Possible Data Breach Reported in South Dakota
As we head into the holiday shopping season, keeping tabs on our personal information is more important than ever. That's especially true now after details of a possible massive local data breach are coming to light. Dakota News Now is reporting that Sioux Falls-based AAA Collections has reached out to...
USPS Resumes Service in North Dakota
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: USPS and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
kvrr.com
North Dakota DOT worker seriously injured in I-94 crash
CASSELTON, N.D. (KVRR) — A North Dakota Department of Transportation worker is seriously injured after being pinned up against a median barrier along I-94, east of Casselton. The Highway Patrol says 62-year-old Charles Hart, of White Bear Lake, Minnesota, ignored the warning signs and didn’t move over lanes while...
brookingsradio.com
Eight COVID-19 deaths reported in South Dakota, including one in Brookings County
Eight COVID-19 deaths reported Wednesday in the Department of Health weekly update, the statewide total is now 3096. One of the deaths was in Brookings County. There have been 847 new cases statewide in the last week and hospitalizations have decreased by eleven to 72. There have been 267,689 total cases.
brookingsradio.com
Another South Dakota nursing home is closing
Another South Dakota nursing home is closing its doors. Prairie Estates Care Center in Elk Point has announced it will close January 14, 2023. Officials says the closure is due to a combination of the ongoing underfunding of Medicaid, the current staffing crisis, and costs related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
KELOLAND TV
North Dakota authorities search for missing girl
FORT YATES, N.D. (KELO) — Authorities in North Dakota are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing girl. Memarie White Mountain was last seen on November 10th in the Boot Hill area of Fort Yates, which is just north of the South Dakota border along the Missouri river.
Affordable housing push in North Dakota
The assistance will support the development or preservation of 266 housing units statewide.
The Best Christmas Decorated Towns In North Dakota
Towns that go above & beyond to celebrate Christmas in North Dakota.
Inflation impacts Alabama food banks this Thanksgiving
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — While many are preparing for their Thanksgiving feast, inflation has made it hard for some Alabamians to put a turkey or much else on the table. Some food banks in the area are still making the holiday special for those in need. The Montgomery Area Food Bank serves 35 counties and […]
Prosperity index: Nebraska ranked No. 11 among states
OMAHA — Nebraska ranked 11th among the states for overall prosperity in a newly released report, scoring low in certain areas such as its natural environment but making up ground in others including health and employment. Behind the findings are partnering organizations, the Legatum Institute and the Milken Center...
KELOLAND TV
Teens arrested in Rapid Valley drive-by shooting
RAPID VALLEY, S.D. (KELO) — Two teenage boys were arrested after a weekend crime spree. The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office says the incidents happened Saturday morning. A drive-by shooting took place in the 1500 block of Dorothy Drive in Rapid Valley around 2 a.m. No one was hurt...
hppr.org
Thanksgiving Day travel in Texas could include slick roads and gusty winds
Get TPR's best stories of the day and a jump start to the weekend with the 321 Newsletter — straight to your inbox every day. Sign up for it here. Thanksgiving Day promises to be rainy across much of the state. Rain-slickened roads can be expected around Houston, Dallas,...
Suspect in shooting that killed Chicago Greyhound Bus employee arrested in Alabama
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was awaiting extradition Tuesday night in a shooting that killed an employee at the Chicago Greyhound Bus Station last month.An arrest warrant was issued earlier this month against Rodnee Miller, 26, in the shooting on Monday, Oct. 24, that killed 30-year-old Greyhound employee Duwon Gaddis, of Palos Hills.Chicago Police Supt. David Brown said Tuesday that Miller has been taken into custody in Alabama with charges pending, and is awaiting extradition to Chicago.Gaddis had just stepped out of his car at the bus station at 630 W. Harrison St. when a gunman came up and shot him multiple...
KELOLAND TV
Boulders barrel into Black Hills home
BLACK HILLS, S.D. (KELO) — No one was hurt after a rock slide in the Black Hills last week. The Johnson Siding Volunteer Fire Department says it happened in Dark Canyon Thursday night. Several boulders hit a home in the area. In the video above you can see some...
$97.7 million available to help with heating bills in Alabama: How to apply
Cold temperatures translate to higher wintertime heating bills. A federal program can help with that issue, keeping you warm while lessening the pain on your pocketbook. The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP, is administered through the Department of Health and Human Services. Nationally the program has about $4.5 billion to help cover heating costs, $97.7 million of which is set aside for Alabama.
newscenter1.tv
Tag, you’re it! Here’s how to harvest your perfect Black Hills Christmas tree
BLACK HILLS NATIONAL FOREST, S.D.- Holidays can be tough on the budget, but most of us can spare $10, which is all you need to get your own tree from the Black Hills National Forest! Here are some instructions to make sure you find the perfect tree, and do it right.
