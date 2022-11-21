ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WHIO Dayton

World Cup 2022: American journalist 'detained' over rainbow shirt ahead of U.S.-Wales match

By Henry Bushnell, Yahoo Sports
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=495m63_0jIqdSth00

AL-RAYYAN, Qatar — Two American journalists have been told to remove rainbow-patterned articles of clothing by authorities at World Cup venues in Qatar in recent days.

On Saturday, Los Angeles Times reporter Kevin Baxter was told by a police officer at the U.S. men's national team's Qatari training site that a rainbow-colored mask was not allowed.

Two days later, at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, where the USMNT plays Wales on Monday night, longtime soccer journalist Grant Wahl said that he was told by security to change out of a shirt with a rainbow pattern around a soccer ball. FIFA told Yahoo Sports that the incident was a "mistake," and said it has been "sorted."

Wahl said in a follow-up tweet that he was detained for “nearly half an hour.” He wrote on his website that, after tweeting about the incident, a security guard “forcibly ripped my phone from my hands.” He was eventually allowed to enter with the shirt on, but only after what he described as an “ordeal.”

LGBTQ rights have become one of several flashpoints of this World Cup in Qatar, where homosexuality is criminalized. FIFA and the Supreme Committee, the joint World Cup organizers, have promised LGBTQ fans and participants that they are welcome. FIFA president Gianni Infantino said Saturday that he'd "been speaking about this topic with the highest leadership of the country — several times, not just once. And they have confirmed that I can confirm that everybody is welcome."

But before Monday's matches kicked off, seven European teams had scrapped plans to wear rainbow-colored anti-discrimination captains' armbands after FIFA threatened them with “sporting sanctions.”

What fans and Western officials have always worried about, though, is the inability of organizers to control the actions of every single local police officer and security guard.

Baxter — who has been wearing the rainbow-colored mask, among others, for roughly two years — was told to remove it as he entered the Thani bin Jassim stadium ahead of a U.S. training session. He was then offered a standard blue mask, at which point he realized that he’d likely been told to remove it because of the LGBTQ Pride colors. “And that's when I got upset,” he told Yahoo Sports. He refused to wear the plain mask, and went without one.

After Baxter tweeted about the incident, a U.S. Soccer official came to him “very upset with the police officer's actions,” he said. He later received a call from a Supreme Committee representative, who asked about his safety, and said they would look into the incident.

Wahl also said he received an apology from a FIFA official. Here is the rest of his description of the incident from Wahl's website:

One security guard told me that my shirt was "political" and not allowed. Another continually refused to give me back my phone. Another guard yelled at me as he stood above me—I was sitting on a chair by now—that I had to remove my shirt.

I told him no.

"You can make this easy. Take off your shirt," one said.

I told him no, adding that my shirt wasn't political at all.

My friend Andrew Das, a reporter for the New York Times, walked past, and I informed him what was going on. They detained him too.

Eventually, the guards made me stand up, turn around and face the CCTV camera above us.

"Are you from the UK?" one guard asked.

"New York," I said. This was getting annoying. I arrived when I did so I'd have enough time to watch the Netherlands-Senegal game, and now I was missing it.

Finally, they let Andy go. And then a security commander approached me. He said they were letting me through and apologized. We shook hands.

One of the security guards told me they were just trying to protect me from fans inside who could harm me for wearing the shirt.

(A FIFA rep later apologized to me as well.)

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Cheshmi’s late goal sends Iran to 2-0 win over Wales

Al RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Rouzbeh Cheshmi scored in the eighth minute of stoppage time to break a scoreless stalemate and Iran went on to defeat Wales 2-0 at the World Cup on Friday. Cheshmi’s strike from outside the box was just beyond the diving reach of Wales backup...
WHIO Dayton

Ronaldo makes World Cup history, Portugal beats Ghana 3-2

DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo closed his eyes, took in a deep breath and then made World Cup history. The Portugal striker became the first male player to score at five World Cups with his 65th-minute penalty in a 3-2 win over Ghana on Thursday. Days...
Daily Beast

Putin Trip Goes Awry With Angry Protests and Awkward Photo Ops

The European Parliament voted a non-binding resolution to designate Russia a “state sponsor of terrorism” on Wednesday, just as Vladimir Putin arrived in Yerevan, Armenia, for a meeting of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), Russia’s collective military alliance. “The deliberate attacks and atrocities carried out by...
WHIO Dayton

