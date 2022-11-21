Read full article on original website
Bakersfield Now
Delano man arrested after leading officers on pursuit, 2 guns found
Delano, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A man was arrested after leading Delano police officers on a pursuit and throwing out two guns from the car during the chase. According to Delano police, on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at around 8:45 p.m., officers tried to conduct a traffic enforcement stop in the area of County Line Road and Browning Road, for an observed vehicle code violation.
KMPH.com
Suspect believed to be armed, dangerous wanted in Tulare County
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — A man is now wanted by the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office for having multiple outstanding felony warrants. According to deputies, Pedro Ricardo Ramos, 24, has a criminal history and is believed to be both armed and dangerous. They also mentioned his criminal history...
Omar Ramos Valdez, 27, was booked into Kern County Central Receiving Tuesday on evading police and multiple firearms-related charges.
Woman admitted fatally shooting boyfriend outside Rosamond motel: docs
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Sheriff’s detectives told Gabriela Martinez they had “overwhelming” evidence she killed her boyfriend the night of Nov. 9. They had surveillance video showing her waving and pointing a gun while arguing with 37-year-old Kevin Ramirez outside the Rosamond Palms Motel. The video captured what appeared to be a muzzle flash after […]
Bakersfield Now
Delano police warns residents on car thefts while warming up car
Delano, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Delano Police Department is warning residents about car thefts while warming up your vehicle. They said with cooler temperatures, drivers are tempted to get that car warmed up. The department said the cold months can lead to crimes of opportunity in driveways and parking...
Delano Police arrest alleged suspect in vandalism of New Allen Chapel AME Church
Images from the church's surveillance video allegedly show Kyle Lewis Sison, 33, spray painting racial slurs on the church's walls, windows, and sign.
Bakersfield Californian
Suspect identified in Buck Owens Blvd. hit-and-run
Bakersfield Police identified a suspect in a hit-an-run incident on Buck Owens Boulevard that severely injured another person. Police identified Joseph Douglas, 36, as a suspect in the Monday collision after finding Douglas' vehicle, BPD reported. Officers went to Buck Owens Boulevard around 2:42 a.m. and found a pedestrian lying in the road.
Arrest made in connection with Delano church hate crime: DPD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Delano Police Department made an arrest Wednesday in connection to a hate crime and vandalism against the New Allen Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church. Police identified the suspect as Kyle Lewis Sison, 33, of Delano. Sison was arrested on suspicion of hate crime and vandalism offenses, according to the police […]
Toddler dies after car backs over her in southeast Bakersfield: CHP
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 20-month-old girl died Thursday after a car driven by a family member backed over her in a southeast Bakersfield driveway, according to California Highway Patrol. Spokesman Officer Tomas Martinez said officers were called to a home on Adams Street at 10:08 a.m. where they learned an 18-year-old man had been […]
Bicyclist injured in hit-and-run: CHP
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A bicyclist was injured in a hit-and-run crash Thursday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash happened around 10:30 a.m. on the Panama Lane on-ramp to southbound Highway 99, officers said. Moderate injuries were reported.
Bakersfield Now
Two-year-old killed as driver backs up car on Thanksgiving morning
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A family is in mourning after a two-year-old girl was hit and killed by a vehicle backing out of a driveway on Thanksgiving morning in southeast Bakersfield. According to CHP, a call for a crash came in at around 10:08 a.m. in the 500 block...
Man pleads no contest to second-degree murder in shooting over cough syrup
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — After fatally shooting a man during a drug deal, Darius Poole ran through a Bakersfield neighborhood where he fell into a swimming pool, according to police reports. He got out and got away but police were able to quickly identify him — they found his wallet in the pool, reports say. […]
IDENTIFIED: Suspect in deadly bicycle hit-and-run in Tulare
TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The suspect in a deadly hit-and-run that killed a bicyclist in Tulare earlier this month was identified Tuesday by the Tulare Police Department. Officers say the driver of the truck that fatally struck a bicyclist in the area of Inyo Avenue and I Street on Nov. 6 was 34-year-old Manuel Vincent Gomez […]
Wasco Man arrested following carjacking, on-foot chase in Bakersfield
A Wasco man was arrested by the Bakersfield Police Department (BPD) after he had assaulted a taxi cab driver while stealing her car early Monday morning, November 21st.
Bakersfield Now
Police: Delano man arrested following pursuit, in possession of illegal gun
Delano, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A man was arrested Saturday night after leading Delano police officers on a pursuit and found to be in possession of a unregistered gun. According to the Delano Police Department, on November 19, 2022, at around 7:50 p.m., officers tried to conduct a traffic enforcement stop in the area of 20th Avenue and Randolph Street, for an observed vehicle code violation.
DA: Man denied parole in 1996 New Year Orosi murder
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Parole has been denied for 60-year-old Mario Villa, in the 1996 murder of a man on New Year’s Day in Orosi, according to the Office of the District Attorney of Tulare County. Officials say that on January 1, 1996, the victim drove to a friend’s house in Orosi to celebrate […]
Gunfire during motel dispute leads detectives to arrest Delano man
Miguel Cervantes, 29, of Delano was booked into the Tulare County Jail on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and gang enhancement, among other charges.
Bakersfield Now
Two people arrested after drug bust in southwest Bakersfield: BPD
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Bakersfield Police Department seized illegal drugs and loaded guns in a drug bust on a home in southwest Bakersfield. Officials served a search warrant for a home in the 3500 block of Ashe Road near White Lane. on November 22 around 9:30 p.m. During...
Police searching for suspect after pedestrian is struck in Bakersfield
Officials say the victim had "life-threatening" injuries and was taken to a local hospital. He is listed in critical condition.
