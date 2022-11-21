ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Magee, MS

Comments / 0

Related
WLBT

Days after indictments in a FedEx driver shooting, a nearby UPS driver gets a scare

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A UPS delivery driver in Pike County says she got the scare of a lifetime Tuesday when a bullet whizzed past her during a routine package delivery. The shooter, according to the driver’s testimony on a Pike County Sheriff’s report, continued to train a pistol on her even after she shouted over and over again that she was with UPS and was delivering packages.
PIKE COUNTY, MS
WLBT

MHP pursuit ends with suspect’s vehicle in flames

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A vehicle pursuit on Thanksgiving afternoon left a car in flames. According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol - Troop K, a suspect vehicle pursuit, which started in Troop K’s district, ended in Forrest County, in Troop J’s district, after the suspect’s car overheated.
FORREST COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Laurel double homicide suspect captured in Ohio, according to police

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department announced Tuesday morning that they were notified of the capture of wanted double homicide suspect Ronald Buckley. According to LPD, Buckley, 19, of Laurel, was taken into custody in Fremont, Oh., after receiving a tip that came through the Jones County Crime Stoppers.
LAUREL, MS
WDAM-TV

Occupants escape before pickup truck collided with train overnight in Jones Co.

MOSELLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Occupants of a pickup truck acted quickly to escape a crash with a train overnight Thursday in Moselle. According to Jones County Fire Council Public Information Officer Dana Bumgardner, several volunteer fire departments responded to the call around 1:15 a.m., of a train hitting a red GMC pickup truck on Ovett-Moselle Road behind Lay’s Company.
MOSELLE, MS
WDAM-TV

Sheriff’s department investigating ATV theft in Jones Co.

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is seeking information on the theft of another ATV. According to the sheriff’s department, the red 2021 Honda Rancher ATV was taken from a home on Charlie Green Road in eastern Jones County on Tuesday. Anyone with information...
JONES COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Jones Co. man charged with kidnapping, felony taking of a motor vehicle

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Jones County man will be spending Thanksgiving behind bars after allegedly kidnapping an individual who claimed to have witnessed him taking a motor vehicle. According to Jones County Investigator Denny Graham, 26-year-old Byron Windham, of Laurel, was arrested Wednesday at a residence on Boleware...
JONES COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Moss Point man wanted for attempted murder in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect in a Wednesday morning attack on a local woman. According to the sheriff’s office, 51-year-old Johnny Lee Nichols of Moss Point allegedly entered through the bedroom window of a residence on New Hope Road while the residents were asleep and stabbed a 34-year-old woman multiple times.
MARION COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Hattiesburg man arrested for armed robbery and aggravated assault

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A man is behind bars on multiple counts related to criminal incidents around the Hub City. The Hattiesburg Police and U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force arrested 29-year-old Adrian Barnes on Tuesday, Nov. 22, for four counts of armed robbery and one count of aggravated assault.
HATTIESBURG, MS
darkhorsepressnow.com

Murder Suspect Wanted By Laurel Police Arrested In Ohio

On November 22, Laurel police were notified that murder suspect Ronald Buckley had been taken into custody in Fremont Ohio. Acting quickly on a tip that came through the Jones County Crimestoppers Coordinator, members of the City of Fremont Police and Sandusky County joint SWAT Team arrested Buckley at a local hotel.
LAUREL, MS
WDAM-TV

Ellisville man sentenced for 2020 violent attack

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - An Ellisville man was sentenced to a total of 40 years in connection to a violent attack in 2020. According to 12th District Attorney Lin Carter, 40-year-old Leon J. Trevino was ordered to serve 20 of those years day-for-day in the Mississippi Department of Corrections after a trial in the Forrest County Circuit Court.
ELLISVILLE, MS
WAPT

Man shot in the arm during an attempted carjacking in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigation an attempted carjacking and shooting that left one man injured. According to Jackson police, the shooting and attempted carjacking happened Wednesday night at the Exxon gas station on Highway 80 near Metrocenter Mall. Police said a man was sitting inside of his...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Brandon man in custody after police find woman covered in blood

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – Brandon police arrested a man after a woman was allegedly attacked on Wednesday, November 23. The incident happened just after 12:00 p.m. in the 100 block of Cherry Hill Cove. Police said they received a call about a domestic disturbance. When they arrived at the scene, they found the victim covered […]
BRANDON, MS
WJTV 12

Man shot, killed during Hazlehurst armed robbery

HAZLEHURST, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was shot and killed during an armed robbery in Hazlehurst. Hazlehurst Police Chief Derrick Cubit said the shooting happened outside the North End Store off of Highway 51 on Friday, November 18. According to Cubit, three men were robbed during the incident. One of them fought back during the […]
HAZLEHURST, MS
WJTV 12

Jones County deputy injured in shooting, suspect captured

UPDATE: JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Officials with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department (JCSD) said the deputy who was shot, Joey Davis, has been treated and released from South Central Regional Medical Center (SCRMC). He had suffered gunshot wounds to both upper legs. He is at home and is expected to make a full recovery. […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Wanted man arrested in case related to West 5th Street shooting

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - On Monday, members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force and Hattiesburg Police Department arrested a man wanted in connection to a shooting incident earlier in November. According to HPD, 38-year-old Jerome Strickland, of Hattiesburg, was taken into custody on four active warrants for aggravated assault....
HATTIESBURG, MS
WLBT

Man charged with murder after deadly dice shooting in Yazoo Co.; others still sought

YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A Madison County man identified in connection with a multi-shooter incident in Yazoo County last weekend was charged Tuesday with murder. According to Yazoo County Sheriff Investigator Terry Gann, Johnny Lee House, 25, of Camden, shot and killed Christopher Turnage, 27, in a barrage of gunfire that broke out during an informal dice game early Sunday morning.
YAZOO COUNTY, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy