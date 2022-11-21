ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

KCI seeking volunteers for simulation prior to opening new terminal

By Mike Coutee
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03RFV1_0jIqesgg00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The new Kansas City International Airport terminal is close to opening ahead of some big events in Kansas City next year.

The city’s aviation department wants to make sure everything is running smoothly before thousands of people head to town next year for events like the 2023 NFL Draft.

That’s where you may come into play.

Build KCI announced Monday it needs volunteers to help test all of the new amenities and other systems travelers will rely on when moving through the new terminal.

El Pollo Loco announces new restaurants in Kansas City area

The team is accepting applications for volunteers to spend several hours putting the new terminal to the test in February. Volunteers will be asked to act like they are checking in for a flight, move between gates, and get to the baggage claim and transportation.

Other volunteers will act as people picking up travelers flying into the new terminal to test out parking, drop off and arrival areas.

Those interested can fill out an application survey online .

While the position is not paid, participants will be able to give Build KCI feedback on accessibility, inclusion and access following the simulation.

Kansas City’s new single terminal airport is slated to open in March 2023.

northeastnews.net

Drive to your gate at the new KCI

Fifty years ago this month, on November 11, 1972, Kansas City International Airport opened for the first time, ushering in a new concept in air travel called “Drive to your Gate.”. As outlined in the program for the three-day official dedication, the Drive to your Gate concept was billed...
KANSAS CITY, MO
CJ Coombs

Historic Switzer School Buildings in Kansas City were steered by Dr. J. M. Greenwood for success in the late 1800s

Switzer School Buildings, Kansas City, Missouri.Photo byBartokie, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons/. The Switzer School Buildings in Kansas City have various architectural designs (Italian Renaissance Revival, Neo-Classical, Art Deco, and Constructivist). In 2009, they were vacant. The architects were well-known Charles A. Smith as well as Curtis & Cowling, and Nate W. Downes. In December 2009, the school buildings were listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
KANSAS CITY, MO
