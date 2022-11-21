Read full article on original website
Brian Hughes
3d ago
Refs weren't about to call a penalty there because everyone and their brother wanted that atrocious unwatchable game to end. But Belichick will take that kid to task. You can bet on that
Reply(1)
8
Todd Estes
3d ago
There are penalties in every game that are missed or called incorrectly…..it happens no need to make a federal case over it
Reply(1)
10
Researcher1216
2d ago
If you watch very closely you will see runner twist his body away from the blocker exposing his back with the intent to draw a penalty. And I hate the Patriots.
Reply
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2-year-old and Dad Found Dead in Apartment: Baby Starves to Death After Dad Dies of a Heart Attack, Allegedlyjustpene50New York City, NY
NY Offering $50,000 For Help Solving Shooting Of 2 NeighborsStill UnsolvedNew York City, NY
The richest person in New JerseyLuay RahilSaddle River, NJ
Epic Thanksgiving Feast Served by Strangers on New York SubwayGillian SisleyNew York City, NY
6 Injured, Including 4 Firefighters In a House Fire At 746 Manida Street, BronxBronx, NY
Related
NFL World Reacts To The Gisele Moving Photos
Gisele Bundchen has reportedly taken another major step in her post-divorce life. The legendary supermodel, who divorced NFL quarterback Tom Brady earlier this fall, is officially moving into her new home. She had some notable help this week, too. "Gisele Bündchen has begun the process of becoming Tom Brady's new...
Cardinals Fire Assistant Coach After Reported 'Incident' In Mexico City
Less than 24 hours after suffering a blowout loss to the San Francisco 49ers on national television, the Arizona Cardinals made a notable change to their coaching staff. Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury announced that offensive line coach/run game coordinator Sean Kugler was relieved of his duties. Kingsbury said this...
NFL World Stunned By Rams Cutting 2 Players Tuesday
The Los Angeles Rams have officially waived running back Darrell Henderson Jr. and linebacker Justin Hollins. Henderson, a former third-round pick for the Rams, had 283 rushing yards, 102 receiving yards and three total touchdowns this season. He has started in 28 games since 2019. Hollins, meanwhile, has started five...
College Football World Reacts To Big Alabama Transfers
No college football program brings in more talent on annual basis than Alabama. The Crimson Tide are losing some notable players this week, though. Two notable Alabama players have reportedly entered the NCAA's transfer portal. They are two big names. Alabama DB Khyree Jackson entered the transfer portal on Wednesday...
Troy Aikman Reveals 1 NFL Coach He'd Hire Over Anyone Else
Following this Monday night's game between the Cardinals and 49ers, ESPN's Troy Aikman appeared on "SportsCenter" to discuss what unfolded in Mexico City. During his conversation with Scott Van Pelt, Aikman raved about the 49ers' chances of being a Super Bowl contender. He then made a bold statement about head coach Kyle Shanahan.
Popculture
Gisele Bündchen Reportedly 'Devastated' Over Tom Brady Divorce
Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady announced on Friday they are getting a divorce. And on the same day that the couple made the heartbreaking announcement, a report from Entertainment Tonight revealed how Bündchen is feeling about the split. The report said the 42-year-old model is "devastated to end things" with the 45-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback.
Look: NFL Thanksgiving Halftime Show Got Booed
The Detroit Lions fell to the Buffalo Bills, 28-25, at Ford Field on Thursday afternoon. Detroit had an admirable performance against Buffalo, despite coming into the game as a pretty significant underdog on Thursday afternoon. While the Lions' performance stood out on the field, so did the halftime show. Bebe...
Tom Just Revealed His Daughter’s Reaction to His & Gisele’s Divorce—She Wants Him to Have a ‘Happy Face’
Ready for a break? Since news they separated, football fans want to know: why are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorcing and what caused their separation? Reports of tension and unrest between Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have been circulating since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension...
