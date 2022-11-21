Read full article on original website
"Gone with the Wind" Star Tragically Dies
Sad news coming out of Hollywood as “Gone With The Wind” actor Mickey Kuhn has died in hospice care in Florida. He was 90. Kuhn was the last surviving “Gone with the Wind” cast member at the time of his death, according to Deadline.
Legendary Actress Acknowledges "I'm Not Gonna Be Around For Much Longer" Amid Cancer Battle
Legendary actress Jane Fonda acknowledged in an interview that she is “not gonna be around for much longer,” according to a write-up posted in Pop Culture. Fonda is quickly approaching her 85th birthday and has recently been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. The legendary actress has begun receiving chemotherapy treatments.
BET
Blair Underwood Announces He’s Engaged To His Friend Of 41 Years: ‘She’s Had My Back Since Before I Even Became An Actor’
Blair Underwood is introducing the world to his new fiancée Josie Hart! The handsome actor took to Instagram on Tuesday (Nov. 22) with news of his engagement, along with a heartfelt message to his bride-to-be. “My personal highlight was walking the red carpet with my new fiancée Josie Hart,”...
Jennifer Lopez’s Latest Display of Marital Bliss With Ben Affleck Is Raising Some Eyebrows
What is it about Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck that has people feeling in some type of way? For Bennifer fans, it’s all about having that love return to you after years apart. For their critics, the couple’s latest video reminds them of why it didn’t work in the first place. The TikTok clip shows Lopez sitting in Affleck’s lap while he chomps on gum (hey, fresh breath is a priority). They cuddled in as close as possible — awkwardly close to the camera lens — while a young British child is heard in the voiceover, “Girls, I did it! I’ve...
Blair Underwood ENGAGED To Longtime Friend After Divorcing His Wife Of 27 Years, Says '41-Year' Platonic Relationship Blossomed Into Romance
Actor Blair Underwood introduced the world to his new fiancée, Josie Hart, while going public about their engagement 18 months after his divorce from Desiree DaCosta, RadarOnline.com has learned. "The most amazing, brilliant, beautiful, hilarious, thought provoking, and insightful person I know who continuously lives life out-loud. The future is crazy-bright Girl!" the Sex and the City star began his Instagram caption on November 23, alongside a photo of the pair dressed to impress while posing on the red carpet at the 50th International Emmy Awards."None of us ever know where God will guide our paths," Underwood continued, praising Hart...
After sadly breaking up with ex, man opens her gift 47 years later
Despite having been separated for 47 years, this man had never opened a gift from his ex. Vicky, Adrian Pierce's high school love, dumped him in 1970. She handed him a present that she had already purchased as she was breaking up with him. He didn't want to open it because it was the holiday season, but he also didn't want to throw it out, so he placed it under his Christmas tree.
Famed Rock Guitarist and Actor Dies
We have received sad news out of the United Kingdom with word that Wilko Johnson, a famed actor and rock guitarist, has died at the age of 75, according to Deadline. “This is the announcement we never wanted to make, and we do so with a very heavy heart. Wilko Johnson has died. Thank you for respecting the family’s privacy at this very sad time. RIP Wilko Johnson,” a post on Johnson’s social media pages announced.
Catherine Zeta Jones Is in 'Thankful Mode' as She Shares Rare Family Photo
Catherine Zeta-Jones took a moment out of her hectic schedule to express her gratitude. The actress shared a rare family photo with her husband, Michael Douglas, along with their children, 19-year-old, Carys, and 22-year-old son, Dylan. “Happy Thanksgiving to Americans near and far," the star, who hails from the UK,...
A Prince and Dog Trainer Find Love in 'A Royal Corgi Christmas'
You can't have a marathon of holiday movies without one revolving around a royal family. Many times, it's a prince hiding out in America as a regular Joe who falls for a regular Jill and has to reveal his royal heritage to her. But this year's royal fare is a little different—including a cute canine!
Variety
David Bowie’s ‘A Divine Symmetry’ Chronicles the Path to ‘Hunky Dory,’ His First Truly Brilliant LP: Album Review
It could certainly be argued that 1971 was the year that David Bowie became David Bowie: He recorded and released his first brilliant album, “Hunky Dory”; wrote, recorded and conceived most of the “Ziggy Stardust” album and larger-than-life persona that would lead him to stardom; and teamed up with the manager, the label and band that would help get him there. Also in that ateful year was one of the all-time great songwriting streaks of the rock era: Gifted with a grand piano, Bowie began writing songs on that instrument as well as his usual guitar, and what ensued? “Changes,”...
Twitter to roll out gold, gray checks along with blue verified mark. Here's what they'll mean.
Elon Musk announced all verified Twitter accounts will be “manually authenticated” before the check is activated.
