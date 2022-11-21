ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, OH

WDTN

Xenia woman judges in the National Dog Show

*The interview above aired on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A woman from Xenia got the opportunity of a lifetime to be a judge on national television this Thanksgiving holiday. Vicki Seiler-Cushman, a judge with the American Kennel Club, says she has been in the industry of dog shows for 50 years, […]
XENIA, OH
WDTN

Town & Country Furniture’s Pet of the Week: Liza!

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Liza meet Liza! Angie from SICSA shared the Town & County Furniture Pet of the Week: Liza!. Liza (the dog, not the host) is a 2-year-old brindle mixed large breed dog looking for her forever home!. Angie shared that Liza is loving and sweet and...
DAYTON, OH
wrtv.com

Muncie teen donates hundreds of meals ahead of Thanksgiving

MUNCIE— A Muncie teen is making it his mission to feed those in need. 13-year-old Madden Moore posted on social media a few weeks ago that he wanted to give rotisserie chicken to those who are experiencing homelessness for the Thanksgiving holiday. "So we started with a goal of...
MUNCIE, IN
miamivalleytoday.com

Former Piqua resident publishes fifth book

PIQUA — Former Piqua resident, Gary Wheeler, recently published his fifth book, a standalone titled, “Unseen Warfare.”. The work is a fictional book that sheds light on the underlying causes of the current circumstances in our world, the “unseen battle between good and evil,” said Wheeler.
PIQUA, OH
Daily Advocate

Versailles FFA hosts Veterans Dinner

VERSAILLES — On Thursday, Nov. 3, the Versailles FFA hosted a dinner at the school for Veterans in the surrounding area. The program honored active duty military as well as veterans in attendance and those who are deceased. To start off the night, those in attendance enjoyed a meal...
VERSAILLES, OH
Sidney Daily News

Donations will keep curtain raised

SIDNEY — The Historic Sidney Theatre is asking Community Foundation Match Day donors to assist with operational expenses to keep the curtain raised. “Ticket sales alone do not keep our lights on,” said Ian Hinz, executive director. Hinz sited utility, staffing and other operational costs would be supported...
SIDNEY, OH
WDTN

Test Driving a New Truck at Chevrolet of Troy!

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — We visited Chevrolet of Troy to test drive a brand new 2022 Chevy Silverado!. Jacob Shepherd, Dealer Principal at Chevrolet of Troy rode along to share some information about the truck!. According to Jacob, the 2022 Chevy Silverado is versatile and gets great gas mileage....
TROY, OH
WTOL 11

VIDEO: Mink seen near businesses in downtown Van Wert

VAN WERT, Ohio — Cellphone video posted to social media Sunday night shows a mink roaming downtown Van Wert as it passes by several businesses, including an Anytime Fitness and an now-closed Pet Valu. The person taking the video narrates the mink's movements satirically, suggesting the animal might be...
VAN WERT, OH
13abc.com

Dine in the 419: Millie’s Cafe

OTTOVILLE, Ohio (WTVG) -- Welcome to Ottoville. It’s a village of about 1,000 people in Putnam County, but it is known across the country because of Millie’s Cafe. They have won best dry seasoning at the National Buffalo Wing Festival in Buffalo, New York two years in a row.
OTTOVILLE, OH
WDTN

With God’s Grace holds mobile distribution ahead of Thanksgiving

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – It’s almost Turkey Day and With God’s Grace is handing out food before the holiday. According to a release, With God’s Grace is holding a mobile side dish distribution on Sunday, Nov. 20 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at With God’s Grace in Dayton. The release says side dishes for […]
DAYTON, OH
agdaily.com

Activists blamed in release of 40,000 mink from Ohio farm

Activists are likely to blame for the recent release of close to 40,000 mink from a farm in Van Wert County, Ohio, authorities have said. The apparent on-farm criminal activity included stolen livestock, destroyed fencing, damage to barns, graffiti, and threats to the farmer and his family, according to the Fur Commission USA. In total, the damage is estimated to be close to $1.6 million.
VAN WERT COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

VIDEO: Smoke pours out from abandoned Dayton apartment complex

DAYTON — Firefighters in Dayton spent part of Thanksgiving morning responding to a fire at an abandoned apartment complex. Crews were dispatched to Foxton Court just before 9 a.m. on reports of a fire, according to initial emergency scanner traffic. Video from the scene shows large amounts of light-colored...
DAYTON, OH
hometownstations.com

Major fire in rural Mercer Co. destroy a home, vehicles, and other property

MERCER COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Multiple fire departments from Mercer, Auglaize, and Allen Counties were battling a major fire south of Mendon on Thanksgiving. The fire departments were called out to the 7800 block of Denny Road right around 2:30 Thursday afternoon. According to scanner traffic, firefighters believe the fire started in the garage and spread to a double-wide trailer. They evacuated the homes in the area, because propane tanks were exploding, plus there were concerns that one of the structures had ammo in it. It is unknown if anybody was hurt, but the property had vehicles and other structures that also caught fire. The fire crews were on the scene for a few hours. The Red Cross was contacted to help the people that lived at the residence.
MERCER COUNTY, OH

