Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
A Sick Alabama Nurse Goes to American Family Care, Gets Swab Test & Falls Asleep Waiting on Results; No One Wakes Her UpZack LoveForestdale, AL
Community Nutcracker Returns to Stage December 2-4P3 StrategiesBirmingham, AL
4 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
51-Year-Old Man with Asperger's Syndrome Receives a Blessing from Brother and Sister in Birmingham in a Touching StoryZack LoveBirmingham, AL
Related
Shelby Reporter
Half Shell Oyster House to host Breakfast with Santa
PELHAM – The Half Shell Oyster House has partnered with Pelham Oaks Elementary School to bring the holiday cheer to the community. Half Shell Oyster House will host a Breakfast with Santa event on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 2408 Pelham Parkway. “As a company we always strive to support...
Christmas Village and Pop-Up Shop in Anniston
Anniston, AL – Main Street Anniston is hosting a Christmas Village and PopUp Shop at 1118 Noble Street on Friday, December 2nd from 6pm till 9pm; Saturday, December 3rd from 12pm till 6pm; Monday, December 5th from 6pm till 9pm; and during the Downtown Anniston Christmas Parade on Tuesday, December 6th from 5pm till 9pm.
thecutoffnews.com
City Of Bessemer's Annual Christmas Tree Lighting - Sunday, November 27, 2022 @ 5 pm - Debardelaben Park Bessemer
Bessemer City, this Sunday November 27th is the City of Bessemer’s Annual Christmas Tree Lighting!! For those that wish to participate in the Raffle giveaways, Raffle Tickets will be Given between 4pm and 5pm to the first 200 people. City Of Bessemer's Annual Christmas Tree Lighting - Sunday, November...
Shelby Reporter
Shelby County Chamber holds 25th annual Prayer Breakfast
SHELBY COUNTY – The Shelby County Chamber held its 25th annual prayer breakfast on Tuesday, Nov. 22 at the Pelham Civic Complex. An actor from American Village, dressed as President John Adams, was present to recite a historical prayer for the nation. Veteran and president of American Village, Alan...
thecutoffnews.com
The Center of Hope Hosts Thanksgiving Meal
The Salvation Army Greater Birmingham Area Command will host its annual Thanksgiving Day lunch on Thursday, November 24, 2022, from 11:30 am until 12:30 pm, at 2015 26th Avenue North Birmingham, AL 35234. Volunteers will be on-hand to serve our guests a delicious holiday lunch, open to the community, and...
CBS42.com
Looking to dine out this Thanksgiving? Here are some local restaurants open on the holiday
HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — For most Americans, Thanksgiving means spending hours slaving over the stove in the kitchen, cooking up the turkey and all the trimmings. But some people prefer to save the hassle and just eat out on Turkey Day, and several local restaurants and haunts are making that easy this year.
Bham Now
4 spots closing in Birmingham + who’s planning to reopen
Sometimes, the best is yet to come. We hate saying goodbye to these amazing Birmingham spots, but hope to see them again in the future. Read on to learn about four places that recently closed in The Magic City. 1. On Tap Sports Café | Hoover. On Tap Sports...
sylacauganews.com
American Red Cross in urgent need of volunteers in Talladega County
TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. – The local American Red Cross is looking for volunteer help this holiday season. American Red Cross is in critical need of help right now and offering the following volunteering opportunities for those willing to lend a hand. If you’re interested in helping fellow neighbors in...
Ashley Wilson named 2023 City Family of the Year
CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman County Farm-City Committee held its annual Farm-City Banquet Thursday evening, Nov. 17, at Loft 212 downtown, where it named Ashley Wilson the 2023 City Family of the Year. Wilson runs Curt’s Closet, the local nonprofit she founded to cope with the grief over the tragic loss of her youngest son Curt. “I had no idea the true reason I had been invited to the Cullman County Farm-City event,” Wilson shared with The Cullman Tribune. “I was looking forward to an evening with friends and a wonderful dinner. To my surprise, they all did an amazing job keeping...
Clanton Advertiser
Cakes N’ Candy sees sweet success
Cakes N’ Candy has provided rave worthy desserts to Chilton County and the Southeast for the decades. The original location opened in 1988 across the street from the current Highway 31 location in Clanton. “All I wanted to be able to do was to sell to the people in...
comebacktown.com
Man sheds tears over old Birmingham restaurant
Today’s guest columnist is Terry Barr. In my adopted hometown of Greenville, we have two synagogues and one Jewish deli. I am not a member of either religious house because long ago I distanced myself from organized practice, except of the yoga, or writing, kind. And while my gluten...
