Lakehurst, NJ

Person Extricated In Three-Car Crash

By Alyssa Riccardi
 3 days ago
Photo courtesy Lakehurst Volunteer Fire Department

LAKEHURST – A three vehicle crash at the Lakehurst Circle left one person trapped in their car, officials said.

The crash occurred around 9:03 p.m. on November 20 at the Lakehurst Circle on Route 70. The Lakehurst Volunteer Fire Department was called to the scene as one person had to be extricated due to the car’s damage. Station 67 from Joint Base MDL was on scene to assist.

“Please be vigilant as you navigate the circles in town,” Lakehurst Volunteer Fire Department said in a statement.

Photo courtesy Lakehurst Volunteer Fire Department

This accident took place near the site of the upcoming Wawa that is being built on the circle. Some residents have been posting on social media recently that they’re concerned about the store coming and bringing an influx of traffic and possibly more accidents to that section of Route 70.

There’s no set time for when the store will open, however construction crews have been working on site.

Toms River, NJ
