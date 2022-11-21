ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcnary, AZ

Suspect in 2021 deadly road rage shooting in Phoenix found in Michigan

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police say they made an arrest in a road rage shooting last year in Phoenix that left a woman dead. According to investigators, they learned the shooter, who hasn’t been identified, fled to Michigan. Police said after they got a warrant for his arrest, they worked with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office to track him down to his house. They took him into custody on Saturday. The suspect was interviewed and booked into jail. He’ll be extradited to Phoenix on several charges, including murder, police said. His name will be released when he’s booked into jail in Phoenix but it’s unclear when that’ll be.
PHOENIX, AZ
What employees at Arizona's Family are thankful for

Thatcher Johnson, 13, wasn’t sure what to expect when he developed alopecia, an autoimmune disease that causes hair to fall out and, in some cases, not grow back. Veteran reflects on her service at Scottsdale Veterans Day commemoration. Updated: Nov. 11, 2022 at 9:30 PM MST. |. An Army...
ARIZONA STATE
How inflation is impacting Thanksgiving food, travel for Arizonans

Employees at Arizona's Family were hard at work on Thanksgiving and shared what they're thankful for. Some Phoenix first responders have to work on Thanksgiving but they have come up with ways to celebrate. Kari Lake campaign sues Maricopa County election officials. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. The Kari Lake...
PHOENIX, AZ
Kari Lake campaign sues Maricopa County election officials

Hamadeh is currently trailing Democrat Kris Mayes in a narrow attorney general race. Abe Hamadeh, Republican National Committee file lawsuit against top election officials. According to a statement from Hamadeh, the 25-page lawsuit claims there was “election board misconduct, the tallying of unlawful ballots, and the erroneous counting of votes.”
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
First pediatric flu death of the Arizona 2022 season; doctors warn against RSV, COVID too

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — While loved ones gather today to celebrate the holiday, Arizona doctors warn of rapidly spreading viruses. Arizona had its first pediatric flu death of the 2022 season this week. Some are worried about a tripledemic. A combination of flu, RSV, and COVID-19 is spreading this season and doctors are saying parents need to stay vigilant and up their preventative measures. “Every year we do unfortunately have flu deaths,” said Dr. Gary Kirkilas with the American Academy of Pediatrics.
ARIZONA STATE
Big Give 8am

It's time for the Big Give, Arizona! Use a $10 scan card at any Fry's store in Arizona to donate a turkey to The Salvation Army for a family in need. Phoenix Fire Capt. Todd Keller provides an update following a deadly apartment fire Tuesday morning. Pinal County searching for...
ARIZONA STATE
Wisconsin hospital working to help young adults be independent

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Wisconsin hospital is working to help young adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities achieve independence. The program is called “Project Search” and its teaching the adults in the year-long program how to land an internship, nail an interview, learn employment-related skills, communication strategies and how to get hired. Several students who graduated out of the program got full-time jobs working at the hospital.
WISCONSIN STATE
How much more Thanksigiving food, travel are for Arizonans due to inflation

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - We know inflation has hit everyone this year, between high grocery prices and high gas prices in Arizona too. So how much more are Valley families looking at spending on road trips to relatives and cooking a typical Thanksgiving meal? We calculated the difference you can expect to see after this weekend compared to the same prices last year.
ARIZONA STATE
Windy weather on the way for Thanksgiving in Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -Sunny skies and pleasant weather for all of your holiday preps and holiday travel today across Arizona. However, weather changes—both big and small are on the horizon. For your Wednesday, look for sunshine, light winds and near-normal temperatures in the Valley. We should see an afternoon...
ARIZONA STATE
A Windy Thanksgiving!

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A sunny and dry Thanksgiving that will be remembered for gusty winds across the state. Gusts over 40 mph have been common in northwestern Arizona and across the High Country with Pulliam Airport in Flagstaff having a peak gust of 52 mph!. Highs across the Valley...
ARIZONA STATE
Holiday shopping: Buy on Black Friday or wait for Cyber Monday?

Mesa pool builder's license revoked after customers claim projects were abandoned. The Arizona Registrar of Contractors recently announced that it revoked the contracting license for Outdoor Luxury Living Incorporated, known as Olli. Spending expected to decline on Small Business Saturday this year. Updated: 22 hours ago. |. According to a...
ARIZONA STATE
Sunny and dry across the state for the holiday week

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- What a terrific Tuesday after a cloudy start to the morning. Those clouds didn’t affect our morning low of 48 degrees, which is still four degrees below average. Daytime highs are mainly in the 70′s. Tonight, look for mostly clear skies; by the early morning hours, lows will be in the upper 40′s.
ARIZONA STATE
Breezy conditions to return for the Thanksgiving forecast

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Another chilly start to your morning in Phoenix with morning lows in the 40s and 50s. We’ve seen pretty cool starts each morning this month, with those low running about five to seven degrees below normal. Highs will be quite similar to Monday with temps in the mid 70s later this afternoon. The weather will remain quite tranquil as we inch closer to the Thanksgiving holiday.
PHOENIX, AZ
Spending expected to decline on Small Business Saturday this year

Holiday shopping: Buy on Black Friday or wait for Cyber Monday?. BlackFriday.com says shoppers can expect to see half-off pricing for all kinds of small kitchen appliances. Look for deals on video game systems and toys, too. Mesa pool builder's license revoked after customers claim projects were abandoned. Updated: 17...
ARIZONA STATE

