Michigan State

You Love Pie? Best Places for Pie in Mid Michigan

Pie is a universal food. Pie can be served for many different occasions. Who has the best pie in mid-Michigan?. I've always been a fan of pie. Growing up, cherry pie was my favorite. As I got older my tastes changed and I started liking it more than Cherry Pie. I finally like apple pie, blueberry pie, strawberry pie, rhubarb pie, chocolate creme and the list goes on. Is cherry one of those universal flavors that all kids like? It seems like just about every child likes cherry.
Is Michigan Good For Star Gazing?

Younger me would invite someone star gazing in the hopes it led to making out. As you get older, you tend to appreciate the night sky even more. It is also really good for clearing the mechanism. You might have heard that the winter sky is the best for gazing upwards at the heavens. You heard right, but what about that Michigan sky?
Michigan Had One of The Most Expensive Concert Ticket Prices This Year

We have all heard about what is going on with Taylor Swift. It is not her fault and honestly, Ticketmaster had controlled the narrative for far too long. The ticket price is one thing, but then the fees get added in. All of that makes it tough for the average consumer to afford a ticket. Michigan gets some big shows, but it isn't always easy to afford a pair of tickets.
Beware the Witch of November Who Hovers Over Michigan’s Great Lakes

There's a particular lyric in the song “The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald” that goes “T'was the witch of November come stealin'”. Did you ever wonder what that was?. The song also mentions the 'Gales of November' which is the same thing. Also referred to as the 'November Witch', the term applies to the rough waves and weather that sweep through the Great Lakes every November. This bad weather is caused by the cold air coming down from Canada, mixed with the warmer temperatures coming up from the Gulf of Mexico. The fact that each Great Lake is large enough to be called an 'inland sea' means they can have their own personal weather systems.
Here Are 5 Ways To Piss Off Someone From Michigan

I'm sure there are more than 5 ways to piss off someone from Michigan but here are five of the most common. 1. Someone From Down South Complaining Their One Inch of Snow. In Michigan, we get our fair share of snow that is for sure. Definitely, some areas see more than others but the whole state gets its, bad roads, and almost all of us have to do some sort of snow removal.
