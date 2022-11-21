Read full article on original website
I-5 crash in Douglas County results in extrication, hospitalization
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Just after 9:20 a.m. Wednesday, Douglas County Fire District No.2 was dispatched to a reported vehicle rollover on Interstate 5 at milepost 132 northbound. First arriving crews reported the vehicle was laying on its side with one patient inside and extrication would be needed. "Fire crews...
Deputies seek information about suspicious vehicle abandoned at Walton Post Office
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — The Lane County Sheriff's Office is seeking information from the public in regards to a vehicle that was abandoned at the Walton Post Office on Highway 126W. Deputies say the vehicle, a dark gray or blue GMC Envoy SUV, was abandoned at the post office...
Lane Co. Sheriff's Office asking for public's help on man found dead by hunter near Noti
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — A hunter found a man dead in the woods northwest of Noti on Sunday, November 20 and the Lane County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with information on the case to come forward. The Lane County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to the area of...
Florence man wanted on multiple warrants arrested after standoff
FLORENCE, Ore. — A man wanted on warrants out of the Oregon State Parole Board and Florence Municipal Court was arrested Wednesday after initially refusing to come out of the apartment he was in, the Lane County Sheriff's Office said in a press release. At 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday,...
Sheriff: Roseburg man in stable condition after being stabbed during altercation
ROSEBURG, Ore. — A Roseburg man was stabbed during a disturbance Tuesday morning, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office reported. 911 Dispatchers received a call shortly after midnight Tuesday of a man who had been stabbed while engaged in a physical altercation at a residence in the 3000-block of Joseph Street in Roseburg.
Springfield Police: Fatal adult club shooting stemmed from dispute
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Springfield Police say a dispute at Bobbi's VIP Room led to a shooting that ended with one man dead in the parking lot. Two men were shot at Bobbi's VIP at 1195 Main Street at about 2:30 a.m. Police say officers arrived to find one man in the parking lot and learned another had been taken to the hospital by private vehicle.
Fatal early-morning shooting at Bobbi's VIP Room in Springfield; no threat to public
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — A shooting at an adult club in Springfield has left one person dead. The shooting took place at 2:30 a.m. Tuesday morning at Bobbi's VIP Room at 1195 Main Street in Springfield. Springfield Police have confirmed that two people were shot. One person died outside the...
Landowner crews continue patrolling fire east of Sutherlin
SUTHERLIN, Ore. — Douglas Forest Protective Association gave a final update Monday on the Brown Mountain Fire, located 15 miles east of Sutherlin. Active fire suppression by private landowners on the estimated 150-acre fire near Hinkle Creek took place over the weekend. The activity of the fire was limited...
Eugene's annual Turkey Trot sees largest crowd in years
EUGENE, Ore. — It's a Thanksgiving staple in Eugene for years. Level 32's Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot kicked Thanksgiving for more than a thousand people in the Eugene area, with family members from as far as Oregon, California and Montana. This year saw the addition of a 10k race...
The Eugene Airport gears up as Thanksgiving traffic expected to exceed pre-pandemic highs
EUGENE, Ore. — "We have some little babies to meet. My sister has a baby the same size and a two year old we haven't met yet, or Jaime hasn't met yet. So it's the first time our whole family will be back to celebrate a bunch of this stuff," Jaime and Matt, a couple from Corvallis travelling to Steamboat, Colorado said.
Eugene residents speak out on proposal to prohibit natural gas in new homes
EUGENE, Ore. — Supporters and opponents of a proposal to prohibit natural gas in new homes shared their stories and opinions in the Eugene City Council public hearing Monday evening. It was an in-person public hearing to address a number of topics. But the topic that caused the most...
Pfeiffer's refocus after journey through Oregon winemaking
EUGENE, Ore. — Robin Pfeiffer planted a seed. "Pfeiffer grapes were the first grapes at King Estate," Pfeiffer Winery co-owner Danuta Pfeiffer says. A relationship that would lead to a business transaction 30 years later. "It’s 30 years of friendship along with 30 years of business, so it was...
When and where to seek medical care as RSV cases rise
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — PeaceHealth is reporting a spike in patients at outpatient clinics and emergency departments in Lane County amid a rise in cases of RSV, influenza and other respiratory illnesses. At the same time, PeaceHealth announced Wednesday that it is closing its Gateway urgent care location through...
Ducks want to pressure Beavers' Gulbranson
EUGENE, Ore. — As the first-time quarterback of Oregon’s Bo Nix has learned a lot about programs traditions, including their rivalries and up next is another one. But one thing that has not been mentioned is this year it'll be two newcomers to the rivalry behind center for both the Ducks and the Beavers.
Saving Grace partners up with BISSELL Pet Foundation to host reduced fee adoption event
ROSEBURG, Ore. — From the 1st of December, running through the 8th, Saving Grace is partnering up with the BISSELL Pet Foundation to host 'Empty the Shelters - Holiday Hope' a reduced adoption fee event in efforts to find animals their 'furever' home. “Saving Grace is so excited to...
Ducks set to face stingy OSU secondary
EUGENE, Ore. — The battle for the state of Oregon is on. There is still no official title. So whether you call it the “Platypus Bowl” or the “Battle on the Willamette,” this game means a lot to both of these teams as they’re still both ranked and playing for something this Saturday.
