Interesting Engineering

Ukraine's drone finds cemetery of tanks inside Russian border

In September this year, a Ukrainian reconnaissance drone flew into Russian territory and captured footage of hundreds of damaged battle tanks, howitzers, and infantry fighting vehicles damaged in the conflict that began earlier this year. Ukrainian military website has shared the footage captured by the drone on social media sites.
TheDailyBeast

Russia Risks Knockout Blow in War as Putin Hits Rock Bottom

SOUTHERN ENGLAND—After a string of Russian defeats in the war, U.K. Defence Secretary Ben Wallace is urging Ukraine to “keep up the pressure, keep up the momentum” and continue their rapid-fire attacks on Vladimir Putin’s forces through the winter months. “Given the advantage the Ukrainians have...
Cleveland Jewish News

Zelenskyy speaks to Herzog, extends condolences over Jerusalem attacks

Israeli President Isaac Herzog spoke on Thursday with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who expressed sorrow over the previous day’s Jerusalem bombings. Zelenskyy called on the Israeli people to remain strong in the face of the terror attacks. Those attacks resulted in the killing of Aryeh Shechopek, 16, a yeshiva student.
Washington Examiner

Biden's not-so-subtle lurch toward dictatorship

In the wake of the midterm elections, President Joe Biden was asked during a rare press conference, in reference to Twitter’s new owner, whether he thought Elon Musk was a threat to national security. With a pause and a smirk, the president said that topic was “ worthy of being looked at. ”
Cleveland Jewish News

IRGC officer killed in Syria blast; Iran blames Israel

Israel was responsible for the death of a senior Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps officer in a roadside bomb blast in Syria on Tuesday, the IRGC said in a statement on Wednesday. The statement included messages of condolences to the officer’s family, and a vow to retaliate, according to a...
Cleveland Jewish News

Hundreds attend funeral of Aryeh Shechopek, victim of Jerusalem terror bombing

Hundreds of people attended the funeral on Wednesday afternoon of 16-year-old Israeli Aryeh Shechopek, who was killed earlier in the day in the first of twin terror bombings in Jerusalem. The teenager was killed at a crowded bus stop near the entrance to the capital while on his way to...
Cleveland Jewish News

Biden upgrades US-Palestinian relations with creation of special post

The Biden administration has appointed a Special Representative for Palestinian Affairs, in a move meant to upgrade relations with the Palestinians, Axios reported on Tuesday. “The Washington-based Special Representative for Palestinian Affairs will engage closely with the Palestinians and their leadership and, together with Ambassador [Thomas] Nides and his team, continue to engage with Israel on Palestinian-related issues,” said a State Department official, according to the report.
Cleveland Jewish News

Palestinian Islamic Jihad, Hamas praise Jerusalem terrorist attacks as UAE condemns them

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad and Hamas terrorist groups hailed Wednesday’s two terrorist attacks in Jerusalem, which killed at least one person and injured over 20 others. “The operation in the occupied city of Jerusalem is a natural response to the occupation, its terrorism, and its criminal practices against the defenseless Palestinian people and their holy sites,” said Islamic jihad.
Cleveland Jewish News

Berlin shuts down investigation into Abbas Holocaust remarks

The Berlin public prosecutor’s office has decided not to pursue a case against Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas for his Aug. 16 remarks downplaying the Holocaust, German newspaper Bild reported on Tuesday. In a two-page letter made available to the German daily, the public prosecutor’s office said it would...
Cleveland Jewish News

Police boost forces in Jerusalem following deadly twin bombings

Jerusalem District Police chief Doron Turgeman on Wednesday ordered the deployment of additional personnel in Jerusalem, following two deadly terrorist bombings in the city earlier in the day. Forces will be bolstered throughout the capital, with a specific focus on high-density public areas, according to a police statement. The alert...
Cleveland Jewish News

US condemns Jerusalem terror bombings

The Biden administration on Wednesday denounced the twin terror bombings in Jerusalem earlier in the day that killed one Israeli teenager and injured more than 20 others. “We condemn unequivocally the acts of terror overnight in Jerusalem. The United States has offered all appropriate assistance to the government of Israel as it investigates the attack and works to being the perpetrators to justice,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre said in a statement.
Cleveland Jewish News

Iran and Russia are getting closer. What does it mean for Israel?

In this week’s “Caroline Glick Show,” Glick sits down with Dr. David Wurmser, her colleague at the Center for Security Policy in Washington, D.C., to discuss two related issues: Iran’s rising strategic ties with Russia, and the Iranian revolution as it enters a new, more violent phase.
Cleveland Jewish News

Two Americans wounded in Jerusalem terror bombings

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides confirmed Wednesday night that two American citizens were among those wounded in two explosions at busy bus stops located near entrances to Jerusalem earlier in the day. “Sadly, I can now confirm that two U.S. citizens were among those injured in today’s terror attacks...

