Ukraine's drone finds cemetery of tanks inside Russian border
In September this year, a Ukrainian reconnaissance drone flew into Russian territory and captured footage of hundreds of damaged battle tanks, howitzers, and infantry fighting vehicles damaged in the conflict that began earlier this year. Ukrainian military website has shared the footage captured by the drone on social media sites.
Russia Risks Knockout Blow in War as Putin Hits Rock Bottom
SOUTHERN ENGLAND—After a string of Russian defeats in the war, U.K. Defence Secretary Ben Wallace is urging Ukraine to “keep up the pressure, keep up the momentum” and continue their rapid-fire attacks on Vladimir Putin’s forces through the winter months. “Given the advantage the Ukrainians have...
Russia-Ukraine war live: Russian strikes continue but poorly equipped troops facing heavy casualties, UK says
UK Ministry of Defence says poorly trained and equipped reservists struggling on the ground in Ukraine
Cleveland Jewish News
Zelenskyy speaks to Herzog, extends condolences over Jerusalem attacks
Israeli President Isaac Herzog spoke on Thursday with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who expressed sorrow over the previous day’s Jerusalem bombings. Zelenskyy called on the Israeli people to remain strong in the face of the terror attacks. Those attacks resulted in the killing of Aryeh Shechopek, 16, a yeshiva student.
Hear what Russian soldier told his girlfriend on the phone from front line
CNN has obtained an intercepted phone conversation between a Russian soldier and his girlfriend where he describes what he sees on the ground in Ukraine as the "third world war." CNN's Matthew Chance reports.
Washington Examiner
Biden's not-so-subtle lurch toward dictatorship
In the wake of the midterm elections, President Joe Biden was asked during a rare press conference, in reference to Twitter’s new owner, whether he thought Elon Musk was a threat to national security. With a pause and a smirk, the president said that topic was “ worthy of being looked at. ”
Cleveland Jewish News
IRGC officer killed in Syria blast; Iran blames Israel
Israel was responsible for the death of a senior Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps officer in a roadside bomb blast in Syria on Tuesday, the IRGC said in a statement on Wednesday. The statement included messages of condolences to the officer’s family, and a vow to retaliate, according to a...
Iran government supporters confront protesters at World Cup
Iran's political turmoil has cast a shadow over Iran's second match at the World Cup
Cleveland Jewish News
Hundreds attend funeral of Aryeh Shechopek, victim of Jerusalem terror bombing
Hundreds of people attended the funeral on Wednesday afternoon of 16-year-old Israeli Aryeh Shechopek, who was killed earlier in the day in the first of twin terror bombings in Jerusalem. The teenager was killed at a crowded bus stop near the entrance to the capital while on his way to...
Cleveland Jewish News
Biden upgrades US-Palestinian relations with creation of special post
The Biden administration has appointed a Special Representative for Palestinian Affairs, in a move meant to upgrade relations with the Palestinians, Axios reported on Tuesday. “The Washington-based Special Representative for Palestinian Affairs will engage closely with the Palestinians and their leadership and, together with Ambassador [Thomas] Nides and his team, continue to engage with Israel on Palestinian-related issues,” said a State Department official, according to the report.
Cleveland Jewish News
Palestinian Islamic Jihad, Hamas praise Jerusalem terrorist attacks as UAE condemns them
The Palestinian Islamic Jihad and Hamas terrorist groups hailed Wednesday’s two terrorist attacks in Jerusalem, which killed at least one person and injured over 20 others. “The operation in the occupied city of Jerusalem is a natural response to the occupation, its terrorism, and its criminal practices against the defenseless Palestinian people and their holy sites,” said Islamic jihad.
Cleveland Jewish News
Berlin shuts down investigation into Abbas Holocaust remarks
The Berlin public prosecutor’s office has decided not to pursue a case against Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas for his Aug. 16 remarks downplaying the Holocaust, German newspaper Bild reported on Tuesday. In a two-page letter made available to the German daily, the public prosecutor’s office said it would...
Cleveland Jewish News
Police boost forces in Jerusalem following deadly twin bombings
Jerusalem District Police chief Doron Turgeman on Wednesday ordered the deployment of additional personnel in Jerusalem, following two deadly terrorist bombings in the city earlier in the day. Forces will be bolstered throughout the capital, with a specific focus on high-density public areas, according to a police statement. The alert...
Cleveland Jewish News
US condemns Jerusalem terror bombings
The Biden administration on Wednesday denounced the twin terror bombings in Jerusalem earlier in the day that killed one Israeli teenager and injured more than 20 others. “We condemn unequivocally the acts of terror overnight in Jerusalem. The United States has offered all appropriate assistance to the government of Israel as it investigates the attack and works to being the perpetrators to justice,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre said in a statement.
Cleveland Jewish News
Iran and Russia are getting closer. What does it mean for Israel?
In this week’s “Caroline Glick Show,” Glick sits down with Dr. David Wurmser, her colleague at the Center for Security Policy in Washington, D.C., to discuss two related issues: Iran’s rising strategic ties with Russia, and the Iranian revolution as it enters a new, more violent phase.
Cleveland Jewish News
Two Americans wounded in Jerusalem terror bombings
U.S. Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides confirmed Wednesday night that two American citizens were among those wounded in two explosions at busy bus stops located near entrances to Jerusalem earlier in the day. “Sadly, I can now confirm that two U.S. citizens were among those injured in today’s terror attacks...