Shelby Reporter
Premier Family Dentistry holds ribbon cutting for new building
ALABASTER – On Thursday, Nov. 10, the Shelby County Chamber held a ribbon cutting to celebrate the new location of Premier Family Dentistry in Alabaster. “We had a great time joining The Shelby County Chamber last Thursday to celebrate the ribbon cutting for the newly constructed Premier Family Dentistry off Highway 119,” Alabaster Public relations Manager Neal Wagner said. “The business moved into the new location from just down the road. Their new building is beautiful and state-of-the-art, and we are very excited to see them growing and thriving here in Alabaster.”
Bham Now
The famous Velma’s resturant is returning to Trussville in 2023
According to an interview with the Trussville Tribune, the iconic Velma’s is returning to Trussville. The new and improved restaurant and bar will stay true to its original design while adding modern touches. Keep reading to learn what made this place so iconic and what to expect for its return.
wvtm13.com
Community rallies around Jefferson County grandmother struggling to raise grandchildren
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — An outpouring of support for a Jefferson County grandmother struggling to find a home for her and her seven grandchildren. "I keep my head lifted up," Sherry Bolton says. "You know, because I do the best that I do for grandkids and they always came first."
Shelby Reporter
Olive Faye Moore Vincent
On Saturday, we lost our mother Olive Faye Moore Vincent after a months-long bout with cancer. She was surrounded by her family and died peacefully in her sleep at her home in Columbiana. She is survived by her children: Vicki Vincent Horton, Oakley Kevin Vincent (Pat), Roger Moore Vincent (Patti), Amanda Vincent Randolph (Walt), and Rebecca Vincent Hollis (Kirk); her grandchildren: Patrick Alan Horton, Crystal Yvonne Horton, Aaron Thomas Vincent, Shelby Millison Hollis, and Robyn Christiana Hollis; her great grandchildren: Nathaniel “Nathan” Alan Horton, Caleb Henry Russell, Cadence Yvonne Russell, and Hudson Riley Vincent; her sisters: Joyce Horton and Betty Arledge; her nieces: Lisa Matzke, Marena Hall, Rachel Vincent, and Mamye Vincent; her nephews: Kerry Horton and Steve Arledge; and many great nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband of 54 years: Lt. Col. Oakley Glynn Vincent (USAF); her granddaughter: Jessica Faye Hollis; her sister: Dorothy Evans; her brother: Howard Moore; her sister-in-law: Ongie Moore; her brother-in-law: Joe Arledge; and her nephews: Ricky Evans, Philip Evans, Tommy Arledge and Keith Moore.
wvtm13.com
After beating the odds, Alabama 8-month-old arrives home just in time for Thanksgiving
Owen Erskine is smiling a lot today. The smells of Thanksgiving are adrift in the kitchen- his face lit up when his mama put the casserole dish on his high chair. Owen Erskine is home for the first time since he was born, thankful and happy. “I will be 30...
Hoover daycare closes in wake of ‘hot sauce’ controversy, mom reflects
In July, a pastor at the church confirmed from the pulpit that hot sauce had been used for years, possibly even decades to punish children.
sylacauganews.com
Meat Depot now serving customers in Sylacauga
SYLACAUGA, Ala. – Birmingham-based supermarket chain Fresh Value recently opened a grocery store affiliate named Meat Depot at the former Sav-a-Lot location in the Ogletree Plaza Shopping Center in Sylacauga. The fresh meat, produce, and dairy grocery store opened its doors on Wednesday, Nov. 16. “We are looking forward...
Bham Now
11 delicious breakfast places you need to try in Birmingham
Did you know Birmingham is full of delicious breakfast places? From French toast to pancakes and eggs, we have you covered with a guide to the best breakfast places around Birmingham. Keep reading to find out where you need to eat breakfast next. 1. Big Bad Breakfast. Looking for the...
wbrc.com
Cahaba Medical Care gives away Thanksgiving meal kits to patients in need
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With the Thanksgiving holiday just a few days away, Cahaba Medical Care’s West End clinic and food bank provided eligible patients with everything needed to make the perfect Thanksgiving meal. Cahaba’s social work team provided registered patients in need with a turkey to share with...
Comments / 0