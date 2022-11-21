Cheryl Burke is leaving “Dancing With the Stars” after Season 31 — and hopes she’ll be back in another capacity. In an interview with Variety, the professional dancer, who announced her exit via Instagram on Sunday, detailed the decision to leave after competing on 26 seasons. “If I were to just talk as an athlete, a dancer and a woman, my time has been up. I’m 38 years old. When I came on as a competitive dancer at 21, It was a different story,” she explains. “That decision in itself was really tough for me — to put everything aside, to come...

