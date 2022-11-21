Read full article on original website
Related
Are ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Duo Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater Dating? Rumors Explained
Did they find love on the dance floor? Dancing With the Stars fans have speculated that season 31 couple Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater – who went home after competing in the show’s...
msn.com
Cheryl Burke Opens Up About History of Abuse and Reveals Why She Married Matthew Lawrence
Cheryl Burke is opening up about the trauma she's faced throughout her life. On the latest episode of Facebook Watch's Red Table Talk, the 38-year-old Dancing With the Stars pro recounts her personal history with abuse and toxic relationships. Burke's says it all started when she was two, when her...
'DWTS' Pro Cheryl Burke 'Scared' To Carry Baby Due To Body Dysmorphia: 'It Affects My Whole Life'
Cheryl Burke has opened up about what she thinks motherhood might look like for her post divorce. During the Wednesday, October 2, episode of her podcast "Burke In The Game" the Dance Moms star sat down with her fellow Dancing with the Stars pro Peta Murgatroyd, to explain why she would prefer adopting instead of giving birth naturally after calling it quits with Matthew Lawrence. "Honestly, I am so scared to carry my own baby," Burke told her longtime pal, explaining her deeply rooted fear of gaining weight and battle with body dysmorphia. "It affects my whole life and I...
talentrecap.com
‘DWTS’ Recap: Mark Ballas Finally Wins His Third Mirrorball, Charli D’Amelio Wins ‘DWTS’ Season 31
Dancing With the Stars returned with a tear jerking final episode. On top of a package thanking Len Goodman for his time on the series, longtime pro Cheryl Burke announced her departure from the series after 26 seasons. Aside from the final 4 pairs, other celebrity dancers from this season returned to take the ballroom, one last time.
SheKnows
Young & Restless’ Camryn Grimes Drops Big News: ‘I’m Getting Emotional Writing This’
In September, we alerted readers that The Young and the Restless’ Camryn Grimes (Mariah) had some big news — but she wasn’t able to talk about it back then. Well now, the CBS soap star delivered an early Christmas gift to fans and revealed that she’ll be voicing Mrs. Claus in Disney’s upcoming holiday special Mickey Saves Christmas, opposite her fiancé Brock Foster Powell as Santa Claus!
DWTS fans stunned after Len Goodman snaps at Tyra Banks for her ‘annoying’ commentary in ‘cringe’ live TV moment
DANCING With the Stars host Tyra Banks has ruffled judge Len Goodman's feathers according to viewers following an awkward exchange. The head-turning moment occurred after Charli D'amelio and Mark Ballas had wrapped up performing their Argentine Tango to a thunderous ovation from fans. As Charli and Mark listened in on...
DWTS fans beg for beloved season 31 contestant to take over as full-time host and fire Tyra Banks
DWTS fans are begging for host Tyra Banks to be axed - and want her to be replaced by a current contestant. Viewers have had enough of the TV personality and already have someone else in mind to take over as host. Following Monday night's show, fans took to social...
Variety
Cheryl Burke Shares Why She’s Leaving ‘Dancing With the Stars’ as a Pro, Hopes to Become a Judge
Cheryl Burke is leaving “Dancing With the Stars” after Season 31 — and hopes she’ll be back in another capacity. In an interview with Variety, the professional dancer, who announced her exit via Instagram on Sunday, detailed the decision to leave after competing on 26 seasons. “If I were to just talk as an athlete, a dancer and a woman, my time has been up. I’m 38 years old. When I came on as a competitive dancer at 21, It was a different story,” she explains. “That decision in itself was really tough for me — to put everything aside, to come...
Who will win ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Season 31? Let’s size up the final 4
Unlike the past few installments, “Dancing with the Stars” Season 31 has gone chalk. The three front-runners in Week 1 — Wayne Brady, Charli D’Amelio and Gabby Windey — remained that way throughout as they and their respective partners were the only couples to top the leaderboard this season. There was no shocking elimination, even with two double eliminations without a judges’ save, and all three made the final, alongside Shangela, a fan favorite who has improved throughout the past nine weeks. The four will hit the dance floor two more times on Monday’s finale — for a redemption routine...
People
Pregnant Jenna Johnson Says She and Val Chmerkovskiy Have Had Baby Names 'Picked Out for 3 Years'
"Val actually picked out the name for our boy, so we have it," the Dancing with the Stars pro and mom-to-be told PEOPLE Jenna Johnson and husband Val Chmerkovskiy are ahead of the game when it comes to naming their kids. The professional dancer, 28, tells PEOPLE exclusively that the Dancing with the Stars couple selected names for their children long before she was pregnant with their first baby. "We actually have had a boy and a girl name picked out for three years now," the expecting mom shares. "Val actually picked out...
Page Six
Mandy Moore praised for posting intimate photos after baby’s birth
Fans praised Mandy Moore for sharing intimate photos from her newborn baby’s birth last month. In one of the snapshots, her baby boy, Oscar “Ozzie” Bennett, was still covered in amniotic fluid as the “This Is Us” star held him against her chest with a big smile on her face. “One month with our Ozzie. I’m still able to access everything about that moment, which simultaneously feels like one second ago and also unimaginable to fathom life before,” Moore captioned the Instagram post Thursday. She also thanked the health workers who helped to deliver her baby as well as their doula “for...
The Hollywood Gossip
Kate Gosselin Returns to Reality TV, Breaks Down on Air
Kate Gosselin has not been heard from in a long while. But she’s about to be seen. The former TLC personality, who rose to small screen infamy opposite ex-husband Jon on the train wreck that was Jon & Kate Plus 8, has booked a return to reality television. The...
‘Bachelor in Paradise’: Katie Thurston Weighs in on Greg Grippo and Victoria Fuller
Greg Grippo and Katie Thurston had a nasty breakup on 'The Bachelorette.' Here's what Katie said about his romance with 'Bachelor in Paradise' star Victoria Fuller.
Who Is Hallmark Channel’s Andrew Walker? 6 Things to Know About the ‘Three Wise Men and a Baby’ Star
Something sweet! Andrew Walker has been making Hallmark Channel fans swoon for a decade — his first movie with the network was in 2012 — and he has no plans of slowing down. The 43-year-old actor has been turning heads since his debut in A Bride for Christmas. Walker has since appeared in more than […]
SheKnows
Young & Restless’ Tracey E. Bregman Says Farewell to a Co-Star Who ‘Will Be So Missed’
It’s never easy to say goodbye. Though Tracey E. Bregman has spent nearly 40 years playing Lauren Fenmore, The Young and the Restless is far from the only soap the actress has appeared on over the years. There was, of course, Lauren’s years-long crossover to The Bold and the Beautiful, but the actress actually got her daytime start in 1978 playing rebellious teen Donna Temple Craig over on Days of Our Lives.
tvinsider.com
‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 31 Finale: Did the Right Couple Win the Mirror Ball? (RECAP)
Subscribe to our Dancing With the Stars Newsletter:. The coveted mirror ball trophy was on the line in the November 21 Dancing With the Stars finale, and after more than 10 weeks of competition, the Dancing With the Stars Season 31 winner has been crowned. The episode, hosted by Tyra Banks and Alfonso Ribeiro, aired live on Disney+, and it featured a night of memorable performances from more than just the finalists.
Jeopardy!’s Matt Amodio breaks silence after shocking tournament loss & baffling final wager as fans ‘sad’ to see him go
JEOPARDY! legend Matt Amodio has broken his silence after being eliminated from the Tournament of Champions in a shocking way. Fans were left heartbroken that the 38-time winner didn't make the finals and debated his fatal Final Jeopardy move. The postdoctoral researcher from Massachusetts faced Professor's Tournament winner Sam Buttrey...
Sheryl Underwood Celebrates 95-Lb. Weight Loss In Heels On ‘The Talk’: Before & After Pics
Sheryl Underwood is celebrating new beginnings! The host of The Talk marked both her 59th birthday and a nearly 100 pound weight loss on the Friday, October 28 episode by rocking a dress and heels on the show…for the very first time! To mark the occasion, Sheryl rocked a stunning purple midi dress with flutter sleeves and rocked a pair of excellent red heels. You can see her weight transformation in the purple dress in the on-set photo below. The dynamic TV personality also opened up to PEOPLE about her transformation. “I’ve worked really, really hard,” she told the outlet in an interview published the same day. She reportedly admits she enlisted the help of a dietician and personal trainer and got appetite suppression injections called Wegovy.
Derek Hough nixes ‘Dancing with the Stars’ finale performance after fiancée Hayley Erbert suffers injury
Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert won’t be hitting the “Dancing with the Stars” floor after all. The couple was slated to perform on Monday’s Season 31 finale but has dropped out after Erbert injured her shoulder during camera blocking on Sunday. “We were doing a lift we’ve danced 100 times, but something weird happened causing Hayley to fall awkwardly and hard onto her shoulder,” the pair explained on Instagram. “We tried running through the dance again, but quickly realized Hayley’s shoulder had been compromised. As a true dancer Hayley was ready to push through and perform. But sometimes, and definitely in...
BET
Blair Underwood Announces He’s Engaged To His Friend Of 41 Years: ‘She’s Had My Back Since Before I Even Became An Actor’
Blair Underwood is introducing the world to his new fiancée Josie Hart! The handsome actor took to Instagram on Tuesday (Nov. 22) with news of his engagement, along with a heartfelt message to his bride-to-be. “My personal highlight was walking the red carpet with my new fiancée Josie Hart,”...
Distractify
Los Angeles, CA
181K+
Followers
29K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT
Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.https://www.distractify.com/
Comments / 0