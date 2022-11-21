ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabeth Clement Named Chief Justice of Michigan Supreme Court

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Elizabeth Clement is the new chief justice of the Michigan Supreme Court.

Clement was the unanimous choice of her colleagues on the court. She takes over from Bridget McCormack, who is leaving the court as soon as Gov. Gretchen Whitmer picks a successor.

Supreme Court justices are selected by governors when there’s a vacancy or elected by voters. The additional job of chief justice is determined by members of the court.

The chief justice is the leader of Michigan’s statewide judiciary and has much influence over how courts operate.

Clement was appointed to the court in 2017 by Republican Gov. Rick Snyder and subsequently elected to an eight-year term.

