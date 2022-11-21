ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall River, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
1420 WBSM

Driver Sought in Fatal Brockton Hit and Run

BROCKTON — Police and prosecutors are asking for the public's help in the search for the driver of a white SUV that was involved in a fatal hit and run crash in Brockton on Monday night. The Plymouth County District Attorney's Office says the vehicle is believed to have...
BROCKTON, MA
1420 WBSM

Victim in Hingham SUV Crash into Apple Store Identified

HINGHAM (1420 WBSM) — The victim in this morning’s incident in which an SUV crashed into a Hingham Apple Store and killed one person while injuring 16 others has been identified. According to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office, the victim was identified as Kevin Bradley, 65, of...
HINGHAM, MA
1420 WBSM

Lakeville Woman Arrested for Manslaughter in Florida Crash

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, F.L. — A Lakeville woman has been arrested in Florida on DUI manslaughter charges after she allegedly crashed a Jeep into a sheriff's deputy, killing him. According to AP News, 30-year-old Cassandra Smith of Lakeville, MA was booked into the Charlotte County Jail on the manslaughter charges following the crash on I-75 on Tuesday night.
LAKEVILLE, MA
1420 WBSM

Officials: SUV Crashes into Hingham Apple Store; 1 Dead, 16 Injured

HINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — An SUV crashed through the front window of an Apple store Monday in Massachusetts, killing one person and injuring 16 others, authorities said. Police were investigating but didn’t immediately say whether the crash was believed to be accidental. Hingham police Chief David Jones would only say it was an active investigation. The driver of the car was being interviewed.
HINGHAM, MA
1420 WBSM

Elderly Attleboro Woman Killed in House Fire Identified

ATTLEBORO — An elderly woman killed in a fire at her Attleboro home has been identified as 80-year-old Judith Henriques, according to the Bristol County District Attorney's Office. Attleboro Fire Chief Scott LaChance called the incident a "terrible tragedy," stating that the fire took place at 30 Division St....
ATTLEBORO, MA
1420 WBSM

Weight and Lane Restrictions on New Bedford Overpass

NEW BEDFORD — Drivers in New Bedford may have noticed new signage announcing temporary weight and lane restrictions on a city overpass as work to repair the substructure begins. MassDOT announced that the restrictions are being put in place starting Sunday, Nov. 13 through the next several weeks as...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
1420 WBSM

The 2022 Massachusetts Drought Is Not Over Yet

It took enough raindrops to finally declare victory over a drought that dried the SouthCoast region to a crisp over the long hot summer months. But at last, the dry spell is over for all of Bristol County and a good deal of Massachusetts. The Massachusetts Executive Office of Energy...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
1420 WBSM

Freetown Woman Faces Charge After Unauthorized Entry into Schools

A Freetown woman, who admitted to WBSM Talk Host Barry Richard that she entered four school buildings Thursday in the Freetown-Lakeville School District in order to test school security, will now face a criminal charge. Kayla Farris Churchill, 28, says earlier discussions with school administrators about tightening security measures "didn't...
FREETOWN, MA
1420 WBSM

Six New Bedford Firefighters Honored In Worcester Ceremony

A half-dozen New Bedford firefighters were honored Friday at the 33rd Annual Firefighters of the Year Awards Ceremony in Worcester. The New Bedford delegation was among dozens of firefighters from around the state being recognized. New Bedford Fire Captain Brandon Silva and Firefighter Neal Costa were awarded a Medal of...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
1420 WBSM

New Bedford Should Embrace New York Egg Creams

Let me tell you about one of my favorite drinks: the New York-style egg cream. First off, don’t get grossed out. The cold beverage involves neither eggs nor cream – at least, not officially. It’s made from three simple ingredients that you probably have already on hand: milk,...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
1420 WBSM

New Bedford Chef: Defrost Your Thanksgiving Turkey This Way

Thanksgiving is just days away, and if you are a rookie at cooking Thanksgiving dinner, you may have already made a terrible mistake. A lot of first-time Thanksgiving cooks don’t have an understanding of the length of time it takes to thaw out a good-sized turkey. It is a process that can take several days if done correctly.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
1420 WBSM

Wareham Firefighters Battle Main Street Blaze

WAREHAM (1420 WBSM) — Multiple fire departments and apparatus responded to three-alarm fire on Main Street in Wareham on Saturday. On November 19 at 11:19 a.m., multiple reports came in to the Wareham Fire Department of a structure fire at 426 Main Street. Captain Micky Bird ordered a second alarm upon arriving at the scene and finding heavy fire conditions in the large multi-family residence.
WAREHAM, MA
1420 WBSM

1420 WBSM

Fairhaven, MA
12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WBSM News Talk Sports has the best news and sports coverage New Bedford, Massachusetts. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy