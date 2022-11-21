Read full article on original website
Northwest Methodist Hospital receives Bears Care Grant nine years in a row
Taking care of yourself can sometimes be a challenge. Add time, money, and insurance on top of that, and for many women getting an annual breast exam can seem insurmountable. The NWI Breast Care Center at Methodist Hospitals is making sure that every woman has the access they need. Since...
Oak Partners shares a guide to all the good NWI has to offer
Finding a job you enjoy certainly depends partially on factors regarding the job itself, such as who your employer is, how your skills complement your workload, and opportunities for growth. Beyond directly job-related factors, another crucial element to enjoying your job is finding one in an area you love. Oak...
The Pokagon Band and its Four Winds Casinos donate 1,000 Thanksgiving food boxes to those in need
The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi and its Four Winds® Casinos announced today a donation of 1,000 food boxes to those in need during the week of Thanksgiving. Each Thanksgiving food box includes a Smoked Ham, Idaho Mashed Potatoes, Whole Kernel Corn, Macaroni & Cheese, Pineapple Slices, and Cinnamon Cream Cheese Muffins. Distribution will be completed through several organizations in Michigan and Indiana, and several Four Winds Casinos team members were at the Food Bank of Northern Indiana, located at 702 Chapin Street in South Bend, today to hand out 200 food boxes.
Statement from Valparaiso Mayor Matt Murphy
Early this afternoon I informed the City’s leadership team, Clerk-Treasurer and City Council that, after much discussion, reflection and thought, I have decided that I will not seek re-election for Mayor in 2023. Coming to this decision was very difficult for me, my wife Polly and my family. I have thoroughly enjoyed serving as the 27th Mayor of Valparaiso. It has been an incredible experience and honor to serve for a season as our Mayor. When I began serving, creating and implementing a strategic plan, I thought for certain I would ask the Citizens of Valparaiso to hire me for at least one more term to accomplish some of the big goals we had set as a Leadership Team and collective community.
The Vurpillat Opera House in Pulaski County maintains its history and moves into the future
Any drive through downtown Winamac in Pulaski County will bring you up close and personal with a historic landmark. The Vurpillat Opera House has been a staple of this community since it first opened in 1883. Throughout its long history, the Vurpillat hosted many 19th-century celebrities such as James Whitcomb Riley and Eli Perkins as well as being used as a drug store, flower shop, and roller skating rink.
Valparaiso Kiwanis Wheelchair Ramp Program
The Valpo Noon Kiwanis volunteers overcame cold and snow this week to install a very challenging wheelchair ramp for a young 19-year old woman, who became paralyzed after a tragic accident. For over eighty years, The Kiwanis Club of Valparaiso has been giving back to the community that has provided...
