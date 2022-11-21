Read full article on original website
The Best Movies on Netflix to Stream Now
With thousands of films available, an intended movie night can easily turn into an evening of scrolling through Netflix's library trying to pick the perfect film. From Netflix Originals to cult classics to more modern releases, it can definitely be difficult to choose a movie before the popcorn gets cold.
Blair Underwood Is Engaged! Star Gushes 'Future Is Crazy Bright' with Friend of 41 Years Josie Hart
The actor, 58, announced on Instagram Tuesday that he popped the question to his longtime friend-turned-lover, Josie Hart. "My personal highlight was walking the red carpet with my new fiancée Josie Hart," he captioned a photo of him and Hart on the red carpet. "The most amazing, brilliant, beautiful, hilarious, thought provoking & insightful person I know who continuously lives life out loud. The future is crazy-bright Girl! None of us ever know where God will guide our paths."
James Cameron Says Leonardo DiCaprio Nearly Lost Titanic Role Over His Attitude in Audition
James Cameron says he dismissed Leonardo DiCaprio after the actor initially refused to read for the part of Jack, assuming a meeting would suffice to be cast Leonardo DiCaprio came close to never playing his arguably most famous and iconic character when he somewhat butted heads with James Cameron during the audition process for Titanic. In a video career retrospective for GQ published Tuesday, the Oscar-winning filmmaker spent a good portion of time talking about his 1997 historical drama epic, which for a span of years was...
Jennifer Lopez’s Latest Display of Marital Bliss With Ben Affleck Is Raising Some Eyebrows
What is it about Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck that has people feeling in some type of way? For Bennifer fans, it’s all about having that love return to you after years apart. For their critics, the couple’s latest video reminds them of why it didn’t work in the first place. The TikTok clip shows Lopez sitting in Affleck’s lap while he chomps on gum (hey, fresh breath is a priority). They cuddled in as close as possible — awkwardly close to the camera lens — while a young British child is heard in the voiceover, “Girls, I did it! I’ve...
Daniel Craig Reveals Thanksgiving is Now His 'Favorite Holiday,' But Hates One Traditional Dish
"I've celebrated it for quite a long time," Daniel Craig told Stephen Colbert about Thanksgiving on Monday Daniel Craig is a fan of Thanksgiving. On Monday, the James Bond star told The Late Show with Stephen Colbert that the annual celebration is "probably" his favorite holiday. "I do understand Thanksgiving," Craig jokingly told Colbert when asked if he knew the history of the holiday. "It's about giving thanks as I understand it." "We do celebrate it, and we have American friends as well," added Craig, 54, who became a...
A Masked Singer Newcomer Pulls Out of the Competition Early: 'I Just Came to Bother Ken'
Scarecrow and Sir Bug a Boo challenged Snowstorm for the crown on Wednesday's episode This post contains spoilers from the latest episode of The Masked Singer. The Masked Singer brought the scares on Thanksgiving Eve. The singing competition celebrated Fright Night on Wednesday and introduced two new contestants — Scarecrow and Sir Bug a Boo — to battle reigning queen Snowstorm. RELATED: 20 of the Wildest Rules You Didn't Know Contestants Have to Follow on The Masked Singer Sir Bug a Boo took the stage first and introduced themselves with a creepy clue package. "It started when...
All the BaubleBar We've Spotted on Celebs, from Jennifer Lopez's Gold Chain to Katie Holmes' Reversible Pendant
Now on sale for Black Friday The shining gems on many of Hollywood's stars can cost thousands of dollars. But on occasion, celebs switch lanes and sport jewelry that doesn't cost an arm and a leg. One popular brand commonly worn among A-listers like Jennifer Lopez, Drew Barrymore, and Jennifer Aniston is BaubleBar — and lucky for us, the entire site is 30 percent off right now, no code required. That means you can score their already affordable accessories for even more affordable prices through Cyber Monday on...
All the Must-See Photos from the 2022 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
From Mariah Carey and Lea Michele to (of course!) the big balloons, there was lots to see in this year's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City's Herald Square Opening the Show Dancers cut the ribbon at the start of the 96th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. The annual event included 16 giant character balloons, 28 floats and 12 marching bands. ...
Dolly Parton Posts Tribute to Miley Cyrus on Her 30th Birthday: 'Can't Wait to Celebrate with You'
The country star and Cyrus are slated to co-host Miley's New Year's Eve Party together on NBC next month Dolly Parton is honoring her goddaughter Miley Cyrus on her 30th birthday! On Wednesday, the country star posted a tribute to celebrate Cyrus' milestone birthday, sharing pictures of herself and the "Wrecking Ball" singer from their recent photoshoot to promote their upcoming appearance together on NBC next month. "Happy birthday @MileyCyrus!" Parton, 76, wrote in the Instagram caption. "I can't wait to celebrate with you and ring in the new...
Simu Liu Responds After Quentin Tarantino Says Marvel Actors Are 'Not Movie Stars'
"They don't get to point their nose at me or anyone," Simu Liu wrote of directors who criticize Marvel movies Simu Liu isn't holding back. On Tuesday, the Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star, 33, shared his thoughts that the era of movie-stardom "was white as hell" in response to recent comments made by Quentin Tarantino on the "2 Bears, 1 Cave" podcast. (Tarantino said that movie stars have disappeared due to the "Marvel-ization of Hollywood.") "If the only gatekeepers to movie stardom came from Tarantino...
The Masked Singer Names Its 2 Finalists After Ousted Contestant Dedicates Performance to Bob Saget
"He was the reason that I decided to do the show," one of the semifinalists said of the late comedian on Thursday's episode This post contains spoilers from the latest episode of The Masked Singer. Unlike a Thanksgiving plate, which can be loaded up with as many dishes as you want, only two acts could advance on Thursday's Masked Singer semi-finals. Judges Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke helped decide which act — between Lambs, Harp or Snowstorm — would go home to the finals. Harp kicked off the Thanksgiving episode by sharing who she feels grateful...
Millie Bobby Brown and Boyfriend Jake Bongiovi Celebrate Thanksgiving: 'Plenty to Be Thankful for'
Millie Bobby Brown shared a video of poolside photos featuring her boyfriend Jake Bongiovi to celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday Millie Bobby Brown has a lot to be thankful for this year — including her boyfriend Jake Bongiovi. The Stranger Things actress, 18, spotlighted her relationship with Bon Jovi's son, 20, in an Instagram upload Thursday that featured the couple spending time by the pool. In the montage, which was set to the song "True" by Spandau Ballet, Brown showed off a few sunny selfies, a photo of Bongiovi, and...
Kendall Jenner Is Proof You Need a Shearling Jacket for Winter, and We Found Similar Styles for Under $150
The unofficial cool girl jacket of winter Kendall Jenner sure knows how to look stylish, even when it's cold outside. During a recent stroll in New York City, the 27-year-old model bundled up in a cozy cropped shearling jacket to keep herself warm. She styled it with an equally trendy pair of statement jeans with suede-front paneling, brown square-toe boots, and oval-shaped sunglasses. When it comes to cold weather outerwear, there's no shortage of styles you can choose from. But as Jenner demonstrates, shearling is the unofficial cool-girl jacket...
Zac Efron Looks Bulked Up on Louisiana Set of 'The Iron Claw'
Zac Efron is still looking muscly. On Monday, the actor was spotted again on the New Orleans set of his upcoming wrestling movie The Iron Claw. Efron, 35, was still wearing the same costume he was photographed in on set earlier this month when he and costar Lily James were spotted filming scenes for the upcoming A24 film.
