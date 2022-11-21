KCI seeking volunteers for simulation prior to opening new terminal

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The new Kansas City International Airport terminal is close to opening ahead of some big events in Kansas City next year.

The city’s aviation department wants to make sure everything is running smoothly before thousands of people head to town next year for events like the 2023 NFL Draft.

That’s where you may come into play.

Build KCI announced Monday it needs volunteers to help test all of the new amenities and other systems travelers will rely on when moving through the new terminal.

The team is accepting applications for volunteers to spend several hours putting the new terminal to the test in February. Volunteers will be asked to act like they are checking in for a flight, move between gates, and get to the baggage claim and transportation.

Other volunteers will act as people picking up travelers flying into the new terminal to test out parking, drop off and arrival areas.

Those interested can fill out an application survey online .

While the position is not paid, participants will be able to give Build KCI feedback on accessibility, inclusion and access following the simulation.

Kansas City’s new single terminal airport is slated to open in March 2023.

