Lexington, KY

Kentucky Drops 11 Spots to No. 15 in Latest AP Poll Following Pair of Losses

By Wildcats Today Staff
 3 days ago

Kentucky basketball has fell 11 spots down to No. 15 in the latest AP Poll following its pair of losses to Michigan State and Gonzaga:

  1. North Carolina
  2. Houston
  3. Kansas
  4. Texas
  5. Virginia
  6. Gonzaga
  7. Baylor
  8. Duke
  9. Arkansas
  10. Creighton
  11. Indiana
  12. Michigan State
  13. Auburn
  14. Arizona
  15. Kentucky
  16. Illinois
  17. San Diego State
  18. Alabama
  19. UCLA
  20. UCONN
  21. Texas Tech
  22. Tennessee
  23. Maryland
  24. Purdue
  25. Iowa

Kentucky is one of five Southeastern Conference teams ranked after the first two weeks of the 2022-23 college basketball season.

Offensive issues with Oscar Tshiebwe? Find out more here .

Game Recap of the loss to Gonzaga can be found here.

Takeaways from the Gonzaga loss can be found here .

Watch : Calipari speaks post-game after the defeat.

Game Notes on the loss can be found here .

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Cats targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here .

