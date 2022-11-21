ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

msn.com

Stocks will soar, house prices will slump, and the Fed's rate hikes could tank the US economy, Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel says. Here are his 8 best quotes from a new interview.

Slide 1 of 6: Some leading market commentators aren't fretting about inflation anymore. They expect prices to rise more slowly later this year, and view deflation as a possibility. Here's what Michael Burry, Cathie Wood, Paul Krugman, Jeremy Siegel, and Tom Lee have said. Several top-flight investors and commentators were sounding the alarm on high, prolonged inflation only a few weeks ago. Now, some elite market-watchers are predicting prices will rise more slowly in the coming months, and deflation could become the bigger risk.Michael Burry, Cathie Wood, Paul Krugman, Jeremy Siegel, and Tom Lee have all weighed in on the fading inflation threat in recent days. Here's a roundup of their comments:
msn.com

‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — has issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 stocks for protection

Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels.
msn.com

Billionaire Mark Cuban Assigns Blame Over Crypto Crisis

Mark Cuban is not happy and makes it known. The successful entrepreneur seems, like most business circles, to have been shocked by the implosion, in less than a week, of FTX, one of the big players in the crypto sphere. The cryptocurrency exchange filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on November...
Black Enterprise

Vice President Kamala Harris Announces $13 Billion Plan To Combat High Energy Costs From Low Winter Temperatures

Vice President Kamala Harris has announced new steps that the Biden administration will take to help lower energy costs for Americans this winter. ABC News reported that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) will provide $4.5 billion in assistance to help with heating costs for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). The program has helped more than 5 million households across the country with their heating, cooling, and weatherization, according to the White House.
Entrepreneur

We Might Be Headed Toward a Recession, But a 'Bigger Catastrophe' Could Be on The Horizon

Mortgage rates reached 7% this week, the highest they've been in nearly 20 years, as the Fed continues efforts to curb persistent inflation. The rapidly rising mortgage rate (more than double what it was this time last year) reflects the ongoing fight to tame inflation and cool the housing market. Such moves by the Fed have historically led to an inevitable recession. However, the current economic climate is unlike history's past, and despite looming recession fears, some economists say we're still not heading toward economic fallout.
sfstandard.com

Mark Zuckerberg, Tom Brady, Gisele Lose Billions in FTX Crypto Exchange Collapse

A cryptocurrency exchange crash has wiped out almost $2 billion in investor cash, affecting high profile celebrities, pension funds and lesser-known Bay Area billionaires. The FTX exchange ensnared many prominent investors and individuals before it crashed Tuesday. FTX counted celebrities such as NFL star Tom Brady and ex-wife Gisele Bundchen...
findingfarina.com

What Is the Average Credit Score in America?

When scoring high on the American credit rating scale, the 716 best credit score rating has been called the magic number. An average credit score of 716 is like the golden key to limitless financing opportunities and better terms. The average American has a good credit rating according to this...
24/7 Wall St.

The American City Where Home Prices Dropped 50%

One of the worries about high interest rates and a slowing economy is whether home prices will drop sharply. Most economists believe the fall in prices will not be as large as that during The Great Recession. However, if mortgage rates rise above 10%, the housing market could be as badly bloodied as it was in 2008 in parts of the country. In some markets home prices dropped over 30% that year. In one Florida city, prices https://247wallst.com/wp-admin/index.phpcratered 50%.
CAPE CORAL, FL
kitco.com

Gold price plummets as Fed's Powell drops the hammer

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are sharply lower in early U.S. trading Thursday, with gold scoring...
Wayness Tamm

Billionaire loses entire fortune in the past week

During the previous week, cryptocurrency entrepreneur Sam Bankman-Fried's net worth fell from 16 billion dollars to nothing. Bankman-Fried primarily made his money as the head of cryptocurrency exchange FTX. According to Wikipedia:

