KTVB
Treasure Valley law enforcement reacts to former Boise police captain's affiliation with white nationalist group
BOISE, Idaho — More backlash from local law enforcement tonight against a recently retired Boise Police Captain. This comes one day after Mayor Lauren McLean said she's launching an independent investigation into Matthew Bryngelson, and the entire Boise Police Department. Bryngelson was scheduled to speak at the American Renaissance...
Authorities arrest California murder suspect in Dalton Gardens
DALTON GARDENS, ID. — The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office arrested a California murder suspect in Dalton Gardens at a traffic stop. KCSO says on Nov. 20 at around 4:15 p.m., a KCSO deputy initiated a traffic stop around 4th Street and Canfield Avenue. Authorities identified the suspect as 39-year-old Richie W. Michelson. Michelson has an address in Coeur d’Alene and...
eastidahonews.com
Idaho has dozens of Latter-day Saint church members in the Legislature. How has faith guided politics?
BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — Every time Wendy Horman is in Washington, D.C., she visits two places. One is the Library of Congress, because the five-term Republican state lawmaker once dreamed of becoming a librarian. The other is the National Archives Museum, where she pays respect to the U.S. Constitution.
ABA Journal
Deborah Ferguson fights to protect ballot initiative process and other rights in Idaho
Deborah Ferguson grew up in a blue-collar family in a southwest suburb of Chicago. Neither of her parents went to college, and her father, who eventually started his own charter boat business, didn’t finish high school. But they prioritized education, and even in grade school, Ferguson knew she wanted to be a lawyer.
KIMA TV
Memorial service held for Mount Vernon man killed at University of Idaho
MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — A memorial service was held Monday in Mount Vernon for one of the four University of Idaho students killed earlier this month. The memorial service for 20-year-old Ethan Chapin was held at 4 p.m. Monday at McIntyre Hall, located at 2501 E College Way in Mount Vernon.
Post Register
Idaho AG-elect hires former Trump administration attorneys
BOISE (AP) — Idaho will add a new position of solicitor general to challenge federal government actions and policies when Republican Raul Labrador becomes the state’s new attorney general in early January. Labrador on Thursday announced two staff positions to be filled by former members of President Donald...
Up to $600 being sent out to households in Idaho by state
money and envelopePhoto byPhoto by Pixabay (Creative Commons) If you live in Idaho, here's some good news for you. Many, if not most, residents will be receiving some money from the state. A law was put into effect by Governor Little which sends out money to those who qualify. The state of Idaho is sending out $300 for individual filers and $600 for joint filers. (source)
Have You Seen Her? South Idaho Teen Missing Since Nov 10
A southwest Idaho teenager has been reported missing by loved ones. Her last date of contact was November 9, 2022. Have you seen Kelsee Kay Mascroft?. Kelsee Kay Mascroft's profile was recently added to the Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse website. The site has information on more than 40 active juvenile cases throughout the state. The IMPCH is a service of the Idaho State Police Department.
KHQ Right Now
Attorney general warns of new scam in Idaho
People in Idaho are being warned of a new scam where scam mailers are sending out advertisements for private tax attorneys that look like official government letters. If you receive a letter in the main, throw it away.
September special session leads to $24,000 in fines against 91 Idaho lobbyists for late filings
Following the September special session of the Idaho Legislature, 91 lobbyists were fined by the Idaho Secretary of State’s office for filing late reports, public records obtained by the Idaho Capital Sun showed. While the session lasted a single day on Sept. 1, when the Idaho Legislature passed a $1 billion bill that included a […] The post September special session leads to $24,000 in fines against 91 Idaho lobbyists for late filings appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Best Places to Live in Idaho Based Off Livability Score
The gem state is known for its natural beauty, endless adventure possibilities, simpler lifestyle, and dare I say, potatoes - probably the most versatile food on the planet. So where is the best place in the great state of Idaho to call home?. A website called Area Vibes, has broken...
WATCH: Unannounced Visit By Deer Translates To Idaho Viral Video
You never know when hitting the record button on your phone will translate into something that makes a stranger's day. In the case of an Idaho resident who was visited by a herd of darling deer, it made a whole bunch of people's days. One of the great things about...
One of the Oldest General Stores In The Country Is Located Right Here In Idaho
One of the oldest General stores in the country is located right here in Idaho. It was built in the 1800s and is a perfect stop for the entire family. From time to time you'll find families at the general store enjoying homemade ice cream. Have you been to Tracy...
8 Most Common Holiday Scams to Avoid, Don’t Fall for them Idaho!
It’s official. “The Holidays” are here, and unfortunately, that also means we need to be extra cautious about the insane scams that are out there — yes, even in Idaho. Whether you’re leaving your home and traveling to see loved ones, or simply making an increased number of online purchases for gifts, there’s a lot we need to pay attention to so that we don’t get scammed by the terrible people trying to ruin the holidays.
Did You Know Idaho is Home to One of the Most Festive Zip Codes in America?
There's one town in Idaho that almost everyone forgets about until December arrives. Then? Everyone wants their mail postmarked through the festive post office!. The little town we're talking about? You'll find it a little less than 15 miles from St. Maries in Benewah County. With the zip code 83866, Christmas cards, letters to Santa and every other piece of mail that's sent through this post office gets a postmark that reads "Santa, Idaho."
These Words Mean Something Different in Idaho
Idaho is different, in the best ways possible. Here are some words from movoto that have deep meaning here in Idaho but in other places means something different and usually less exciting. Words that Mean Different Things in Idaho. Idaho is different, in the best ways possible. Here are some...
3 Great Steakhouses in Idaho
Steak with vegetablesPhoto byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Idaho and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
kmvt
Idahoans weigh Trump’s chances in 2024
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Former President Donald Trump is making another run for presidency in 2024. The 45th president lost the 2020 General Election for U.S. President to Democrat Joe Biden, who Trump would most likely run against in 2024 However, are Idahoans experiencing Trump fatigue and like to see another choice, and what do some voters think his chances are in 2024.
idahoednews.org
Campus news items: Idaho State studies an unknown 2 billion years of Earth’s geology
There is a 2-billion-year hole in what geologists know about planet Earth. Two Idaho State University geosciences professors and their students are part of a research team seeking to fill in that knowledge gap. They will be studying rocks that sit beneath the Great Unconformity. In scientific terms, an unconformity...
Gallery: Substantial & Stunning Idaho Lakeside Mansion
Idaho has quite a reputation for its incredible mansions. If you like to ogle, dream and be inspired scroll to see the incredible Idaho mansions below. The first was for a time in 2020, the most expensive home on the market in the state. This one has so many extras and comes with a massive collection of expensive toys.
