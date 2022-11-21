Read full article on original website
Related
Your Guide to All the Christmas Movies on Netflix for 2022 Holidays
RATING: TV-G OFFICIAL SYNOPSIS: “When a small town’s letters to Santa accidentally go up in smoke, two elves venture out of the North Pole to retrieve every missing wish.”. 1000 Miles From Christmas (2021) STARRING: Tamar Novas, Andrea Ros. RATING: TV-MA OFFICIAL SYNOPSIS: “An auditor who completely despises...
tvinsider.com
Paul Greene Talks New Christmas Movies, Candace Cameron-Bure & ‘When Calls the Heart’
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, which means chances are Paul Greene is on your TV screen. One of the staples of yuletide films has two new offerings this holiday season. First, as a jingle writer who forms a love connection with an aspiring singer played by Jessica Lowndes in I’m Glad It’s Christmas. The Great American Family movie also features the legendary Gladys Knight.
Popculture
'Frosty the Snowman' Channel, Time Revealed for Christmas 2022
Frosty the Snowman is coming early this year to kick off the holiday season. The classic TV special will air on friday, Nov. 25 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. If you're planning to catch it on a network TV broadcast, this will be one of your best chances. CBS...
"Gone with the Wind" Star Tragically Dies
Sad news coming out of Hollywood as “Gone With The Wind” actor Mickey Kuhn has died in hospice care in Florida. He was 90. Kuhn was the last surviving “Gone with the Wind” cast member at the time of his death, according to Deadline.
Clayton News Daily
Already Maxed out on Holiday Romance? Here's Your Guide to Holiday Movies With Serious Girl Power
The formula for writing and portraying women in holiday movies is so clear that McSweeney’s has even written a satirical commentary about it: More often than not, the high-powered big-city career woman or small-town small business owner goes home to save the farm or family business or bravely goes abroad, and ends up throwing her career away for love while finding her holiday spirit.
iheart.com
A Christmas Story Christmas To Debut Tomorrow Morning
The follow-up to the 1983 holiday classic A Christmas Story will be released tomorrow. A Christmas Story Christmas will premiere on HBO Max early in the morning. Peter Billingsly is reprising his role as an adult Ralphie in the 1970s, returning to his home on Cleveland Street to bring his kids a magical Christmas like the one from his childhood.
‘A Christmas Story’ Sequel Debuts on Streaming
Over years and decades of holiday airings, A Christmas Story grew from a modest hit into perhaps the most beloved Christmas movie of the last 50 years. It grew so popular that cable channels began airing A Christmas Story around the clock to celebrate the holiday. Well, at some point, someone must have looked at that situation and thought, “Y’know, if we had more of these movies, we wouldn’t have to show the one film over and over...”
NPR
Gingerbread! Santa! Moppets! Here's your 2022 holiday movie guide
It's hot cocoa time again, it's snowman time, it's gift-giving time, and of course, it's time for "we gotta save the local gingerbread factory with the help of a hot and newly reformed corporate raider who was permanently changed when he got a dab of whipped cream on his nose."
"Elf On The Shelf Is A Menace," "Secret Santa Is Pointless," And 27 More Holiday Hot Takes That I'm Scared To Admit Make A Point
Holidays just shouldn't fall on Tuesdays.
wegotthiscovered.com
A blood-filled slasher based on The Grinch will bring the Christmas fear sooner than expected
Winnie the Pooh isn’t the only beloved children’s character to be given a grim slasher update, with The Grinch himself set to star in one of his own titled The Mean One. Better yet, it’s arriving earlier than expected. The return to the public domain and a...
Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas: release date, cast, plot and everything we know
What do you get when you mix Dolly Parton, Christmas and three wise mountain men? Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas, of course!
Gladys Knight's Christmas: big family gathering, TV movie
Gladys Knight recalls Christmas as more than a family affair when she was growing up in Atlanta.“Because Mom and Dad were the way they were, they would just embrace all the kids in the neighborhood,” said the legendary singer. Many of the children were in the same church choir and ”we were just so excited about the music.”She counts “O Holy Night” as a favorite Christmas song. The best childhood gift she received? A bicycle, blue and silver, “and it was sharp."Knight will be celebrating the holiday on-screen in the TV movie “I’m Glad It’s Christmas,” airing 8 p.m....
startattle.com
A Royal Corgi Christmas (2022 movie) Hallmark, trailer, release date, Hunter King
Prince Edmond hopes to win his mother’s love back with the gift of an adorable but unruly corgi. He hires American dog trainer Cecily to make the corgi presentable for the annual Christmas ball. Startattle.com – A Royal Corgi Christmas 2022. A Royal Corgi Christmas is a Hallmark...
iheart.com
Dolly Parton's 'Steel Magnolias' Dessert Is No Joke
You probably remember this very quick moment from the beloved 1989 comedy-drama Steel Magnolias. Dolly Parton's character Truvy is working in the hair salon when she's asked about a recipe called "Cuppa Cuppa Cuppa" that she's mentioned previously. She tells them it's so simple they don't need to write it down..
How to Watch ‘A Garfield Christmas’ Cartoon Special
A Garfield Christmas is a classic holiday TV special featuring everyone's favorite orange cat as he celebrates Christmas
My Kids Are Too Big For Christmas Magic, And It Kinda Kills Me
One of the things I was most excited about when I had my first child was the holidays, especially Christmas. Since having kids, I’ve gone overboard in more ways than one, like many other moms trying to set the stage for a magical season. I’ve made so many holiday cookies that we throw most of them out. I’ve exhausted myself standing over the kitchen island making ornaments. I’ve played Christmas music and Christmas movies until my kids have told me to shut them off because they can’t take it anymore.
The ‘Christmas Story‘ House Is Up For Sale
The house at 3159 W. 11th Street in Cleveland, Ohio is known throughout the world as the home from the holiday classic A Christmas Story. And now you could own it. (Lamps not included). According to the house’s official website, it is now on the market for sale. The home,...
‘Andor’ Episode 10: Every Star Wars Easter Egg and Secret
Have you noticed that the opening credits to Andor are changing week to week and episode to episode? It’s true, each week the score that plays during the opening title card changes. It started relatively simple and small, and each week the orchestra that plays the music grows bigger and bigger, symbolizing the growing Rebellion and the way Cassian Andor himself is evolving and maturing through the course of the show.
Disney Wants to Make an ‘Indiana Jones’ TV Series
Disney has already turned Marvel and Star Wars from movie franchises into Disney+ properties. Now, they've reportedly begun exploring the possibility of an Indiana Jones series. This news comes as the company is finishing a fifth Indiana Jones film, which was recently filmed; Harrison Ford is set to star in the latest sequel, which will presumably be his last outing in the character’s signature fedora.
disneytips.com
Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmastime Parade to Perform Twice a Day During Christmas Week
The holidays have been in full swing at Walt Disney World Resort since Halloween passed. It seems as if the entire Park transformed as the clock struck midnight on November 1. Jolly garlands, festive music, and special holiday treats line the streets of Magic Kingdom. But the most magical part of the holidays at Walt Disney World is Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party.
ScreenCrush
9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Read movie reviews, TV recaps and celebrity news, plus watch the latest movie trailers.
Comments / 0