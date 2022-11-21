ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

cbia.com

What Paid Holidays Will Connecticut Employers Offer in 2023?

Every fall, CBIA surveys member companies to find out what paid holidays they will offer employees in the coming year. The results of the latest survey reflect responses from 369 Connecticut firms. Employers were also asked if they give employees time off for holidays not included in the survey. No...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Best CT bakeries for Thanksgiving pies: Yelp

(WTNH) — What’s the only dish more arguably iconic than a Thanksgiving turkey? The pie, of course! America loves pie, it’s a fact as old as Thanksgiving itself. According to Google Trends, the top searched pies the week of Thanksgiving in the U.S. are as follows: Pumpkin pies (Searched by 44% of Americans) Apple pie […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
onthewater.com

Connecticut Fishing Report- November 23, 2022

Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook told me that he has been able to get out a few times on some sheltered structure and has still been finding a good tautog bite. There are still plenty of tautog holding across various depths, so we should have strong fishing right up to the close of the season. Forty plus feet of water has been the ticket for larger fish, but Matt was also able to find some keeper fish as shallow as 15 feet this week. Matt also reports that there is still a good school striped bass bite along the beaches, as they are still keyed in on the peanut bunker, and the bite is really starting to materialize in the creeks and rivers as well. Small soft plastics have been the ticket for hungry bass, just continue to slow down the presentation as the temps drop. Be sure to check out the Black Hall Outfitters Holiday Gift Guide this weekend to get some holiday shopping done when you’re not on the water!
CONNECTICUT STATE
DoingItLocal

ATTORNEY GENERAL TONG ANNOUNCES INVESTIGATION INTO OPTIMUM FOLLOWING HUNDREDS OF CONSUMER COMPLAINTS

(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong announced he has opened an investigation under the Connecticut Unfair Trade Practices Act into Altice Optimum following nearly 500 consumer complaints regarding slow internet speeds, hidden fees, and unacceptable technical support. Many complaints to the Office of the Attorney General involved consumers...
CONNECTICUT STATE
butlerradio.com

Burning Bush Banned In Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania has added another shrub to its invasive species list—and this one is quite popular. The state Department of Agriculture voted to add the burning bush to its controlled plant and noxious weed list. The bush is known for its vibrant red colors that go on full display in...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Seacoast Current

The Four Least Religious States in the Nation Are All in New England

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Religion remains a large part of the majority of people's lives in the United States. There are very few populated communities throughout New England where you won't find a church or house of worship nearby. But according to a new survey done by World Population Review, people in Maine, Massachusetts, Vermont, Connecticut, and New Hampshire are all using those churches and houses of worship less.
MAINE STATE

