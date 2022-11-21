Read full article on original website
Fall River Police Arrest One, Seek Another in Connection to Shooting
FALL RIVER (1420 WBSM) — Two men face multiple gun charges after a man was shot in Fall River, with one arrested and one still at large. Fall River Police arrested Gilberto Velazquez-Arce, 24, and seek to arrest Nestly Lewis, 27, in connection with a November 3 shooting in the 300 block of America Street.
Driver Sought in Fatal Brockton Hit and Run
BROCKTON — Police and prosecutors are asking for the public's help in the search for the driver of a white SUV that was involved in a fatal hit and run crash in Brockton on Monday night. The Plymouth County District Attorney's Office says the vehicle is believed to have...
Fall River School Staffer Fired, Not Arrested, for ‘Inappropriate’ Messages
FALL RIVER — An employee of a Fall River charter school has been fired — but is not currently under arrest — after school officials said he engaged in inappropriate communications with someone believed to be a student. Atlantis Charter School Executive Director Robert Beatty wrote in...
Victim in Hingham SUV Crash into Apple Store Identified
HINGHAM (1420 WBSM) — The victim in this morning’s incident in which an SUV crashed into a Hingham Apple Store and killed one person while injuring 16 others has been identified. According to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office, the victim was identified as Kevin Bradley, 65, of...
Lakeville Woman Arrested for Manslaughter in Florida Crash
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, F.L. — A Lakeville woman has been arrested in Florida on DUI manslaughter charges after she allegedly crashed a Jeep into a sheriff's deputy, killing him. According to AP News, 30-year-old Cassandra Smith of Lakeville, MA was booked into the Charlotte County Jail on the manslaughter charges following the crash on I-75 on Tuesday night.
Officials: SUV Crashes into Hingham Apple Store; 1 Dead, 16 Injured
HINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — An SUV crashed through the front window of an Apple store Monday in Massachusetts, killing one person and injuring 16 others, authorities said. Police were investigating but didn’t immediately say whether the crash was believed to be accidental. Hingham police Chief David Jones would only say it was an active investigation. The driver of the car was being interviewed.
New Bedford Election Commissioner: I Was Victim of a Hate Crime Outside City Hall
NEW BEDFORD (1420 AM) — The Chair of the New Bedford Board of Elections said he was the victim of a hate crime recently in front of City Hall. This morning at 8:33 a.m., Manny DeBrito posted the following on his personal Facebook page:. “I was the victim of...
Fall River Woman Finds Mysterious Century-Old Postcard in Wall of Her Home
You really never know what you might find when you are doing renovations to a house. There may be money hidden in the walls, a Celtics trophy, or a postcard mailed to Fall River over a hundred years ago. While Casey Brown didn't find any hidden treasure, she did find...
Elderly Attleboro Woman Killed in House Fire Identified
ATTLEBORO — An elderly woman killed in a fire at her Attleboro home has been identified as 80-year-old Judith Henriques, according to the Bristol County District Attorney's Office. Attleboro Fire Chief Scott LaChance called the incident a "terrible tragedy," stating that the fire took place at 30 Division St....
Jacob Ventura Exploring Run for New Bedford Ward 3 City Council Seat
Local attorney and former Senate candidate Jacob Ventura announced on WBSM's SouthCoast Tonight that he is exploring a run for the Ward 3 City Council seat in New Bedford which is soon to be vacated by outgoing Ward 3 Councilor Hugh Dunn. Ventura said he will make a final decision...
New Bedford Pair Arrested in Dartmouth for Cocaine, Fentanyl Trafficking
DARTMOUTH (1420 WBSM) — A man and woman from New Bedford were arrested by Dartmouth Police Tuesday for allegedly trafficking cocaine and fentanyl following a raid of their Sawyer Street address. According to Dartmouth Police, detectives executed a search warrant on Tuesday, November 15 at 542 Sawyer Street in...
Weight and Lane Restrictions on New Bedford Overpass
NEW BEDFORD — Drivers in New Bedford may have noticed new signage announcing temporary weight and lane restrictions on a city overpass as work to repair the substructure begins. MassDOT announced that the restrictions are being put in place starting Sunday, Nov. 13 through the next several weeks as...
The 2022 Massachusetts Drought Is Not Over Yet
It took enough raindrops to finally declare victory over a drought that dried the SouthCoast region to a crisp over the long hot summer months. But at last, the dry spell is over for all of Bristol County and a good deal of Massachusetts. The Massachusetts Executive Office of Energy...
Freetown Woman Faces Charge After Unauthorized Entry into Schools
A Freetown woman, who admitted to WBSM Talk Host Barry Richard that she entered four school buildings Thursday in the Freetown-Lakeville School District in order to test school security, will now face a criminal charge. Kayla Farris Churchill, 28, says earlier discussions with school administrators about tightening security measures "didn't...
Fall River Police Arrest Three in Pair of Shootings, Seek Fourth Suspect
FALL RIVER (1420 WBSM) — Three people have been arrested in connection with a pair of shots fired incidents in Fall River over this past weekend, and a fourth suspect remains at large. First, Fall River Police responded to the area of Locust Street and Linden Street on Friday,...
Six New Bedford Firefighters Honored In Worcester Ceremony
A half-dozen New Bedford firefighters were honored Friday at the 33rd Annual Firefighters of the Year Awards Ceremony in Worcester. The New Bedford delegation was among dozens of firefighters from around the state being recognized. New Bedford Fire Captain Brandon Silva and Firefighter Neal Costa were awarded a Medal of...
New Bedford Should Embrace New York Egg Creams
Let me tell you about one of my favorite drinks: the New York-style egg cream. First off, don’t get grossed out. The cold beverage involves neither eggs nor cream – at least, not officially. It’s made from three simple ingredients that you probably have already on hand: milk,...
New Bedford Chef: Defrost Your Thanksgiving Turkey This Way
Thanksgiving is just days away, and if you are a rookie at cooking Thanksgiving dinner, you may have already made a terrible mistake. A lot of first-time Thanksgiving cooks don’t have an understanding of the length of time it takes to thaw out a good-sized turkey. It is a process that can take several days if done correctly.
Fall River Pit Bull Found Roaming the Streets But Still Filled with Love [WET NOSE WEDNESDAY]
Happy Wet Nose Wednesday! It's the season of giving, so let's give some animals a chance at love that only a forever family can offer. Every week, we shine a light on animals up for adoption on the SouthCoast, in hopes of finding them the perfect places to call home. This week, we head to Fall River where an adorable pitbull is patiently waiting.
Wareham Firefighters Battle Main Street Blaze
WAREHAM (1420 WBSM) — Multiple fire departments and apparatus responded to three-alarm fire on Main Street in Wareham on Saturday. On November 19 at 11:19 a.m., multiple reports came in to the Wareham Fire Department of a structure fire at 426 Main Street. Captain Micky Bird ordered a second alarm upon arriving at the scene and finding heavy fire conditions in the large multi-family residence.
