Donald Trump's Miserable Thanksgiving
The former president will wake up on November 24 facing a new battery lawsuit, as well as other headaches.
Famed Musician Announces He Is Running for President
Famed musician Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, has announced that he once again plans to run for President of the United States in 2024, according to the New York Post. West, 45, said in a video that known far-right figure Milo Yiannopoulos is working on his campaign.
Twitter employee says the NY office cafeteria is serving 2 types of mac and cheese but grilled shrimp is off the menu, as cost-cutting continues
Twitter's free lunches have faced scrutiny from Elon Musk before. He previously claimed the lunches were costing the company $400 per meal.
Herschel Walker's 'Erection' Remark Sparks Torrent of Memes, Jokes
Walker is hoping to secure a seat in the Senate representing Georgia, and faces a runoff election against Democratic incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock.
Donald Trump's Tax Returns Show Ex-Prez Lost Nearly $1B In Two Years, Former Accountant Testifies
Donald Trump’s former accountant testified this week that the former president once reported losing upwards of $1 billion in two years on his taxes, RadarOnline.com has learned.Donald Bender, the former accountant for the Trump Organization, testified under oath on Tuesday before the Manhattan Supreme Court in connection to the criminal tax fraud case against the ex-president’s organization.According to the New York Post, Bender confirmed Trump reported losing a whopping $900 million between 2009 and 2010.“Do you recall in 2010 Donald Trump had losses of almost $200 million on his personal tax returns?” Susan Hoffinger, the Manhattan Assistant District Attorney, asked...
Donald Trump Doesn't Have Any Friends at Mar-a-Lago, Local Billionaire Says
Jeff Greene, a Palm Beach resident reportedly worth $7.2 billion, joined the club in 2010 but is not close to the former president.
Musk announces Twitter’s newest verification plan—now with gold checks
Gold checks for companies, gray for government, and blue for everyone else.
Days after deadly shooting at LGBTQ club, Twitter bans group that protects LGBTQ events
The week in extremism, from USA TODAY.
Chris Hemsworth explains why he took on daredevil challenges and prepared for his own eventual death
'People know Chris as the actor, but not a lot of people know him as the athlete,' said Ross Edgery, who coached Hemsworth's fjord swim.
