Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Springfield man honored by Jeff Schmitt Auto Group for community service
Martin, the owner of The Ability Builders, LLC, was looking to hire more employees in July so that they could expand their impact on the community.
Free Thanksgiving dinners available in Dayton this afternoon
DAYTON — People in need of a meal on Thanksgiving have the opportunity to get one in Dayton today. Free Thanksgiving meals will be available today in the parking lot across the street from Estridge Market beginning at 3 p.m. The drive-thru style giveaway will provide a meal for...
Xenia woman judges in the National Dog Show
*The interview above aired on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A woman from Xenia got the opportunity of a lifetime to be a judge on national television this Thanksgiving holiday. Vicki Seiler-Cushman, a judge with the American Kennel Club, says she has been in the industry of dog shows for 50 years, […]
WDTN
Town & Country Furniture’s Pet of the Week: Liza!
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Liza meet Liza! Angie from SICSA shared the Town & County Furniture Pet of the Week: Liza!. Liza (the dog, not the host) is a 2-year-old brindle mixed large breed dog looking for her forever home!. Angie shared that Liza is loving and sweet and...
wrtv.com
Muncie teen donates hundreds of meals ahead of Thanksgiving
MUNCIE— A Muncie teen is making it his mission to feed those in need. 13-year-old Madden Moore posted on social media a few weeks ago that he wanted to give rotisserie chicken to those who are experiencing homelessness for the Thanksgiving holiday. "So we started with a goal of...
miamivalleytoday.com
Former Piqua resident publishes fifth book
PIQUA — Former Piqua resident, Gary Wheeler, recently published his fifth book, a standalone titled, “Unseen Warfare.”. The work is a fictional book that sheds light on the underlying causes of the current circumstances in our world, the “unseen battle between good and evil,” said Wheeler.
Daily Advocate
Versailles FFA hosts Veterans Dinner
VERSAILLES — On Thursday, Nov. 3, the Versailles FFA hosted a dinner at the school for Veterans in the surrounding area. The program honored active duty military as well as veterans in attendance and those who are deceased. To start off the night, those in attendance enjoyed a meal...
Sidney Daily News
Donations will keep curtain raised
SIDNEY — The Historic Sidney Theatre is asking Community Foundation Match Day donors to assist with operational expenses to keep the curtain raised. “Ticket sales alone do not keep our lights on,” said Ian Hinz, executive director. Hinz sited utility, staffing and other operational costs would be supported...
WDTN
Test Driving a New Truck at Chevrolet of Troy!
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — We visited Chevrolet of Troy to test drive a brand new 2022 Chevy Silverado!. Jacob Shepherd, Dealer Principal at Chevrolet of Troy rode along to share some information about the truck!. According to Jacob, the 2022 Chevy Silverado is versatile and gets great gas mileage....
The Lebanon Horse-Drawn Carriage Parade & Festival Brings Hallmark Holiday Vibes to Warren County
Horses from clydesdales to pint-sized ponies will be pulling carriages decked out in holiday finery.
Daily Advocate
Greenville BoE hears complaint, highlights students’ academic, athletic, musical performances
GREENVILLE — The Greenville City School District Board of Education met in the Anna Bier Civic Room of St. Clair Memorial Hall March 17. Of particular interest were students’ academic and athletic commendations as well as a parent complaint alleged against a high school teacher. Jody Harter, Doug...
Farmers in Van Wert say escaped mink are killing local livestock
VAN WERT COUNTY, Ohio — In the six days since a break-in at Lion Farms USA in Van Wert, Ohio, released about 40,000 mink into the surrounding fields, local farmers said the animals have been nothing but a terror to local livestock. On Nov. 19, Logan Welker, a farmer...
countynewsonline.org
A decision of the Darke County Wellness Challenge comes as a surprise and might be the end of many 5K races.
Many small organizations in Darke County that organized a 5K race and used it as a fundraiser for their cause just got hit by a hammer: the Darke County Wellness Challenge committee has decided to disband the Darke County Wellness Challenge after the 2022 racing season. The Darke County Wellness...
VIDEO: Mink seen near businesses in downtown Van Wert
VAN WERT, Ohio — Cellphone video posted to social media Sunday night shows a mink roaming downtown Van Wert as it passes by several businesses, including an Anytime Fitness and an now-closed Pet Valu. The person taking the video narrates the mink's movements satirically, suggesting the animal might be...
13abc.com
Dine in the 419: Millie’s Cafe
OTTOVILLE, Ohio (WTVG) -- Welcome to Ottoville. It’s a village of about 1,000 people in Putnam County, but it is known across the country because of Millie’s Cafe. They have won best dry seasoning at the National Buffalo Wing Festival in Buffalo, New York two years in a row.
Wayne County farmer's Facebook page hit by hackers who are posting racy photos
Small businesses in Central Indiana say they are locked out of their Facebook pages because of hackers.
With God’s Grace holds mobile distribution ahead of Thanksgiving
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – It’s almost Turkey Day and With God’s Grace is handing out food before the holiday. According to a release, With God’s Grace is holding a mobile side dish distribution on Sunday, Nov. 20 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at With God’s Grace in Dayton. The release says side dishes for […]
agdaily.com
Activists blamed in release of 40,000 mink from Ohio farm
Activists are likely to blame for the recent release of close to 40,000 mink from a farm in Van Wert County, Ohio, authorities have said. The apparent on-farm criminal activity included stolen livestock, destroyed fencing, damage to barns, graffiti, and threats to the farmer and his family, according to the Fur Commission USA. In total, the damage is estimated to be close to $1.6 million.
VIDEO: Smoke pours out from abandoned Dayton apartment complex
DAYTON — Firefighters in Dayton spent part of Thanksgiving morning responding to a fire at an abandoned apartment complex. Crews were dispatched to Foxton Court just before 9 a.m. on reports of a fire, according to initial emergency scanner traffic. Video from the scene shows large amounts of light-colored...
hometownstations.com
Major fire in rural Mercer Co. destroy a home, vehicles, and other property
MERCER COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Multiple fire departments from Mercer, Auglaize, and Allen Counties were battling a major fire south of Mendon on Thanksgiving. The fire departments were called out to the 7800 block of Denny Road right around 2:30 Thursday afternoon. According to scanner traffic, firefighters believe the fire started in the garage and spread to a double-wide trailer. They evacuated the homes in the area, because propane tanks were exploding, plus there were concerns that one of the structures had ammo in it. It is unknown if anybody was hurt, but the property had vehicles and other structures that also caught fire. The fire crews were on the scene for a few hours. The Red Cross was contacted to help the people that lived at the residence.
Comments / 1