FIFA tells Wales that fans can wear rainbow hats in stadiums

DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — The Welsh soccer federation said FIFA has offered assurances that fans wearing rainbow symbols will be allowed at Friday's World Cup game against Iran. The federation had asked FIFA for clarity on reports some Wales fans were stopped from taking rainbow bucket hats...
WHIO Dayton

World Cup Viewer's Guide: US seeks repeat of 1950 upset

DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — The first time the United States faced England at the World Cup, the hastily assembled American squad was a ragtag group that included a mailman, a grave digger, a dishwasher and a school teacher. Few of the players had ever met before they...
WHIO Dayton

Richarlison's goals help Brazil beat Serbia 2-0 at World Cup

LUSAIL, Qatar — (AP) — With Neymar limping off the field with an ankle injury, Richarlison came through for the “Seleção.”. A spectacular acrobatic kick followed an easy tap-in from close range as Richarlison scored both goals in Brazil's 2-0 victory over Serbia on Thursday at the World Cup.
WHIO Dayton

World Cup 2022 scores, updates: Wales vs. Iran, U.S. vs. England, Netherlands vs. Ecuador, Qatar vs. Senegal

The second round of the 2022 World Cup group stage games begin on Friday. Did you hear that the USMNT is playing?. Of course, you did. The United States is a significant underdog to England after the Three Lions demolished Iran to open their World Cup campaign. A loss likely dooms the United States' chances of advancing. A result is imperative. Can they get it?
WHIO Dayton

2 brothers, 2 teams, 2 contrasting experiences at World Cup

DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — Joy for the Williams family of Spain on Wednesday at the World Cup. Then despair for the same Williams family, who are also of Ghana, on Thursday. Williams brothers Iñaki and Nico have managed to mark both sides of their family's heritage in the most incredible way at this World Cup in Qatar by playing for two different countries. They were both born in Spain but their parents are from Ghana.
WHIO Dayton

Cristiano Ronaldo makes history as first man to score in 5 World Cups

As drama swirls around Cristiano Ronaldo off the pitch, he made history on it on Thursday. The Portugal striker scored on a penalty kick in a win over Ghana. When the ball hit the back of the net, he became the first man to score a goal in five separate World Cups. The goal broke a scoreless tie in the 64th minute and proved to be the difference in the 3-2 win.
WHIO Dayton

Iran arrests outspoken player amid World Cup scrutiny

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — (AP) — Iran arrested a prominent former member of its national soccer team on Thursday over his criticism of the government as authorities grapple with nationwide protests that have cast a shadow over its competition at the World Cup. The semiofficial Fars and...
WHIO Dayton

World Cup mystery solved: Why players lie down to defend free kicks

DOHA, Qatar — As Brazilian star Neymar lined up a dangerous free kick on Thursday in his team's 2022 World Cup opener, one of his Serbian opponents, Andrija Zivković, did something that, to the untrained eye, seemed curious. He lowered himself to the grass, and turned his back to the ball, and just lay there, as if to fall asleep.
WHIO Dayton

World Cup draws record viewership to Telemundo and Peacock

DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — The World Cup is drawing record viewership to Spanish-language broadcasts on Telemundo and Peacock, with Mexico’s match against Poland giving the digital streaming platforms their biggest weekday in total consumption. Mexico's win on Tuesday was the most-streamed World Cup game in U.S....
WHIO Dayton

Kenya faces threat of athletics ban for doping 'crisis'

DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — Kenya faces the prospect of being banned from international athletics because of doping problems that have now reached “crisis” levels, according to authorities in the country. The threat of an imminent ban by track and field governing body World Athletics, which...
OREGON STATE
WHIO Dayton

World Cup 2022 roundup: Richarlison's golazo highlights best of group stage opening games

The month of fútbol is in full swing, and ever since Sunday when Qatar and Ecuador kicked off the 2022 World Cup, there has been no shortage of action. While some of the favorites have looked as expected, other teams have managed to shock us. Every country has now played their first game, so it's a perfect time to take a look at what has transpired as the second round of group stage matches get set to kick off Friday.
WHIO Dayton

Stranded World Cup fans offered full refunds after housing didn't have toilets or wash basins

Stranded World Cup fans who hoped to stay in "fan villages" are being offered full refunds by the Supreme Committee in charge of organizing the event, according to ESPN. Those fans were left without acceptable accommodations after "fan village" sites were left without basic amenities, like toilets and wash basins. The "fan villages" were constructed to allow World Cup fans to attend the event cheaply. For $200 a night, fans believed they would be staying in a converted shipping container furnished with basic amenities. When those fans arrived, they discovered some of the sites were unfinished and still under construction.
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
102K+
Followers
141K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy