WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Beechmont Avenue in Anderson Township
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Beechmont Avenue in Anderson Township. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your...
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on East McMillan Street in Walnut Hills
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries on East McMillan Street in Walnut Hills. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on eastbound I-275 near exit 71 in Anderson Township
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on eastbound I-275 near exit 71 in Anderson Township. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure...
WLWT 5
Reports of an field fire on Five Mile Road in Anderson Township
CINCINNATI — Reports of an field fire on Five Mile Road in Anderson Township. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash with injury, entrapment on South Gilmore Road in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Report of a crash with injury and possible entrapment on South Gilmore Road in Fairfield. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash with injuries on Hamilton Cleves Road in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Report of a crash with undetermined injuries on Hamilton Cleves Road (OH-128) in Hamilton, traffic blocked. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....
WLWT 5
Structure fire reported on Cereal Avenue in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Structure fire reported on Cereal Avenue in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police respond to report of injury crash near I-74
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police and firefighters responded to a report of an injury crash involving multiple vehicles Thursday evening near I-74. Click the video player above to watch other Thanksgiving Day headlines from WLWT News 5. The reported crash happened around 6 p.m. on Montana Avenue, near Baltimore Avenue.
WLWT 5
Report of a multi-vehicle crash on Fields Ertel Road in Sharonville
SHARONVILLE, Ohio — Report of a multi-vehicle crash on Fields Ertel Road in Sharonville with a car in the roadway, traffic impacted. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
WLWT 5
City of Hamilton experiencing power outage on Random Hills circuit
HAMILTON, Ohio — The City of Hamilton says its electric department is experiencing a power outage on the Random Hills circuit. City crews are working to restore the outage as soon as possible, the city says. Impacted streets without power include: Eaton Ave., Beeler Blvd., Tiffany Ct., Justin Pl.,...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash with injuries on West North Bend in Westwood
CINCINNATI — Report of a crash with unknown injuries at 2568 West North Bend in Westwood. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to...
WLWT 5
Report of an accident with injuries on Madison Road in Hyde Park
CINCINNATI — Report of a multi-vehicle accident with injuries on Madison Road in Hyde Park between Mooney Avenue and Zumstein Avenue. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
WLWT 5
Structure fire reported on Wesley Court in Mason
MASON, Ohio — Structure fire reported on Wesley Court in Mason. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....
WLWT 5
Assault with injuries reported at Race and Green streets in Over-the-Rhine
CINCINNATI — Assault with injuries reported at Race and Green streets in Over-the-Rhine. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
WLWT 5
Report of a rollover crash on Eastbound I-74 near Colerain Avenue
CINCINNATI — Report of a rollover crash, with entrapment, on Eastbound Interstate 74 near Colerain Avenue. A vehicle flipped over in the grass on the right side of the exit ramp. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have...
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on Rocker Drive in Colerain Township
CINCINNATI — Police responding to reports of an assault with injuries on Rocker Drive in Colerain Township. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident?...
WLWT 5
Report of a multi-vehicle crash on Colerain Avenue in Colerain Township
CINCINNATI — Report of a multi-vehicle crash at 8465 Colerain Avenue in Colerain Township, with unknown injuries. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure...
WLWT 5
Field fire reported on Morgan Road in Cleves
CLEVES, Ohio — Field fire reported on Morgan Road in Cleves. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....
WLWT 5
Accident on Interstate 75 south, north of Buttermilk Pike in Crescent Springs
CRESCENT SPRINGS, Ky. — There is an accident on Interstate 75 south, north of Buttermilk Pike, in Crescent Springs, involving a semi and a car, right lane blocked. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on Wayne Madison Road in Trenton
TRENTON, Ohio — Reports of an assault with injuries on Wayne Madison Road in Trenton. Click the video player above to watch other morning/afternoon/evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so,...
