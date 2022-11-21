Read full article on original website
It’s the best of the week! Timing arrival of rain
It’s the best day of the week! Temperatures on Wednesday will be near 60-degrees in the afternoon. We keep the sunshine around too so if you will be one of the many traveling ahead of the holiday, be sure to have the sunglasses with you. However, if you’re staying local for the holiday, we have a pretty decent outlook for central Indiana as well.
Indiana Statehouse Republicans exploring more funding for schools, potential tax cuts
The next Indiana General Assembly was sworn in Tuesday. Lawmakers met for the first time since the election as Republican legislative leaders laid out their biggest priorities.
Online shopping warnings ahead of Black Friday, Cyber Monday
INDIANAPOLIS — Millions of Americans will shop for the holidays from their smart devices instead of a traditional store. But, this time of year opens opportunities for scammers to steal your money and your personal information. “We’re seeing a lot of social media ads that are pushing people toward...
Sunny and cool across central Indiana; rain moves in for Thanksgiving
A new week brings a new weather pattern and the change has already begun. A stationary front is draped across the Great Lakes. That is keeping the frigid air to our north. With southwest winds and sunshine, temperatures will stay near seasonal levels this week. The average high temperature for this time of year is 49°. For Wednesday and Thursday, temperatures will climb into the low to mid 50s.
Request for gag order in Delphi case
Carroll County prosecutor is requesting a gag order in the Richard Allen case, the man charged with murder in the Delphi murders of Abby Williams and Libby German.
Local lawyer talks complexities, unusual aspects of latest Delphi developments
INDIANAPOLIS — More questions than answers has always been a feature of the Delphi investigation, and this latest phase of the case is no different. It has nearly been a month since Richard Allen was first arrested in connection to the murders of Abby Williams and Libby German in Delphi in 2017, but still, the probable cause affidavit for the arrest has not been released.
A few clouds for Thanksgiving Day; several days of rain are on the way
The average high this time of year is 48°. The warmest Thanksgiving Day was in 1973 when the high was 69°, the coldest a high of 14° in 1930. We had a wet holiday in 2010 with 1.45″ of rain and a snowy holiday in 1902 with 2.4″ of snow. We’ll have a cool day for family gatherings this year. Expect sunny skies in the morning to give way to increasing clouds in the afternoon with highs near 60°.
Haunted for the holidays: Indy scare attraction opens for 2 nights in December
INDIANAPOLIS — ‘Tis the season to be…scared?. A popular Halloween-time attraction is putting the “HO HO HO” in horror this holiday season. Nightmare on Edgewood is returning for two nights in December for an event called “Classic Horror Villains and Santa’s Naughty Elves Wreck the Halls of Edgewood.”
‘Give yourself grace’: Navigating grief during holiday season
INDIANAPOLIS — Cheryl Shockley remembers her son, Jack Shockley, as the life of the party. “He was the funniest, he was the fun in our family,” Cheryl said. Jack was killed in a shooting on Indy’s east side in August 2020. Though it’s been two years since his death, Cheryl said every holiday without him is a painful reminder of that loss.
Plan ahead: Pre-pandemic crowds expected at downtown’s Circle of Lights
INDIANAPOLIS — Upwards of 4,000 LED lights, more than 50 garland strands, and larger-than-life decorations are ready to greet thousands of visitors to downtown’s Monument Circle. “It’s really exciting to be anticipating a large crowd and really bringing everybody together,” said Max Wing, PR and communications with Downtown...
NCAA selects Indianapolis as 2029 host site for Men’s Final Four
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis’ encore for hosting the Women’s Final Four in 2028?. Hosting the men’s edition of the tournament a year later. The NCAA selected Indianapolis and Lucas Oil Stadium as the site for the 2029 Men’s Final Four. The dates are March 31 and April 2, 2029.
Experts urge Lawrence tenants to seek legal advice as federal funding ends
LAWRENCE, Ind. — Tenants in at least one apartment complex will soon pay significantly more in rent for their current apartment or move out. The Canterbury House Apartments is no longer receiving certain government funds which means residents will have to soon make a difficult decision. Theresa Anderson has...
Man arrested for Fishers road rage shooting fired his gun just days before after having to slow down due to a truck
Court documents reveal that Trevor Dahl, the man who opened fire on someone for honking at him in Fishers, was also been behind a road rage shooting that occurred in Noblesville only days before he opened fire on a 22-year-old while driving on E. 96th Street. Man arrested for Fishers...
Police searching for Anderson woman after Wednesday morning shooting
ANDERSON, Ind. — Anderson police are looking for a woman after they say she shot a man during an altercation Wednesday morning. The Anderson Police Department said the shooting happened in the 3000 block of Columbus Avenue around 2:30 Wednesday morning. When officers arrived, they found 31-year-old Michael Dees in an alley suffering from a gunshot wound.
Indy family asks public to help catch driver who hit 8-year-old and fled
INDIANAPOLIS — A Indianapolis family on the city’s near southeast side is asking for the public’s help in identifying a driver who hit their 8-year-old son and then fled the scene. According to an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Report, the hit-and-run occurred at 4:20 p.m. on Tuesday in...
Former Delphi mayor part of prosecution team in murder case
DELPHI, Ind. – Shane Evans was the mayor of Delphi when Abby Williams and Libby German were murdered in a high-profile case. Now, he’s part of the team tasked with prosecuting Richard Allen, the man charged with two counts of murder in connection with the teens’ deaths.
Delphi documents: Prosecutor moves to block public release of arrest details
DELPHI, Ind. — Delphi murder suspect Richard Allen was chained and shackled, clad in a Kevlar vest over a yellow prison jumpsuit, as two corrections officers led him into a packed Carroll County courtroom to listen to arguments about the public release of the evidence that led to his arrest for alleged killing Abby Williams and Libby German near the Monon High Bridge along Deer Creek more than five years ago.
1 seriously injured in shooting on Indy’s near east side
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a person was seriously injured in a shooting on Indy’s near east side. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred at approximately 10:20 p.m. near the intersection of S. Parker Avenue and English Avenue, not far from where English runs into Southeastern Avenue.
Man shot on near north side
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a man was shot on the near north side Tuesday morning. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to the 3200 block of N. Central Avenue for a reported shooting around 7:10 a.m. Officers located a man suffering from what appeared...
‘This is what happens when you brake check people’: Fishers road rage shooting triggered by a honk, documents reveal
FISHERS, Ind. — According to court documents, all it took to set Trevor Dahl onto the path of violence was a honk. Dahl, 24, of Noblesville was arrested on Sunday in connection with last week’s road rage shooting in Fishers. Dahl faces charges of attempted murder, aggravated battery, criminal recklessness and pointing a firearm.
