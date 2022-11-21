ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Scarlet Nation

How to watch Arkansas-Missouri, key players, more

The 2022 regular season is coming to its end. Arkansas is set to suit up one final time before its bowl game in the annual Battle Line Rivalry against Missouri. Razorback head coach Sam Pittman said that even though the 5-6 Tigers are seeking their second straight bowl appearance, his team has plenty to play for this week, too. The Hogs are eying consecutive .500 seasons in conference play and consideration for a better bowl game.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Scarlet Nation

How to watch Arkansas-San Diego State, projected lineups, more

The No. 9 Arkansas Razorbacks will take on No. 17 San Diego State on Wednesday evening in a battle for third place of the Maui Invitational at the Lahaina Civic Center. Arkansas lost its first game of the season to No. 10 Creighton 90-87 Tuesday in a back-and-forth thriller. The Aztecs fell to No. 14 Arizona 87-70 in the nightcap to also lose their first game of the year.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Scarlet Nation

Arkansas battles back to beat No. 17 San Diego State in OT, 78-74

After not playing at all in either of Arkansas' first two games of the Maui Invitational, Kamani Johnson came through with the biggest play of the night in the Hogs' 78-74 win over No. 17 San Diego State late Wednesday night. Johnson was the player of the game for the...
SAN DIEGO, CA

