Post Office Temporarily Closed After RobberyBryan DijkhuizenWashington, DC
4 Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
U.S. Officials Briefed on Potential Major Espionage ThreatNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Texas politicians work to prevent non-citizens from voting in any electionsT. WareTexas State
Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 43-30 win over MarylandThe LanternColumbus, OH
Washington City Paper
Give It Up, D.C.: Our 2022 Giving Guide
As 2022 comes to an end and we pause for a day of reflection and gratitude, we’re turning our attention to the community organizations that make life a little better for residents of the greater D.C. area. In this year’s giving guide, presented in partnership with the Catalogue for Philanthropy: Greater Washington, you’ll find nearly 50 groups that focus on everything from improving the environment and access to food to support for those returning from periods of incarceration and students who need help outside the classroom.
WTOP
Teen shot near annual Turkey Bowl in Northeast DC
A 15-year-old boy was shot in Northeast D.C. on Thursday afternoon during the annual Turkey Bowl championship football game at Eastern High School. D.C. Fire and EMS told WTOP they responded to a reported shooting around 1:25 p.m. in the 1600 block of East Capitol Street Northeast, about a block from the high school.
alxnow.com
D.C.-based catering company moving to Eisenhower Valley
Mindy’s Catering, a catering company based out of the Berkley neighborhood in D.C., is moving to an industrial park just across the street from the Victory Center. A special use permit filed with the City of Alexandria said the company aims to move into 4942-C Eisenhower Avenue. The permit says the Eisenhower location will serve as an off-premise catering prep kitchen for the company.
International Business Times
Customer Assaults Another Person With Chair At Wendy's In Washington DC [Video]
A Washington, D.C. man is being sought by the police after he assaulted another person inside a Wendy's outlet Monday. The incident was caught on camera. The Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District asked for help from the public to identify and locate the suspect, who reportedly picked up a chair and assaulted the victim with it, before fleeing from the scene. The incident occurred on Georgia Avenue, Northwest Washington, D.C.
Post office robbed in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Members of the United States Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) were at a post office in Southeast Tuesday after someone robbed it. Postal inspectors said the robbery took place around 2:40 p.m. at the USPS location in the 600 block of Pennsylvania Ave. SE. The person who robbed it was approximately […]
newsnationnow.com
D.C. criminal justice advocate killed
(NewsNation) — Criminal justice reform advocate Kelvin Blowe was killed in Washington, D.C., last week. Blowe was instrumental in the rewriting of the D.C. criminal code, the revisions of which passed hours after his murder. The 32-year-old D.C. resident was shot down in his car after gunfire followed a...
All Curative COVID Testing Sites To Close In D.C. Area By End Of December
For much of the pandemic, Curative testing sites in D.C., Md. and Va. have been go-to locations for many residents to get quick COVID results on PCR tests. Now the company is shutting down all locations not just in the D.C. area, but nationwide. Arlington County announced earlier this month...
ggwash.org
Here’s how neighborhoods west of Kenilworth Avenue in Northeast DC became isolated from the city
This article was first published on July 22, 2021. We love investigating how neighborhoods in the region have changed over the years and wanted to share this piece with you again. As I discussed in a previous article, the neighborhoods of River Terrace, Parkside, Mayfair, Eastland Gardens, and Kenilworth in...
Washingtonian.com
Best Things to Do in the DC Area 11/23-11/27: Georgetown GLOW, CityCenter Tree Lighting, and a Holiday Parade
While you are spending time with loved ones this holiday weekend you can see colorful light-art indoors and out at a couple of new displays, or you can listen to music and load up on warm drinks at a whimsical tree-lighting ceremony. Best Things to Do This Weekend. CityCenterDC Holiday...
Washington, D.C. man who helped pass criminal code overhaul shot and killed
A man who helped usher criminal justice reform through city council in Washington, D.C., was shot and killed in the early morning hours of Nov. 15.
dcnewsnow.com
High school student shot, killed inside hotel room in Northeast
The Metropolitan Police Department released surveillance images showing someone that investigators described as a person of interest in the case. High school student shot, killed inside hotel room …. The Metropolitan Police Department released surveillance images showing someone that investigators described as a person of interest in the case. Top...
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: Free Thanksgiving Lunch at Bus Boys and Poets on 14th St in DC
Busboys and Poets is offering a free sit-down Thanksgiving meal for the homeless, hungry, or anyone who needs one between 12pm and 3pm today (Thursday, November 24th) at its 14th and V location (2021 14th St NW, Washington DC 20009). Reservations are not required and anyone who needs a meal...
WJLA
DC police ramp up patrols near LGBTQ establishments after deadly Colorado shooting
WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. Police are increasing patrols around LGBTQ establishments in the District following a deadly shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs over the weekend. There are currently no known threats to any D.C. businesses, police said. The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) released the following statement on...
PhillyBite
Must Try Best Restaurants in Georgetown DC
Washington DC - Whether you're in town for a quick lunch, a date, or a full day of sightseeing, you can find a restaurant you love. Whether you're looking for the perfect Indian restaurant or a French eatery, there are many great options in the city. Georgetown Pizza and Grill.
alxnow.com
Five Guys moving corporate headquarters to Alexandria
Five Guys is moving its corporate headquarters to Alexandria’s Carlyle neighborhood, according to the Washington Business Journal. The burger chain, which opened its first location in Arlington in 1986, has been headquartered in Lorton for nearly a decade. It is moving to a 40,000-square-foot space on the fifth floor of 1940 Duke Street in the Carlyle Crescent building.
cleveland.com
Amid massacres, the D.C. do-nothings continue to do nothing about guns
Looks like we’re going to be having mass shootings every day now (”Shooting at Virginia Walmart leaves multiple people dead, injured, reports say,” cleveland.com, Nov. 23). Don’t go to a Walmart, nightclub, school, university, place of worship, anywhere, really. Just stay home, order out for food, and stream what’s best for you to watch this weekend (or weekday).
washingtoninformer.com
D.C. ‘Strike Force’ Makes Homeownership Achievable
Just in time for the holidays, D.C. native Brittany Freeman closed on her very own home in the District. In celebration of the milestone, she received a gift basket from Mayor Muriel Bowser to commemorate her journey as part of Bowser’s Black Homeownership Strike Force (BHSF), dedicated to creating 20,000 new Black homeowners by 2030.
dcnewsnow.com
Police in Fairfax County Close Rape Case After 34 Years
The Fairfax County Police Department said DNA evidence connected two brothers to a rape that took place in 1988. One of the brothers died in 2009. The other is facing charges. Police in Fairfax County Close Rape Case After 34 …. The Fairfax County Police Department said DNA evidence connected...
25newsnow.com
Boil order continues for large swath of City of Washington
WASHINGTON (25 News Now) - A boil order for a large portion of the City of Washington continues. The city says that the chlorine feed system for water treatment plant #1 was restored Monday. Required samples for the Illinois EPA were collected Tuesday with results available Wednesday. The city says...
D.C. Police Search For Armed Burglars Caught On Surveillance
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating a Burglary One while armed offense that took place Friday afternoon in Northeast, D.C. This incident happened on the 3400 Block of 24th Street. Shortly after 3:30 pm suspects followed a victim inside a residence. One of the suspects displayed a handgun, and the suspects took items from the residence, then fled the scene. Nearby surveillance cameras captured the suspects. If you have any information about this case, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. This incident remains under investigation. The post D.C. Police Search For Armed Burglars Caught On Surveillance appeared first on Shore News Network.
