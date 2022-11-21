Read full article on original website
Stocks will soar, house prices will slump, and the Fed's rate hikes could tank the US economy, Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel says. Here are his 8 best quotes from a new interview.
Slide 1 of 6: Some leading market commentators aren't fretting about inflation anymore. They expect prices to rise more slowly later this year, and view deflation as a possibility. Here's what Michael Burry, Cathie Wood, Paul Krugman, Jeremy Siegel, and Tom Lee have said. Several top-flight investors and commentators were sounding the alarm on high, prolonged inflation only a few weeks ago. Now, some elite market-watchers are predicting prices will rise more slowly in the coming months, and deflation could become the bigger risk.Michael Burry, Cathie Wood, Paul Krugman, Jeremy Siegel, and Tom Lee have all weighed in on the fading inflation threat in recent days. Here's a roundup of their comments:
Elon Musk is bracing for a painful US recession - and fears the Fed's interest-rate hikes will worsen the downturn
Elon Musk warned the US economy faces a deep recession that could last a year or two. His companies faced immense challenges during the dot-com crash and financial crisis, he said. Musk has endorsed Cathie Wood and Jeremy Siegel's criticisms of the Fed's interest-rate hikes. The US economy is barreling...
Diesel Shortage Will Hit These Seven States the Hardest
The Southeast is seeing the most acute challenges, one of the country's major fuel supply and logistics companies wrote.
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — has issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 stocks for protection
Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels.
Billionaire Mark Cuban Assigns Blame Over Crypto Crisis
Mark Cuban is not happy and makes it known. The successful entrepreneur seems, like most business circles, to have been shocked by the implosion, in less than a week, of FTX, one of the big players in the crypto sphere. The cryptocurrency exchange filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on November...
Vice President Kamala Harris Announces $13 Billion Plan To Combat High Energy Costs From Low Winter Temperatures
Vice President Kamala Harris has announced new steps that the Biden administration will take to help lower energy costs for Americans this winter. ABC News reported that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) will provide $4.5 billion in assistance to help with heating costs for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). The program has helped more than 5 million households across the country with their heating, cooling, and weatherization, according to the White House.
We Might Be Headed Toward a Recession, But a 'Bigger Catastrophe' Could Be on The Horizon
Mortgage rates reached 7% this week, the highest they've been in nearly 20 years, as the Fed continues efforts to curb persistent inflation. The rapidly rising mortgage rate (more than double what it was this time last year) reflects the ongoing fight to tame inflation and cool the housing market. Such moves by the Fed have historically led to an inevitable recession. However, the current economic climate is unlike history's past, and despite looming recession fears, some economists say we're still not heading toward economic fallout.
Hold on to the assets that you have: Larry Summers gives advice as recession looms
Former US Treasury Secretary Larry Summers talks to CNN's Wolf Blitzer about interest rate hikes amid inflation, and how Americans can prepare for a possible recession.
5 of the riskiest industries to work in during a recession, according to economists
There's been a lot of debate lately over whether the U.S. will plunge into a recession soon. While a downturn isn't inevitable, many economic forecasters believe it's just a matter of time before a recession hits. "The worst is yet to come, and for many people, 2023 will feel like...
Mark Zuckerberg, Tom Brady, Gisele Lose Billions in FTX Crypto Exchange Collapse
A cryptocurrency exchange crash has wiped out almost $2 billion in investor cash, affecting high profile celebrities, pension funds and lesser-known Bay Area billionaires. The FTX exchange ensnared many prominent investors and individuals before it crashed Tuesday. FTX counted celebrities such as NFL star Tom Brady and ex-wife Gisele Bundchen...
We just got confirmation that the next recession will look and feel unlike any in recent memory
The latest data on jobs from the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows a still-robust labor market in the US. That's both bad and good news for the Federal Reserve, which is trying to cool the economy. But the latest data also means that an upcoming recession might be more tepid...
What Is the Average Credit Score in America?
When scoring high on the American credit rating scale, the 716 best credit score rating has been called the magic number. An average credit score of 716 is like the golden key to limitless financing opportunities and better terms. The average American has a good credit rating according to this...
As FTX collapses, Anthony Scaramucci's SkyBridge Capital is trying to buy back the 30% stake Sam Bankman-Fried bought 2 months ago
Anthony Scaramucci's SkyBridge Capital is trying to buy back 30% of his company that FTX purchased a few months ago. Just before FTX announced it filed for bankruptcy, he told CNBC that his legal team is working to repurchase FTX's stake. "There's no question that we're in a worse position....
The American City Where Home Prices Dropped 50%
One of the worries about high interest rates and a slowing economy is whether home prices will drop sharply. Most economists believe the fall in prices will not be as large as that during The Great Recession. However, if mortgage rates rise above 10%, the housing market could be as badly bloodied as it was in 2008 in parts of the country. In some markets home prices dropped over 30% that year. In one Florida city, prices https://247wallst.com/wp-admin/index.phpcratered 50%.
Will House Prices Drop in 2023? Real Estate Experts Give Their Predictions
Analysts expect home prices to drop next year after mortgage rates surged in the second half of this year.
Gold price plummets as Fed's Powell drops the hammer
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are sharply lower in early U.S. trading Thursday, with gold scoring...
A top oil analyst explains why oil is about to surge to $120 - and stay there for 2 years as Europe battles supply shocks
Good morning. Phil Rosen here, reporting from a dark and cold New York City. If you've even peeked at markets recently, odds are you've caught some of the massive blast of crypto news that Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX unleashed last week. It's drawn comparisons to Lehman Brothers' epic 2008 implosion, and...
Dow soars 1,000 points after government report shows U.S. inflation is edging down
Exhilaration swept through Wall Street Thursday after a government report showed that U.S. inflation eased by even more than economists expected last month. The S&P 500 jumped 208 points, or 5.6%, to close at 3,956. The Dow rose 1,201 points, or 3.7%, to 33,715 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq surged 7.4%. Treasury yields fell dramatically as bond markets relaxed.
Billionaire loses entire fortune in the past week
During the previous week, cryptocurrency entrepreneur Sam Bankman-Fried's net worth fell from 16 billion dollars to nothing. Bankman-Fried primarily made his money as the head of cryptocurrency exchange FTX. According to Wikipedia:
FTX Has Enough Funds to Compensate Customers – Sam Bankman-Fried Wants to Restart the Exchange
Sam Bankman-Fried, the Founder and former CEO of the now-bankrupt crypto exchange FTX, has disclosed the firm’s financial situation, along with a statement of intent to restart and “do right by customers.”. SBF Reveals Illiquid Assets of FTX. In the wake of FTX’s ‘Chapter 11‘ bankruptcy filing made...
