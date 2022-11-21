Read full article on original website
Cristiano Ronaldo banned for two matches over phone incident with fan
Former Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has been banned for two domestic matches for knocking a phone out of an Everton fan's hand. The 37-year-old appeared to hit the phone as he went down to the tunnel after defeat at Goodison Park in April. Ronaldo, who left United by mutual...
Iran strike late to leave Wales on the brink after Wayne Hennessey receives World Cup’s first red card
“Don’t take me home” became an anthem of Wales in 2016 but the danger is they will soon be booking their flights. The latest of late drama felt a fatal blow to their hopes of extending their stay in Qatar, goals in the 98th and 101st minutes earning Iran the victory they thoroughly deserved but which – thanks to a combination of the uprights, the most marginal of offsides and some inspired goalkeeping – they seemed set to be denied.Yet Wayne Hennessey’s day will not be remembered for his stops from Sardar Azmoun and Saeid Ezatolahi, crucial as they seemed...
Iran government supporters confront protesters at World Cup
Iran's political turmoil has cast a shadow over Iran's second match at the World Cup
