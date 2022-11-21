Golf legend Tom Watson has shoulder surgery after reportedly being in go-kart accident

Age is just a number, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t times when a person should be more cautious than they might have been, say, 50 years earlier.

Case in point is golf legend Tom Watson, the eight-time major champion who was named PGA Player of the Year six times. Watson, a member of the World Golf Hall of Fame who turned 73 in September, tweeted a photo of himsel f in a hospital bed .

Watson’s left arm was in a sling, and he thanked his doctor while adding the hashtags gokartrollover, leftshoulderreplacement and fortheyoungerguys.

GolfWeek confirmed Watson was injured in a go-kart accident and had his shoulder replaced.

“Watson was involved in an accident Monday while riding a go-kart on his Kansas farm,” GolfWeek reported. “The vehicle rolled over and required left shoulder replacement surgery, which was conducted Friday at Tulane Medical Center in New Orleans.”

According to Golf Digest, the surgery was done Friday by Dr. Felix “Buddy” Savoie, as Watson noted in his tweet.

Watson had been planning to participate in the PNC Championship next month with his son Michael, Golf Digest said, but that idea is likely on hold.