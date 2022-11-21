ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, VA

Virginia’s first full-service casino announces opening date

By Julius Ayo
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NJGUL_0jIqdtXC00

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — There is now an opening date for Virginia’s first full-service casino.

On Monday, Rivers Casino Portsmouth officials announced that the $340 million gaming and entertainment venue will open its doors to the public on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, at 3 p.m.

The casino is part of a planned Entertainment District along Victory Boulevard — just south of I-264. Rush Street Gaming officials broke ground for the casino back in December 2021.

Triad father sits in on son’s middle school class to address his behavior issues

Earlier this month, the Virginia Lottery Board unanimously approved the casino’s operator’s license.

Rivers Casino Portsmouth, open 24/7, will feature a gaming floor with 1,448 slot machines, 57 table games, and 24 poker tables in a dedicated poker room. Additionally, the facility will have ten new restaurants and bars all under one roof, including high-end dining at Admiral’s Steak and Seafood, casual dining at Crossings Café and Asian cuisine at Mian; plus, Slice Pizzeria, Starbucks and more.

The Event Center, a 25,000 square foot multipurpose grand hall and reception area, will host weddings and galas, conventions and expos, meetings and conferences—and headline performers. The Sound Bar, an intimate stage and lounge area, will host local bands, DJs, and more.

The casino is expected to employ 1,300 team members and will continue to fill positions in the weeks leading up to the opening.

Those who can’t wait till opening day can sign up for Rivers Casino Portsmouth’s Rush Rewards Players Club . The player loyalty program will allow gamers to earn rewards such as free play, amenity and food comps, prizes, and more.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 19

AP_001301.9ff043b6c810473c87defff67d9d5acd.2248
3d ago

Not telling people what to do with their money, but if they not doing anything for schools, the homeless, and families in need then they should not be there!!!

Reply
15
Phil Webb
2d ago

just what the highest crime rated city in the whole state of Virginia needs a casino 😂

Reply(2)
8
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRIC TV

Woman wins $1 million from Virginia Lottery scratch ticket

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WRIC) — A Virginia woman recently won the $1 million top prize on a Virginia Lottery scratch ticket while waiting for a prescription to be filled in Alexandria. Alice Grant said she was waiting for her daughter’s prescription at the Giant Food at 3131 Duke Street when...
VIRGINIA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Virginia

Burger on a small white platePhoto byPhoto by engin akyurt on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you love burgers and you also happen to live in Virginia, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
VIRGINIA STATE
Alina Andras

6 Great Seafood Places in Virginia

Seafood dishPhoto byPhoto by Farhad Ibrahimzade on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you love to eat seafood from time to time and you also live in Virginia, here is a list of six amazing restaurants in Virginia that are highly praised for their food and service, so definitely check them out if you have never been to any of them before.
VIRGINIA STATE
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

Grand opening of first Amazon Robotics Fulfillment Center in Virginia

Recently, Amazon opened the doors of its newest robotics fulfillment center. in Suffolk, Virginia, to policymakers and community leaders for a special. grand opening event. The 3.8 million-square-foot facility is Amazon’s ninth. fulfillment center in Virginia, and the Commonwealth’s first Amazon Robotics Fulfillment Center. More than 1,500 employees...
SUFFOLK, VA
WausauPilot

The first Thanksgiving is a key chapter in America’s origin story – but what happened in Virginia four months later mattered much more

Peter C. Mancall, USC Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences. Last year marked the 400th anniversary of the first Thanksgiving in New England. Remembered and retold as an allegory for perseverance and cooperation, the story of that first Thanksgiving has become an important part of how Americans think about the founding of their country.
VIRGINIA STATE
baltimorenews.net

Do You Need a Medical Marijuana Card in Virginia?

Do you need a medical marijuana card in Virginia? That all depends on whether you'd like access to legal medical cannabis. Marijuana is now legal in some form in over half of the United States. This has led to many people asking the question, do I need a medical marijuana card in Virginia?
VIRGINIA STATE
FOX8 News

NC man wins $100,000 after buying $30 scratch-off

LINDEN, N.C. (WGHP) — Michael Martin of Linden bought a $30 scratch-off ticket and won a $100,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Martin bought his winning ticket from Tiger Mart on North Ramsey Street in Linden. He collected his prize at lottery headquarters Wednesday. After required state and federal tax withholdings, […]
LINDEN, NC
mocoshow.com

MoCo Couple Purchases $100,000 Winning Scratch-off at Exxon

A Silver Spring couple purchased a winning scratch-off lottery ticket worth $100,000 earlier this month from the Exxon gas station at 8384 Colesville Road in Silver Spring. Full story below courtesy of the Maryland Lottery:. A couple from Silver Spring picked up a $100,000 prize on the $30 $100,000 Extreme...
SILVER SPRING, MD
Virginia Mercury

After Chesapeake, UVA shootings, Youngkin to propose mental health agenda

Following the second mass shooting in Virginia in as many weeks that left 7 dead as of midday Wednesday, Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin said his administration plans to propose legislation to the General Assembly this winter to bolster mental health resources.  While offering few details to reporters following an annual Thanksgiving ceremony, Youngkin said his […] The post After Chesapeake, UVA shootings, Youngkin to propose mental health agenda appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
82K+
Followers
19K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy