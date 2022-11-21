On Saturday, we lost our mother Olive Faye Moore Vincent after a months-long bout with cancer. She was surrounded by her family and died peacefully in her sleep at her home in Columbiana. She is survived by her children: Vicki Vincent Horton, Oakley Kevin Vincent (Pat), Roger Moore Vincent (Patti), Amanda Vincent Randolph (Walt), and Rebecca Vincent Hollis (Kirk); her grandchildren: Patrick Alan Horton, Crystal Yvonne Horton, Aaron Thomas Vincent, Shelby Millison Hollis, and Robyn Christiana Hollis; her great grandchildren: Nathaniel “Nathan” Alan Horton, Caleb Henry Russell, Cadence Yvonne Russell, and Hudson Riley Vincent; her sisters: Joyce Horton and Betty Arledge; her nieces: Lisa Matzke, Marena Hall, Rachel Vincent, and Mamye Vincent; her nephews: Kerry Horton and Steve Arledge; and many great nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband of 54 years: Lt. Col. Oakley Glynn Vincent (USAF); her granddaughter: Jessica Faye Hollis; her sister: Dorothy Evans; her brother: Howard Moore; her sister-in-law: Ongie Moore; her brother-in-law: Joe Arledge; and her nephews: Ricky Evans, Philip Evans, Tommy Arledge and Keith Moore.

COLUMBIANA, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO