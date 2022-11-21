As 2022 comes to an end and we pause for a day of reflection and gratitude, we’re turning our attention to the community organizations that make life a little better for residents of the greater D.C. area. In this year’s giving guide, presented in partnership with the Catalogue for Philanthropy: Greater Washington, you’ll find nearly 50 groups that focus on everything from improving the environment and access to food to support for those returning from periods of incarceration and students who need help outside the classroom.

