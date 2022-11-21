Read full article on original website
Michael Davis
3d ago
dansby is the best SS in baseball period glove and bat are great and availability is great he's worth whatever he wants keep him or lose me as a fan
5
Craig Colburn
3d ago
In order to stay in the ATL Dansby will have to take less money than other teams will offer him. Which is part of why Freddie is now in Dodgers Blue. The Braves have spent the money on the players the believe will make more of an impact in being contenders over the next 5 to 10 years. However, Danby has come in to his own but the big question is will he stay consistent with it. He has had a lot of struggles over his time with the Braves and a few good seasons will not change the way the front office looks at him.
2
superguff
3d ago
He will. That will be two clubhouse leaders gone from the Braves in two seasons.
5
