search in Hamilton, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office. Officials with the Butler Undercover Regional Narcotics (BURN) taskforce went to two residences in Hamilton Sunday, one on Carlton […]
UPDATE: Victim accidentally hit propane tank that exploded in Warren County
CLARKSVILLE — UPDATE @ 4:30 p.m. (Nov. 24) The male who suffered burn injuries in Wednesday night’s propane explosion in Clarksville inadvertently hit the tank while he was breaking up kindling for a fire, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday. The male, identified as the homeowner,...
Potential explosive found in Washington Township; Suspect in custody
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A suspect was arrested by the FBI after a device believed to be an explosive was found in Washington Township. According to a spokesperson for the FBI, a suspect was taken into custody after an investigation into a potential explosive on the 600 block of West Alex Bell Road. The suspect […]
Police catch drunk driver asleep in Walmart parking lot
Bellefontaine Police received a call in reference to an intoxicated driver on the south end of town Tuesday afternoon just before 3:00. Police went to the Walmart parking lot where they found John Sheeley asleep in his truck. They also saw an open case of Bush Lite beer sitting next to him.
