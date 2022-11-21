'Paw Patrol' spinoff 'Rubble & Crew' to debut in February on Nickelodeon

Nov. 21 (UPI) -- This week, Nickelodeon announced the first spinoff of their popular preschool show, Paw Patrol . Rubble & Crew, set around the character of the beloved bulldog Rubble, will debut on the children's network on Feb. 3 at 11:30 a.m. EST.

"Rubble and Crew" is the first spinoff of the popular Nickelodeon show "Paw Patrol," now in its tenth season. Photo courtesy of Nickelodeon

Paw Patrol celebrates its 10th anniversary in 2023.

"As a proud member of the PAW Patrol, Rubble has stolen the hearts of preschoolers around the world with his loyal, optimistic nature and penchant for treats," said Jennifer Dodge, the entertainment and executive producer of Spin Master, which produces both shows.

"Our new series expands Rubble's world with storytelling that digs into amazing construction projects and the importance of family, combined with high-stakes action, fun adventures, and messy demolition that preschoolers will love.

Rubble & Crew will air regularly on Fridays. The first season will be 26 episodes.

The synopsis reads: "Set in the community of Builder Cove, a neighboring town to PAW Patrol's Adventure Bay, Rubble & Crew centers on Rubble, the funny and optimistic leader of the construction crew.

In the small, quickly growing town, lots of things are still needed for the community to come together, including a bigger airport, train station, bridges, tunnels, schools, fire stations, parks, and more. Rubble and his construction pup family -- his pup cousins Mix, Wheeler, Charger, Motor, along with Grandpa Gravel and Auntie Crane -- must work together to tackle and build all the projects the town needs."

Characters in Rubble & Crew include Mix, a construction chemist handling all things concrete, glue, cement and custom paints; Motor, the tiniest and youngest pup who is a valuable member of the construction crew and looking for ways to be a good helper with her power smash-it energy; Grandpa Gravel, Rubble's grandpa, the family kibble chef who supplies the team with snacks from his tasty food truck; Speed Meister, who runs the rival construction company in town along with his slow-moving villainous sidekick, Mr. McTurtle -- together they build fast and sorta good; and mayor Greatway, Adventure Bay Mayor Goodway's sister, a motorcycle-riding bubbly bundle of friendliness and her pet, Mr. Ducky-Doo.

"Every dog has its day, so we're answering the fan demand for more of PAW Patrol 's beloved bulldog, Rubble, with his very own series that marks the TV expansion of the global Paw franchise," said Ramsey Naito, the president of Paramount animation and Nickelodeon animation.

" Rubble & Crew is an all-new series focusing on family and community, and it's filled with new characters and big adventures that lean into construction play patterns that will let the audience engage in a whole new way."

Nickelodeon and Spin Master will release PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie on Oct. 13, 2023 to commemorate the show's tenth anniversary.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com