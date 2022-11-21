Read full article on original website
Suspect accused of shooting Mississippi deputy taken into custody
The suspect in the shooting of a Jones County deputy has been taken into custody and treated at a regional hospital for one or more gunshot wounds. Officials with the Jones County Sheriff’s office said the suspect was captured at a residence on Riley Johnson Road, where the suspect is accused of shooting and wounding a JCSD deputy earlier in the day.
Mississippi sheriff’s office needs help with case — suspects drive up with car, U-Haul truck to burglarize residence
The Hinds County Sheriff’s Department is requesting assistance, from the public in identifying suspects in a house burglary. Officials with the sheriff’s department posted pictures of one of the suspects captured by a surveillance camera during the burglary. Officiasl report that on the morning of Oct. 8, 2022,...
WLBT
Days after indictments in a FedEx driver shooting, a nearby UPS driver gets a scare
PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A UPS delivery driver in Pike County says she got the scare of a lifetime Tuesday when a bullet whizzed past her during a routine package delivery. The shooter, according to the driver’s testimony on a Pike County Sheriff’s report, continued to train a pistol on her even after she shouted over and over again that she was with UPS and was delivering packages.
vicksburgnews.com
What really happened to Rasheem Carter? Family and sheriff speak on the case
Unanswered questions surround the case of a missing Fayette man whose decomposing body was found on Nov. 2, in Taylorsville. Rasheem Carter, 25, was reported missing in early October while staying at a Laurel hotel and working in Taylorsville. VDN reached out to Carter’s family who provided some details about...
WLBT
Brandon PD: Man arrested for cutting, pistol-whipping girlfriend before hiding in woods
BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man has been arrested after allegedly cutting and pistol-whipping his girlfriend before darting into the nearby woods. According to Brandon Police Chief Wayne Dearman, the incident happened around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. Officers responded to a domestic disturbance call on Cherry Hill Circle in Brandon where...
WLBT
MHP pursuit ends with suspect’s vehicle in flames
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A vehicle pursuit on Thanksgiving afternoon left a car in flames. According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol - Troop K, a suspect vehicle pursuit, which started in Troop K’s district, ended in Forrest County, in Troop J’s district, after the suspect’s car overheated.
WDAM-TV
Laurel double homicide suspect captured in Ohio, according to police
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department announced Tuesday morning that they were notified of the capture of wanted double homicide suspect Ronald Buckley. According to LPD, Buckley, 19, of Laurel, was taken into custody in Fremont, Oh., after receiving a tip that came through the Jones County Crime Stoppers.
WDAM-TV
Occupants escape before pickup truck collided with train overnight in Jones Co.
MOSELLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Occupants of a pickup truck acted quickly to escape a crash with a train overnight Thursday in Moselle. According to Jones County Fire Council Public Information Officer Dana Bumgardner, several volunteer fire departments responded to the call around 1:15 a.m., of a train hitting a red GMC pickup truck on Ovett-Moselle Road behind Lay’s Company.
WDAM-TV
Sheriff’s department investigating ATV theft in Jones Co.
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is seeking information on the theft of another ATV. According to the sheriff’s department, the red 2021 Honda Rancher ATV was taken from a home on Charlie Green Road in eastern Jones County on Tuesday. Anyone with information...
WDAM-TV
Jones Co. man charged with kidnapping, felony taking of a motor vehicle
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Jones County man will be spending Thanksgiving behind bars after allegedly kidnapping an individual who claimed to have witnessed him taking a motor vehicle. According to Jones County Investigator Denny Graham, 26-year-old Byron Windham, of Laurel, was arrested Wednesday at a residence on Boleware...
WDAM-TV
Moss Point man wanted for attempted murder in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect in a Wednesday morning attack on a local woman. According to the sheriff’s office, 51-year-old Johnny Lee Nichols of Moss Point allegedly entered through the bedroom window of a residence on New Hope Road while the residents were asleep and stabbed a 34-year-old woman multiple times.
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg man arrested for armed robbery and aggravated assault
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A man is behind bars on multiple counts related to criminal incidents around the Hub City. The Hattiesburg Police and U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force arrested 29-year-old Adrian Barnes on Tuesday, Nov. 22, for four counts of armed robbery and one count of aggravated assault.
darkhorsepressnow.com
Murder Suspect Wanted By Laurel Police Arrested In Ohio
On November 22, Laurel police were notified that murder suspect Ronald Buckley had been taken into custody in Fremont Ohio. Acting quickly on a tip that came through the Jones County Crimestoppers Coordinator, members of the City of Fremont Police and Sandusky County joint SWAT Team arrested Buckley at a local hotel.
WDAM-TV
Ellisville man sentenced for 2020 violent attack
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - An Ellisville man was sentenced to a total of 40 years in connection to a violent attack in 2020. According to 12th District Attorney Lin Carter, 40-year-old Leon J. Trevino was ordered to serve 20 of those years day-for-day in the Mississippi Department of Corrections after a trial in the Forrest County Circuit Court.
WAPT
Man shot in the arm during an attempted carjacking in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigation an attempted carjacking and shooting that left one man injured. According to Jackson police, the shooting and attempted carjacking happened Wednesday night at the Exxon gas station on Highway 80 near Metrocenter Mall. Police said a man was sitting inside of his...
Brandon man in custody after police find woman covered in blood
BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – Brandon police arrested a man after a woman was allegedly attacked on Wednesday, November 23. The incident happened just after 12:00 p.m. in the 100 block of Cherry Hill Cove. Police said they received a call about a domestic disturbance. When they arrived at the scene, they found the victim covered […]
Man shot, killed during Hazlehurst armed robbery
HAZLEHURST, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was shot and killed during an armed robbery in Hazlehurst. Hazlehurst Police Chief Derrick Cubit said the shooting happened outside the North End Store off of Highway 51 on Friday, November 18. According to Cubit, three men were robbed during the incident. One of them fought back during the […]
Jones County deputy injured in shooting, suspect captured
UPDATE: JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Officials with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department (JCSD) said the deputy who was shot, Joey Davis, has been treated and released from South Central Regional Medical Center (SCRMC). He had suffered gunshot wounds to both upper legs. He is at home and is expected to make a full recovery. […]
WDAM-TV
Wanted man arrested in case related to West 5th Street shooting
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - On Monday, members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force and Hattiesburg Police Department arrested a man wanted in connection to a shooting incident earlier in November. According to HPD, 38-year-old Jerome Strickland, of Hattiesburg, was taken into custody on four active warrants for aggravated assault....
WLBT
Man charged with murder after deadly dice shooting in Yazoo Co.; others still sought
YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A Madison County man identified in connection with a multi-shooter incident in Yazoo County last weekend was charged Tuesday with murder. According to Yazoo County Sheriff Investigator Terry Gann, Johnny Lee House, 25, of Camden, shot and killed Christopher Turnage, 27, in a barrage of gunfire that broke out during an informal dice game early Sunday morning.
