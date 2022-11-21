Read full article on original website
MilitaryTimes
Air Force investigating damaged B-52 bomber after midair bird strike
An Air Force B-52H Stratofortress bomber was recently damaged in a skirmish along the northern U.S. border with foes a fraction of its size: birds. Air Force spokesperson Justin Oakes said Tuesday that a B-52H at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, hit a flock of birds in midair Nov. 3, prompting an investigation into how badly the plane — including its eight jet engines — was affected.
Defense One
Space Force Is Setting Up Inside Combatant Commands
Catching up to its sister services, U.S. Space Force is starting to open coordination offices in the regional commands that run military operations and fight wars. The first of these stood up on Tuesday in Hawaii, where Brig. Gen. Anthony Mastalir assumed command of the Space Force component of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command. The component is the service's first permanent presence outside the continental United States and will be staffed by 21 military and civilian personnel, Gen. David Thompson, the vice chief of space operations, told reporters.
MilitaryTimes
Pilot safe after landing gear fails in T-38C training jet mishap
An Air Force training jet recently made an emergency belly landing at a pilot training unit in Mississippi, marking the squadron’s second jet mishap in as many weeks. The T-38C Talon’s landing gear malfunctioned in flight around 10:45 a.m. local time on Nov. 18, forcing its pilot to touch down with the wheels up at Columbus Air Force Base.
KFYR-TV
Air Force halts performance eval system plagued with issues
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KMOT) – The U.S. Air Force has hit the pause button on a recently rolled-out performance evaluation system that has created some headaches — and has become the butt of humor on social media — due to ongoing technical issues. JoAnne S. Bass, the Chief...
americanmilitarynews.com
Marines look to pull water out of the air to support operations
As the Marine Corps looks at the future of operations across the Pacific, the serv ice is looking for ways to move lighter and faster in scenarios where supply lines may not be reliable. As the Marine Corps looks at the future of operations across the Pacific, the serv ice...
americanmilitarynews.com
VIDEO: US military has ‘death ray’ tactical laser weapon – here it is
The death ray has jumped off the pages of vintage sci-fi and has become a reality. The U.S. Navy recently received a high-energy tactical laser weapon from defense contractor Lockheed Martin, New Atlas reported. Called HELIOS – short for “high energy laser with integrated optical-dazzler and surveillance” – the new...
World’s tallest woman boards first ever flight after airline removes seats
A Turkish airline has broken a record by allowing the world’s tallest woman to take her first flight.Turkish Airlines removed a number of seats on the flight from Istanbul to San Francisco on 30 September 2022 to allow 34-year-old Rumeysa Gelgi to board the aircraft.Gelgi, originally from Turkey, holds the Guinness World Record for being the tallest woman on earth, measuring over 7ft (2.15 metres).This is the first time Ms Gelgi has ever been able to fly on a plane, as her height usually restricts her from boarding a standard-size aircraft. Turkish Airlines removed six seats on the aircraft...
As North Korea flexes its military muscles, some of South Korea's best submarines may be sidelined
Seoul's "overwhelming conventional advantage" at sea is why North Korea focuses on "asymmetric capabilities" like special forces, one expert said.
theaviationgeekclub.com
SR-71 pilot recalls that time his Blackbird flew so fast that he and his RSO Landed at Beale AFB almost a Day Before They Took Off from Kadena AB
‘Try that in any aircraft other than the SR-71. Besides this is actually a true story,’ David Peters, SR-71 Blackbird pilot. The SR-71 Blackbird was designed to fly deep into hostile territory, avoiding interception with its tremendous speed and high altitude. The crew had to wear pressure suits similar to those worn by astronauts because the SR-71 could operate safely at an altitude more than sixteen miles, or 25,908 m (85,000 ft), above the earth flying at a maximum speed of Mach 3.3.
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
The Most Powerful Warships Ever Operated By the US Navy
USS Independence (LCS-2) The USS Independence (LCS-2) was the sixth to feature the name and was commissioned on January 16, 2010. She was the lead in her class of littoral combat ships, smaller vessels designed to operate near shorelines. In fact, Independence was instrumental in the development of future littoral combat ships – she was frequently used to test designs and train crews.
Boeing's new Air Force One jets are so late that the old ones may need to keep flying until 2028, costing taxpayers $340 million: report
Boeing is up to four years behind schedule due to supply chain shortages, labor problems, and quality control issues, The Wall Street Journal reported.
Killed in Vietnam War, Army Staff Sgt. Finger accounted for
The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced today that U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Sanford I. Finger, 29, of Miami Beach, Florida, killed during the Vietnam War, was accounted for.
US Soldiers Allegedly Fought a Giant Red Haired Humanoid in the Mountains of Afghanistan
In 2002, a US special ops task force purportedly encountered and killed an enormous humanoid in Afghanistan. Dubbed the Kandahar Giant, the beast was not only said to tower over the soldiers at 13 feet in height but also possessed 6 fingers on each hand and 2 sets of teeth.
US Delta Special Forces Allegedly Fought Grey Aliens Underground
The alleged incident began in the summer of 1947 during the Cold War. The U.S. Army Air Forces sent out a shocking press release. They announced the recovery of a "flying disc" from a ranch near Roswell. (source)
MilitaryTimes
Navy fires warship CO in the middle of a deployment
The commanding officer of the guided-missile cruiser Normandy was relieved of command Tuesday in the middle of the warship’s deployment, and less than eight months after he took command. The Navy announced the firing in a brief press release stating that Capt. Simon McKeon was relieved “due to a...
Pentagon: A North Korea nuclear attack would ‘result in the end of the Kim regime’
The U.S. and South Korean defense chiefs met Thursday as Pyongyang launches a barrage of missiles.
30 Combat Aircraft Being Built for the US Military
The United States continues to maintain the world’s largest military aircraft fleet, by a very long shot. (These are the largest air forces in the world.) America has at least 13,246 active combat aircraft, transporters, tankers, training aircraft, intelligence gatherers, and special mission vehicles, according to FlightGlobal, an aviation and aerospace news and information website. […]
Gizmodo
Air Force's Mysterious Spaceplane Finally Lands After Spending 2.5 Years in Orbit
The U.S. Space Force’s spaceplane touched down at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida after spending two and a half years orbiting around Earth on a secretive mission. The X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle-6 (OTV-6) landed on November 12 at 5:22 a.m. ET, setting a new record of 908 days in orbit. The Boeing-built reusable vehicle’s previous record had been 780 consecutive days in orbit.
'Time traveler' claims Aliens will come contact US Navy this month
A time traveler claiming to be from the year 3,000 has disclosed the precise month in which the US Navy will come into contact with aliens. The man has made many predictions on social media sites that have come true and gained millions of views. His latest predictions have made users horrified when he mentioned that three major events will happen in the next few months.
The US military is scrambling to build more ammo for itself and for Ukraine, but old Army paperwork could get in the way
The US Army's process for producing ammunition faces "challenges," a government watchdog says. Problems with disorganization and bureaucracy may hamper that production, the GAO said in a report. The issues come to light as the Pentagon is scrambling to ramp up its production of munitions. Disorganization and bureaucracy could hamper...
Comments / 1