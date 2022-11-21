ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, UT

kpcw.org

High Valley Transit's new Heber Valley routes

High Valley Transit District Executive Director Caroline Rodriguez has an update on the new Heber Valley routes and what's next for the Park City - Salt Lake City Connect.
PARK CITY, UT
kpcw.org

Summit County to protect more open space with $50M bond

Summit County Public Lands Manager Jessica Kirby discusses the Open Space Advisory Committee Notice of Interest process regarding the $50M open space bond.
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
kpcw.org

Utah Land Trusts Protection and Advocacy Office, with $3B budget, gets new director

New director of the Utah Land Trusts Protection and Advocacy Office Kim Christy talks about his new position and what the office does.
PARK CITY, UT
kpcw.org

Communities That Care to get new executive director

Outgoing Executive Director of Communities That Care, Mary Christa Smith, talks about what's next for the organization now that she's leaving after more than five years.
PARK CITY, UT
moabsunnews.com

A Proper homecoming: New brewery aims to open this winter

Proper Brewery co-owner Andrew Tendick and Chris Prentice are sitting on the soon-to-be Proper Brewing patio, the sounds of construction coming from the building. “It’s nice talking to you, but we’ll be even happier when we’re open and able to offer you a beer and a burger,” says Prentice, the general manager of the new bar & restaurant. The location is expected to open this winter at the former location of the Atomic Bar and Grill (1393 Highway 191).
MOAB, UT
Axios Salt Lake City

Edison House, Salt Lake City social club, set to open next month

Edison House, a membership-only social club, is coming to downtown Salt Lake City.Yes, and: Axios got a sneak peek of the 30,000-square-foot space before its Dec. 5 opening date.Details: For $225 a month and a $500 onboarding fee, Edison House members will have unlimited access to the three-story clubhouse and to exclusive social events.Located at 335 South 200 W, it will feature a boutique fitness center, a rooftop pool, four bars and a restaurant.Former Pallet Bistro head chef Buzz Willey is the club's executive chef. He joined earlier this year, Lauren Boyack, the club's head of membership, told Axios. State...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kpcw.org

Artists wanted for Coalville art installation

Park City Summit County Arts Council Public Art Administrator and Grants Coordinator Thea Henney has details about an RFP for a new sculpture project in Coalville.
PARK CITY, UT
kpcw.org

What to expect form US Ski and Snowboard teams this season

US Ski and Snowboard CEO Sophie Goldschmidt talks about the upcoming season and shares a look back at her first year on the job.
PARK CITY, UT
US News and World Report

The 12 Best Restaurants in Park City, Utah

Located about 30 miles east of Salt Lake City and framed by the Wasatch Mountain range, Park City is a wonderful mountain destination in the Western state of Utah. Known for its world-class ski facilities and as the host city for Robert Redford's annual Sundance Film Festival, Park City is also emerging as a foodie destination, with no shortage of restaurants serving a diverse range of cuisines.
PARK CITY, UT
buildingsaltlake.com

Mayor Mendenhall: UDOT must protect homes in path of I-15 project

Interested in seeing where developers are proposing and building new apartments in Salt Lake, or just want to support a local source of news on what’s happening in your neighborhood? Subscribe to Building Salt Lake. Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall plans to call on the Utah Department of...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kcpw.org

Real Estate Frenzy and Rural Utah

The Hinckley Institute Radio Hour (Original Air Date: January 1, 2022)— This week on the program, a panel of experts discusses Utah’s real estate frenzy and its impact on rural Utahns. Over the last year, 22 of Utah’s 29 counties experienced increases in housing prices. Salt Lake County,...
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

Liberty Park Pond drained for the first time in over five years

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Utah residents who have recently visited Liberty Park might have noticed something missing: Water. The pond at Liberty Park has been drained to allow crews to make repair to an underwater gate that regulates the pond’s water levels. According to Salt Lake City officials, the repairs will take until the end of December.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
hebervalleyradio.com

Wednesday Morning Crash South of Heber City

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah-Wednesday morning at 8:49 am, UDOT reported a crash on northbound US 40 seven miles south of Heber City at milepost 28. The latest real-time information is available on the UDOT app or at udottraffic.gov. This is traditionally a heavy travel day. The weather conditions are expected to...
HEBER CITY, UT
ABC4

The Inversion Invasion – What is it and why is it here?

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – While Mother Nature still can’t decide if Utah should feel like Autumn or Winter, the one consistent season we’ve entered in Northern Utah is inversion season. Inversions are the strongest in Utah from December to February, but conditions can show up as early as November and as late as March. […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

