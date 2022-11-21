ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Preble Street Food Security Hub sets new goals

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Preble Street is working hard to help feed Mainers who are considered food insecure. The nonprofit human service agency serving the most vulnerable people in Maine is currently preparing a million meals a year. Even though that sounds impressive, the agency has plans to reach five times as many people in the coming years.
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
amjamboafrica.com

School hoaxes through an immigrant lens

November 15 was harrowing for those connected with education in Maine, when at least ten high schools across the state received threats of violence. Some went into lockdown; some evacuated students; some sent students home. The Public Safety Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation determined the threats were hoaxes – but nonetheless emotions ran high in those who had shown up to work and study within school walls that day, as well as in family members on the outside. And then on November 18 more threats were received online against two schools before the school day even began – so school was cancelled for the day in those cities.
PORTLAND, ME
gorhamtimes.com

News from Augusta: A New Legislative Session

As many of us gather together this week to enjoy good food and good company, I’m reminded of how much has changed over the past three years and how fortunate I am to be able to enjoy a meal, surrounded by my family. Personally, I have much to be grateful for this year, including the birth of a new grandchild, feeling comfortable traveling again and the good health of family and friends.
MAINE STATE
The Maine Writer

Things to Do Friday, November 25th in Maine

Do you have a house full of relatives and are looking for something to do on Friday? Or maybe you are looking for something to get you into the holiday spirit. Well, no worries, because I've got you covered. There are several tree lightings on Friday, along with a few holiday craft fairs, and the kids can see Santa, as he will be making an appearance at some of the events. I will also be sending out my usual weekend things-to-do list, which will be jam-packed with holiday events to check out. Have a great weekend!
MAINE STATE
gorhamtimes.com

Meet Chris Sanborn, Gorham’s Chief of Police

Chief Sanborn has worked for the Town of Gorham since 1989, rising through the ranks from patrol officer to becoming chief of police in 2019. He had been the interim chief of police on five separate occasions before being appointed to the position permanently. Sanborn holds an associate degree in...
GORHAM, ME
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Police Reveal That an Otter in Maine Tested Positive for Rabies

While rabies in people is considered a rare occurrence, it's still a virus you should be not only aware of but careful to avoid. Rabies is much more common in animals and can be spread through bites, scratches, or "if a rabid animal's saliva or neural tissue comes in contact with a person or animal's mouth, nose or eyes, or enters a cut in the skin," according to Maine.gov.
GARDINER, ME
WMTW

New and returning Mainers gather in Portland to celebrate living in Maine

PORTLAND, Maine — Live and Work in Maine hosted their annual "boomerang" event to welcome Mainers who recently moved back to the state, holding one party at Aloft Hotel in Portland and another in Orono. This year they expanded the event to include new arrivals, long-time Mainers and people considering a move to Maine.
PORTLAND, ME
gorhamtimes.com

Mike and Mamie Martin, 390 Main Street

Mike Martin and Mamie (Dugas) Martin both grew up in Gorham. Mike, on a farm in West Gorham, the second youngest of nine kids, and Mamie nearby Robie Park, the fourth of six kids. Mike remembers his family’s nineteen-acre farm with horses and cows, while Mamie remembers playing at Robie Park. She remembers the counselors that kept them busy all day, except when it rained. The kids played outdoors all day, making plaster of Paris figurines, knotting gimp into keychains or necklaces, playing ball, or spending the day at Sebago Lake. They both remember the little league games at Robie Park. It seemed to them at the time the whole town was there to watch the kids play. Mike remembered the winning team got free ice cream at Graffams on Main Street. Little did they know then that they would someday have a restaurant in that very same building.
GORHAM, ME
thewindhameagle.com

Remembering Windham’s Steve Quimby

I first met Steve Quimby in 1958, when my family moved from New Hampshire to the Goold House in Windham, two houses away from the Quimby residence. Steve was my classmate, and we became friends right away. We were both members of a club called the Tree Scouts. The only other members were Steve's older brother Jimmy and their cousin Dennis Hawkes.
WINDHAM, ME
Z107.3

How Maine’s Leaders Responded to the Whole Foods Lobster Ban

Governor Mills and several other of Maine's political leaders are speaking out against the decision by Whole Foods Markets to suspend the sale of Maine lobsters in their stores. Why Are They Suspending Maine Lobster Sales?. The multinational supermarket chain announced this week that it will temporarily stop its sales...
MAINE STATE
92 Moose

25 Restaurants Maine Doesn’t Have But Definitely Should

Maine has a lot of great restaurants, but when you leave Maine you run into places that we should have!. Don't get me wrong. Maine and in particular Portland is very foodie. I love our local places. But every once in a while, it would be fun to go to a Hooters in Maine. I'm actually surprised we don't have one. I'm actually surprised we don't have a lot of these places.
MAINE STATE
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Contract changes sought for EMS hospital transfers

Woolwich Emergency Medical Services may join other area towns in providing ambulance patient transport services for Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick but several details must be worked out before the select board will sign a contract. Lois Skillings, president of Mid Coast Hospital, and EMS Director Brian Carlton discussed the arrangement with the board Nov. 21.
WOOLWICH, ME
The Maine Writer

Where in Maine to Get a Free Thanksgiving Dinner On Thanksgiving Day

Thanksgiving is this Thursday, November 24th, and if you are in need of Thanksgiving dinner, there are several places around Maine that will be offering a free Thanksgiving dinner Thursday. Most are free, but a few are asking for a donation for the meal, and a few are offering pickup or delivery. Check out the list below, and I will update the list if more dinners are announced.
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Maine craft brewery looks to change the nonalcoholic landscape

PORTLAND, Maine — A craft beer company in Portland is setting itself apart in a crowded field. Kit NA Brewing is the first and only craft beer company in Maine to brew only non-alcoholic beers. "When Rob and I started, the problem we were trying to solve basically was...
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

These are some of the most magical Christmas communities in Maine

There’s something truly magical about Maine during the Christmas season. The holiday lights sparkle among snow-covered home, friends and families gather to enjoy each other’s company, and neighbors go out of their way to help each other. Lots of Maine communities go all out for the holiday, whether...
MAINE STATE
Z107.3

Is It Against The Law To Let Your Car Warm Up In Maine?

Whether you love winter or you hate it, it should be pretty clear to everyone that winter is on the way. Within a few weeks, instead of getting those rain showers, we'll be getting snow showers. For most people, even the ones who love winter, there is no experience more...
MAINE STATE

