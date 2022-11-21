Give thanks for good health by donating blood or platelets
As many gather for holiday celebrations with family and friends, the American Red Cross urges donors to shake up their holiday traditions and plan a time to give blood or platelets in the coming weeks.
Blood and platelet donations tend to drop more than 20% during holiday weeks. Seasonal illness and the threat of winter weather can add more concern during a time of year that is traditionally hard on the nation’s blood supply.
Give thanks and give back – now is the time to make and keep donation appointments. Book a time to give blood or platelets at RedCrossBlood.org.
Crawford County has two opportunities to donate.
Palestine High School, 102 North Main Street in Palestine, will host a blood drive on Wednesday, Nov. 30 from 1:30-6 p.m.
The Robinson Community Center, 300 South Lincoln, will host a blood drive on Wednesday, Dec. 14 from 12:30-5:30 p.m.
To make an appointment people can go to redcrossblood.org, download the Red Cross Blood Donor app, or call 1-800-Red Cross and enter/mention sponsor code JOYFMBOOST.