College Football World Not Happy With Deion Sanders Report
After instant success at Jackson State, Deion Sanders name has been rumored to be linked to a number of jobs from Nebraska and Auburn, to Colorado and South Florida. But according to college football insider Brett McMurphy, there could be something that gets in the way of the Hall of Famer landing a major CFB job.
Popculture
Playboy Model Shows Interest in Tom Brady Following Gisele Bündchen Divorce
A Playboy model would love to get to know Tom Brady more following his divorce from Gisele Bündchen. Sara Blake recently spoke to the New York Post and said she is interested in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback now that he's single. However, Blake would have to get permission from her husband first.
Patriots HC Bill Belichick gives Adam Thielen icy cold shoulder after Vikings loss
Thanksgiving season is upon us and yet New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick will find it difficult to name things he’s grateful for in the immediate aftermath of the Patriots’ 33-26 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. In fact, instead of being thankful, feelings of vindictiveness may be the dominant emotion in Belichick’s mind, especially towards Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen.
Tom Brady said Thanksgiving is the only day a year he says 'screw it' to his strict diet
Tom Brady's strict diet excludes foods like dairy, sugar, gluten, and processed meats, except for on Thanksgiving, he revealed on his podcast.
NFL World Reacts To Troy Aikman's Furious Rant
The Arizona Cardinals had a game to forget on Monday night. They got absolutely embarrassed by the San Francisco 49ers, 38-10, and are now 4-7 overall. A big moment came late in the game, even though Arizona was trailing 31-10 at the time. 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo hit tight end George Kittle on a short out route and he still took it the distance.
Rams Reportedly Sign Veteran Quarterback Amid Matthew Stafford Injury
With Matthew Stafford in concussion protocol yet again, the Los Angeles Rams have signed another quarterback. On Wednesday, the Rams signed Case Cookus to their practice squad. Cookus, 27, has bounced around multiple football leagues since 2020. When it comes to NFL experience, he has worked with the Denver Broncos,...
What NFL experts are predicting for Thursday’s Patriots-Vikings game
The Patriots are underdogs, but Kirk Cousins doesn't have the best track record in night games. Apologies to the rest of the Thanksgiving-evening, football-hungry fan bases…. Just getting the repentance out of the way, seeing as the rest of the nation will be forced to watch a football team that helped give us, perhaps, the most-boring football game in history last Sunday at Gillette Stadium. Aside from Jaguars games, of course.
NFL World Reacts To The Troubling Jerry Jones Photo
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is making headlines this Wednesday because an old photo of him has resurfaced on social media. A photo of Jones that was taken in 1957 was shared on Twitter. The caption for the picture said: "Wow, so Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was one of the bullies trying to stop his Black classmates from desegregating Central High in Little Rock in 1957."
Kirk Herbstreit Predicting Top-10 Upset This Weekend
ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit is already calling his shot for this weekend. After the updated College Football Playoff rankings were unveiled on ESPN, Herbstreit revealed his upset pick for Week 12. Herbstreit believes Vanderbilt will stun Tennessee this Saturday at home. With Hendon Hooker out for the rest of the season...
Giants Wide Receiver: Odell Beckham Jr Would "Love" To Play For 1 Team
It is almost December, and the Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes continues to play out. The Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants are the two teams Beckham is being linked to most extensively in media speculation. He has history with the Giants, who drafted him in 2014 and infamously traded him in March of 2019.
Ndamukong Suh Reveals The 1 NFL Team He Really Hates
Philadelphia Eagles defensive lineman signing Ndamukong Suh has named the one NFL team he really hates. You probably don't need more than one guess... That's right, Suh is not a fan of the Green Bay Packers. That doesn't come as a surprise, considering he began his career with the Detroit Lions.
Look: Erin Andrews' Thanksgiving Outfit Is Going Viral
Erin Andrews is in the holiday spirit this Thanksgiving. The Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants game has kicked off this evening. FOX's No. 1 broadcasting crew is on the call for this one. Andrews is rocking quite the red outfit on FOX during the broadcast. The FOX reporter and...
The Spun
Hoboken, NJ
661K+
Followers
84K+
Post
382M+
Views
ABOUT
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 58