Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Buckeye student-athletes balance faith off the fieldThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 8 Ohio State looks to ‘give it all we have’ in regular-season finale against No. 9 Minnesota, No. 3 WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
19-Year-Old Ohio Woman Texts Friend, "Open the Door." According to the Friend, She Never ArrivedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: Sueing’s career day leads Buckeyes to 80-73 win over No. 21 Texas TechThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Hot Dogs in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Related
Connecticut must continue to feed all kids in school
Thanksgiving is tomorrow, and it is one of the most wholesome days of the year: so many of us cook, eat and spend precious time with our loved ones. But it is also a day when the inequities in our community are abundantly clear: there are those who have food to eat, and there are […]
People in Connecticut don’t know how to pronounce ‘Connecticut,’ according to Google
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — People are Googling how to pronounce Connecticut more and more, according to the search giant. And leading the charge is none other than the Constitution State itself. The only other state with enough searches to appear on Google’s records is New York. The data shows search data since 2004. In […]
This Is The Best Cheeseburger In Connecticut
Love Food compiled a list of the best cheeseburgers in every US state. Here's the top choice for Connecticut.
Former Connecticut Attorney Admits Defrauding Clients Of More Than $700K
William McCullough, 62, of Westerly, Rhode Island, waived his right to be indicted and pleaded guilty this week before U.S. District Judge Victor A. Bolden in Bridgeport to one count of wire fraud stemming from an embezzlement scheme. According to court documents and statements made
cbia.com
What Paid Holidays Will Connecticut Employers Offer in 2023?
Every fall, CBIA surveys member companies to find out what paid holidays they will offer employees in the coming year. The results of the latest survey reflect responses from 369 Connecticut firms. Employers were also asked if they give employees time off for holidays not included in the survey. No...
Connecticut awards 1st retail cannabis dispensary licenses
The state of Connecticut has awarded its first licenses for recreational cannabis dispensaries.
The Best Place To Live In Massachusetts
Massachusetts may be an expensive state to live in, but it's full of wonderful cities and small towns. However, one Massachusetts city reigns supreme.
CT Department of Transportation to get a new leader
Garrett Eucalitto will replace Joseph J. Giulietti as commissioner of the CT Department of Transportation, Gov. Lamont announced.
Best CT bakeries for Thanksgiving pies: Yelp
(WTNH) — What’s the only dish more arguably iconic than a Thanksgiving turkey? The pie, of course! America loves pie, it’s a fact as old as Thanksgiving itself. According to Google Trends, the top searched pies the week of Thanksgiving in the U.S. are as follows: Pumpkin pies (Searched by 44% of Americans) Apple pie […]
Do You Need a Marriage License To Be Legally Married in Connecticut?
I remember my dad's friends joking around in the 70's & 80's about how they had to find a new place to live, because they were approaching 10 years of living with their girlfriends. Dangerously close to a Common-Law Marriage. I always thought it existed in Connecticut, it does, in a way.
Fixing bridges, improving roads — Connecticut’s potential next transportation commissioner outlines projects
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut Transportation Director Joe Giulietti is retiring at the age of 70, ending a career that has spanned five decades and placed him at the helm for four years. Giulietti, who is known for his love of trains, said the agency never stopped during the COVID-19 pandemic. “And I’m talking every […]
WBUR
Mass. will open temporary migrant shelter at former Army base
Massachusetts will open a temporary intake shelter for migrants at the former Army base at Fort Devens next month, prompted by a spike in arrivals. Gov. Charlie Baker said the shelter will be run by the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency and will accommodate up to 125 people at a time.
wshu.org
Eversource, United Illuminating will cut Connecticut's electric rates for some, but not until 2024
The electric bills for roughly 1.5 million power customers in Connecticut are expected to spike dramatically come January, but a long-awaited initiative that would ease monthly energy costs for the state’s lowest-income residents is still more than a year away. Last week, both Eversource and United Illuminating — Connecticut’s...
onthewater.com
Connecticut Fishing Report- November 23, 2022
Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook told me that he has been able to get out a few times on some sheltered structure and has still been finding a good tautog bite. There are still plenty of tautog holding across various depths, so we should have strong fishing right up to the close of the season. Forty plus feet of water has been the ticket for larger fish, but Matt was also able to find some keeper fish as shallow as 15 feet this week. Matt also reports that there is still a good school striped bass bite along the beaches, as they are still keyed in on the peanut bunker, and the bite is really starting to materialize in the creeks and rivers as well. Small soft plastics have been the ticket for hungry bass, just continue to slow down the presentation as the temps drop. Be sure to check out the Black Hall Outfitters Holiday Gift Guide this weekend to get some holiday shopping done when you’re not on the water!
milfordmirror.com
Connecticut's high electricity costs are a nagging problem. What will it take to fix it?
Despite the shock of a nearly 50–percent increase in electric prices announced by Connecticut’s two largest utilities last week, ratepayers in the Constitution State are no strangers to paying more for electricity — a nagging problem that experts and state leaders say could take up to a decade or more to solve.
DoingItLocal
ATTORNEY GENERAL TONG ANNOUNCES INVESTIGATION INTO OPTIMUM FOLLOWING HUNDREDS OF CONSUMER COMPLAINTS
(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong announced he has opened an investigation under the Connecticut Unfair Trade Practices Act into Altice Optimum following nearly 500 consumer complaints regarding slow internet speeds, hidden fees, and unacceptable technical support. Many complaints to the Office of the Attorney General involved consumers...
butlerradio.com
Burning Bush Banned In Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania has added another shrub to its invasive species list—and this one is quite popular. The state Department of Agriculture voted to add the burning bush to its controlled plant and noxious weed list. The bush is known for its vibrant red colors that go on full display in...
The Four Least Religious States in the Nation Are All in New England
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Religion remains a large part of the majority of people's lives in the United States. There are very few populated communities throughout New England where you won't find a church or house of worship nearby. But according to a new survey done by World Population Review, people in Maine, Massachusetts, Vermont, Connecticut, and New Hampshire are all using those churches and houses of worship less.
Thanksgiving Day 2022: What’s open, what’s closed in Connecticut
Attention shoppers! Many major retailers in Connecticut will be closed this Thanksgiving.
Man drives from Florida to Conn., found driving wrong-way in Torrington
TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — State police are warning drivers to rest while going on long drives this holiday season after a man was found driving the wrong way in Torrington during a road trip from Florida. On Wednesday morning, police responded to 911 calls of a wrong-way car traveling south on Route 8 northbound in […]
Comments / 0