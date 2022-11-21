Read full article on original website
Things to Do Friday, November 25th in MaineThe Maine WriterMaine State
4 Great Seafood Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
FBI Involved in Investigating Multiple Threats Against Schools in Maine TuesdayThe Maine WriterMaine State
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
The First Somali-American is Elected to the Maine Legislature Making History AgainThe Maine WriterSouth Portland, ME
WMTW
Preble Street Food Security Hub sets new goals
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Preble Street is working hard to help feed Mainers who are considered food insecure. The nonprofit human service agency serving the most vulnerable people in Maine is currently preparing a million meals a year. Even though that sounds impressive, the agency has plans to reach five times as many people in the coming years.
amjamboafrica.com
School hoaxes through an immigrant lens
November 15 was harrowing for those connected with education in Maine, when at least ten high schools across the state received threats of violence. Some went into lockdown; some evacuated students; some sent students home. The Public Safety Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation determined the threats were hoaxes – but nonetheless emotions ran high in those who had shown up to work and study within school walls that day, as well as in family members on the outside. And then on November 18 more threats were received online against two schools before the school day even began – so school was cancelled for the day in those cities.
gorhamtimes.com
News from Augusta: A New Legislative Session
As many of us gather together this week to enjoy good food and good company, I’m reminded of how much has changed over the past three years and how fortunate I am to be able to enjoy a meal, surrounded by my family. Personally, I have much to be grateful for this year, including the birth of a new grandchild, feeling comfortable traveling again and the good health of family and friends.
Things to Do Friday, November 25th in Maine
Do you have a house full of relatives and are looking for something to do on Friday? Or maybe you are looking for something to get you into the holiday spirit. Well, no worries, because I've got you covered. There are several tree lightings on Friday, along with a few holiday craft fairs, and the kids can see Santa, as he will be making an appearance at some of the events. I will also be sending out my usual weekend things-to-do list, which will be jam-packed with holiday events to check out. Have a great weekend!
Maine Middle School Students Shock Community by Helping Save Money on Fuel
According to Central Maine, students from Winthrop Middle School are remarkable. The students of the Rotary Club have figured out a way to better insulate windows so that Mainer's can save more on the high energy bills. As the article states, they were able to work on 200 of these.
gorhamtimes.com
Meet Chris Sanborn, Gorham’s Chief of Police
Chief Sanborn has worked for the Town of Gorham since 1989, rising through the ranks from patrol officer to becoming chief of police in 2019. He had been the interim chief of police on five separate occasions before being appointed to the position permanently. Sanborn holds an associate degree in...
WMTW
Paris select board accepts petition to recall school board members over gender ID proposal
PARIS, Maine — Set to go before voters in the Oxford Hills School District is an effort to recall two members of the school board. The action was taken in response to their support for a proposal related to student gender identity protections. Armand Norton has led the effort...
Police Reveal That an Otter in Maine Tested Positive for Rabies
While rabies in people is considered a rare occurrence, it's still a virus you should be not only aware of but careful to avoid. Rabies is much more common in animals and can be spread through bites, scratches, or "if a rabid animal's saliva or neural tissue comes in contact with a person or animal's mouth, nose or eyes, or enters a cut in the skin," according to Maine.gov.
WMTW
New and returning Mainers gather in Portland to celebrate living in Maine
PORTLAND, Maine — Live and Work in Maine hosted their annual "boomerang" event to welcome Mainers who recently moved back to the state, holding one party at Aloft Hotel in Portland and another in Orono. This year they expanded the event to include new arrivals, long-time Mainers and people considering a move to Maine.
gorhamtimes.com
Mike and Mamie Martin, 390 Main Street
Mike Martin and Mamie (Dugas) Martin both grew up in Gorham. Mike, on a farm in West Gorham, the second youngest of nine kids, and Mamie nearby Robie Park, the fourth of six kids. Mike remembers his family’s nineteen-acre farm with horses and cows, while Mamie remembers playing at Robie Park. She remembers the counselors that kept them busy all day, except when it rained. The kids played outdoors all day, making plaster of Paris figurines, knotting gimp into keychains or necklaces, playing ball, or spending the day at Sebago Lake. They both remember the little league games at Robie Park. It seemed to them at the time the whole town was there to watch the kids play. Mike remembered the winning team got free ice cream at Graffams on Main Street. Little did they know then that they would someday have a restaurant in that very same building.
thewindhameagle.com
Remembering Windham’s Steve Quimby
I first met Steve Quimby in 1958, when my family moved from New Hampshire to the Goold House in Windham, two houses away from the Quimby residence. Steve was my classmate, and we became friends right away. We were both members of a club called the Tree Scouts. The only other members were Steve's older brother Jimmy and their cousin Dennis Hawkes.
How Maine’s Leaders Responded to the Whole Foods Lobster Ban
Governor Mills and several other of Maine's political leaders are speaking out against the decision by Whole Foods Markets to suspend the sale of Maine lobsters in their stores. Why Are They Suspending Maine Lobster Sales?. The multinational supermarket chain announced this week that it will temporarily stop its sales...
25 Restaurants Maine Doesn’t Have But Definitely Should
Maine has a lot of great restaurants, but when you leave Maine you run into places that we should have!. Don't get me wrong. Maine and in particular Portland is very foodie. I love our local places. But every once in a while, it would be fun to go to a Hooters in Maine. I'm actually surprised we don't have one. I'm actually surprised we don't have a lot of these places.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Contract changes sought for EMS hospital transfers
Woolwich Emergency Medical Services may join other area towns in providing ambulance patient transport services for Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick but several details must be worked out before the select board will sign a contract. Lois Skillings, president of Mid Coast Hospital, and EMS Director Brian Carlton discussed the arrangement with the board Nov. 21.
Where in Maine to Get a Free Thanksgiving Dinner On Thanksgiving Day
Thanksgiving is this Thursday, November 24th, and if you are in need of Thanksgiving dinner, there are several places around Maine that will be offering a free Thanksgiving dinner Thursday. Most are free, but a few are asking for a donation for the meal, and a few are offering pickup or delivery. Check out the list below, and I will update the list if more dinners are announced.
20 Restaurants in Portland, Maine, With Outdoor Dining in Winter
It truly feels like every single day a new restaurant pops into town and I am not one to complain about that. Portland is home to classic staples serving regulars their favorite meals and new places giving us the opportunity to try new things. Portland has really put itself on...
WMTW
Maine craft brewery looks to change the nonalcoholic landscape
PORTLAND, Maine — A craft beer company in Portland is setting itself apart in a crowded field. Kit NA Brewing is the first and only craft beer company in Maine to brew only non-alcoholic beers. "When Rob and I started, the problem we were trying to solve basically was...
WGME
These are some of the most magical Christmas communities in Maine
There’s something truly magical about Maine during the Christmas season. The holiday lights sparkle among snow-covered home, friends and families gather to enjoy each other’s company, and neighbors go out of their way to help each other. Lots of Maine communities go all out for the holiday, whether...
Is It Against The Law To Let Your Car Warm Up In Maine?
Whether you love winter or you hate it, it should be pretty clear to everyone that winter is on the way. Within a few weeks, instead of getting those rain showers, we'll be getting snow showers. For most people, even the ones who love winter, there is no experience more...
Missing Miyake? The Popular Japanese Restaurant in Portland, Maine, Set to Reopen
Portland's incredible food scene is about to get one of its heavy hitters back. There's excitement in the air as Miyake Restaurant has announced its reopening date, following a lengthy renovation. The official reopening is coming just a few days after the Thanksgiving holiday. According to Miyake's Facebook post, it...
