Colorado Springs, CO

Colorado Springs shooting: Former Memphian among those killed

By Micaela A Watts, Memphis Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
 3 days ago

A former Memphis woman was among the five people killed over the weekend at the Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs.

Authorities on Monday evening identified 40-year-old Kelly Loving , also known as Jenna Sno, as one of the five people who died in the mass shooting.

During a news conference on Monday, Colorado Springs Police Chief Adrian Vasquez said "often we lose track of the victims" and that they "don't get the dignity and respect they deserve."

"We will seek justice for all the victims and honor the community members who lost a loved one," Vasquez added.

Multiple public posts from friends of Kelly Loving paint a picture of a steadfast friend enmeshed with Memphis' queer community. Tiffany Loving told The New York Times her sister had only recently moved to Denver. Loving did not immediately return messages from The Commercial Appeal but wrote at length about her sister's death on Facebook.

"I can’t sleep just up looking at all ur pictures you told me don’t cry when u die but it’s just so hard cause I was like a mother to u," Tiffany Loving wrote on Sunday night.

What we know: What we know about the victims in Colorado Springs: 'Master of Silly Business,' a 'good listener'

'When will it stop?': LGBTQ community, Pulse survivors react to Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs

On Monday authorities charged 22-year-old Anderson Lee Aldrich with five counts of first-degree murder and five charges of committing a bias-motivated crime causing bodily injury. Investigators are still piecing together Anderson's motive.

The Commercial Appeal is working to learn more about who Kelly Loving was, and what she meant to those that knew her.

"I pray for all the families that loss someone dear to them in this Colorado springs shooting I know I did imma miss you so much sis I’m just sitting here in disbelieve you was so giving and caring you had a mouth on u but it runs in the family we don’t know how to be fake either you gone love us or hate us," Loving wrote Sunday night. "rip sis imma always be ur keeper"

A friend of Loving's, Lashanta J. Cole of Memphis, posted to Facebook on Sunday night that they joked with Loving about where their funerals would be held. Cole said the joked about being buried in Batesville, Mississippi, not far from her native Oxford, Mississippi.

"Not know it all will become reality just a few days later," Cole wrote. "But my dear sister is resting in peace I am so heartbroken after this one not because she is gone, but the way she left ... Live on my dear friend dear sister."

Micaela Watts is a reporter for The Commercial Appeal and can be reached at micaela.watts@commercialappeal.com.

USAToday contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Colorado Springs shooting: Former Memphian among those killed

The Commercial Appeal

The Commercial Appeal

