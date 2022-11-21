ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

Bakersfield Now

Delano man arrested after leading officers on pursuit, 2 guns found

Delano, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A man was arrested after leading Delano police officers on a pursuit and throwing out two guns from the car during the chase. According to Delano police, on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at around 8:45 p.m., officers tried to conduct a traffic enforcement stop in the area of County Line Road and Browning Road, for an observed vehicle code violation.
DELANO, CA
KMPH.com

Suspect believed to be armed, dangerous wanted in Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — A man is now wanted by the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office for having multiple outstanding felony warrants. According to deputies, Pedro Ricardo Ramos, 24, has a criminal history and is believed to be both armed and dangerous. They also mentioned his criminal history...
TULARE COUNTY, CA
KGET

Woman admitted fatally shooting boyfriend outside Rosamond motel: docs

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Sheriff’s detectives told Gabriela Martinez they had “overwhelming” evidence she killed her boyfriend the night of Nov. 9. They had surveillance video showing her waving and pointing a gun while arguing with 37-year-old Kevin Ramirez outside the Rosamond Palms Motel. The video captured what appeared to be a muzzle flash after […]
ROSAMOND, CA
Bakersfield Now

Delano police warns residents on car thefts while warming up car

Delano, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Delano Police Department is warning residents about car thefts while warming up your vehicle. They said with cooler temperatures, drivers are tempted to get that car warmed up. The department said the cold months can lead to crimes of opportunity in driveways and parking...
DELANO, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Suspect identified in Buck Owens Blvd. hit-and-run

Bakersfield Police identified a suspect in a hit-an-run incident on Buck Owens Boulevard that severely injured another person. Police identified Joseph Douglas, 36, as a suspect in the Monday collision after finding Douglas' vehicle, BPD reported. Officers went to Buck Owens Boulevard around 2:42 a.m. and found a pedestrian lying in the road.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Arrest made in connection with Delano church hate crime: DPD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Delano Police Department made an arrest Wednesday in connection to a hate crime and vandalism against the New Allen Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church. Police identified the suspect as Kyle Lewis Sison, 33, of Delano. Sison was arrested on suspicion of hate crime and vandalism offenses, according to the police […]
DELANO, CA
KGET

Toddler dies after car backs over her in southeast Bakersfield: CHP

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 20-month-old girl died Thursday after a car driven by a family member backed over her in a southeast Bakersfield driveway, according to California Highway Patrol. Spokesman Officer Tomas Martinez said officers were called to a home on Adams Street at 10:08 a.m. where they learned an 18-year-old man had been […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Bicyclist injured in hit-and-run: CHP

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A bicyclist was injured in a hit-and-run crash Thursday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash happened around 10:30 a.m. on the Panama Lane on-ramp to southbound Highway 99, officers said. Moderate injuries were reported.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Two-year-old killed as driver backs up car on Thanksgiving morning

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A family is in mourning after a two-year-old girl was hit and killed by a vehicle backing out of a driveway on Thanksgiving morning in southeast Bakersfield. According to CHP, a call for a crash came in at around 10:08 a.m. in the 500 block...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Police: Delano man arrested following pursuit, in possession of illegal gun

Delano, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A man was arrested Saturday night after leading Delano police officers on a pursuit and found to be in possession of a unregistered gun. According to the Delano Police Department, on November 19, 2022, at around 7:50 p.m., officers tried to conduct a traffic enforcement stop in the area of 20th Avenue and Randolph Street, for an observed vehicle code violation.
DELANO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DA: Man denied parole in 1996 New Year Orosi murder

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Parole has been denied for 60-year-old Mario Villa, in the 1996 murder of a man on New Year’s Day in Orosi, according to the Office of the District Attorney of Tulare County. Officials say that on January 1, 1996, the victim drove to a friend’s house in Orosi to celebrate […]
OROSI, CA
Bakersfield Now

Two people arrested after drug bust in southwest Bakersfield: BPD

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Bakersfield Police Department seized illegal drugs and loaded guns in a drug bust on a home in southwest Bakersfield. Officials served a search warrant for a home in the 3500 block of Ashe Road near White Lane. on November 22 around 9:30 p.m. During...
BAKERSFIELD, CA

