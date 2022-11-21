ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westover, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Shelby Reporter

Half Shell Oyster House to host Breakfast with Santa

PELHAM – The Half Shell Oyster House has partnered with Pelham Oaks Elementary School to bring the holiday cheer to the community. Half Shell Oyster House will host a Breakfast with Santa event on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 2408 Pelham Parkway. “As a company we always strive to support...
PELHAM, AL
Calhoun Journal

Christmas Village and Pop-Up Shop in Anniston

Anniston, AL – Main Street Anniston is hosting a Christmas Village and PopUp Shop at 1118 Noble Street on Friday, December 2nd from 6pm till 9pm; Saturday, December 3rd from 12pm till 6pm; Monday, December 5th from 6pm till 9pm; and during the Downtown Anniston Christmas Parade on Tuesday, December 6th from 5pm till 9pm.
ANNISTON, AL
Shelby Reporter

Shelby County Chamber holds 25th annual Prayer Breakfast

SHELBY COUNTY – The Shelby County Chamber held its 25th annual prayer breakfast on Tuesday, Nov. 22 at the Pelham Civic Complex. An actor from American Village, dressed as President John Adams, was present to recite a historical prayer for the nation. Veteran and president of American Village, Alan...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
thecutoffnews.com

The Center of Hope Hosts Thanksgiving Meal

The Salvation Army Greater Birmingham Area Command will host its annual Thanksgiving Day lunch on Thursday, November 24, 2022, from 11:30 am until 12:30 pm, at 2015 26th Avenue North Birmingham, AL 35234. Volunteers will be on-hand to serve our guests a delicious holiday lunch, open to the community, and...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

4 spots closing in Birmingham + who’s planning to reopen

Sometimes, the best is yet to come. We hate saying goodbye to these amazing Birmingham spots, but hope to see them again in the future. Read on to learn about four places that recently closed in The Magic City. 1. On Tap Sports Café | Hoover. On Tap Sports...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
sylacauganews.com

American Red Cross in urgent need of volunteers in Talladega County

TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. – The local American Red Cross is looking for volunteer help this holiday season. American Red Cross is in critical need of help right now and offering the following volunteering opportunities for those willing to lend a hand. If you’re interested in helping fellow neighbors in...
TALLADEGA COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Ashley Wilson named 2023 City Family of the Year

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman County Farm-City Committee held its annual Farm-City Banquet Thursday evening, Nov. 17, at Loft 212 downtown, where it named Ashley Wilson the 2023 City Family of the Year.   Wilson runs Curt’s Closet, the local nonprofit she founded to cope with the grief over the tragic loss of her youngest son Curt.   “I had no idea the true reason I had been invited to the Cullman County Farm-City event,” Wilson shared with The Cullman Tribune. “I was looking forward to an evening with friends and a wonderful dinner. To my surprise, they all did an amazing job keeping...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
Clanton Advertiser

Cakes N’ Candy sees sweet success

Cakes N’ Candy has provided rave worthy desserts to Chilton County and the Southeast for the decades. The original location opened in 1988 across the street from the current Highway 31 location in Clanton. “All I wanted to be able to do was to sell to the people in...
CHILTON COUNTY, AL
comebacktown.com

Man sheds tears over old Birmingham restaurant

Today’s guest columnist is Terry Barr. In my adopted hometown of Greenville, we have two synagogues and one Jewish deli. I am not a member of either religious house because long ago I distanced myself from organized practice, except of the yoga, or writing, kind. And while my gluten...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Shelby Reporter

Premier Family Dentistry holds ribbon cutting for new building

ALABASTER – On Thursday, Nov. 10, the Shelby County Chamber held a ribbon cutting to celebrate the new location of Premier Family Dentistry in Alabaster. “We had a great time joining The Shelby County Chamber last Thursday to celebrate the ribbon cutting for the newly constructed Premier Family Dentistry off Highway 119,” Alabaster Public relations Manager Neal Wagner said. “The business moved into the new location from just down the road. Their new building is beautiful and state-of-the-art, and we are very excited to see them growing and thriving here in Alabaster.”
ALABASTER, AL
Bham Now

The famous Velma’s resturant is returning to Trussville in 2023

According to an interview with the Trussville Tribune, the iconic Velma’s is returning to Trussville. The new and improved restaurant and bar will stay true to its original design while adding modern touches. Keep reading to learn what made this place so iconic and what to expect for its return.
TRUSSVILLE, AL
Shelby Reporter

Olive Faye Moore Vincent

On Saturday, we lost our mother Olive Faye Moore Vincent after a months-long bout with cancer. She was surrounded by her family and died peacefully in her sleep at her home in Columbiana. She is survived by her children: Vicki Vincent Horton, Oakley Kevin Vincent (Pat), Roger Moore Vincent (Patti), Amanda Vincent Randolph (Walt), and Rebecca Vincent Hollis (Kirk); her grandchildren: Patrick Alan Horton, Crystal Yvonne Horton, Aaron Thomas Vincent, Shelby Millison Hollis, and Robyn Christiana Hollis; her great grandchildren: Nathaniel “Nathan” Alan Horton, Caleb Henry Russell, Cadence Yvonne Russell, and Hudson Riley Vincent; her sisters: Joyce Horton and Betty Arledge; her nieces: Lisa Matzke, Marena Hall, Rachel Vincent, and Mamye Vincent; her nephews: Kerry Horton and Steve Arledge; and many great nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband of 54 years: Lt. Col. Oakley Glynn Vincent (USAF); her granddaughter: Jessica Faye Hollis; her sister: Dorothy Evans; her brother: Howard Moore; her sister-in-law: Ongie Moore; her brother-in-law: Joe Arledge; and her nephews: Ricky Evans, Philip Evans, Tommy Arledge and Keith Moore.
COLUMBIANA, AL
sylacauganews.com

Meat Depot now serving customers in Sylacauga

SYLACAUGA, Ala. – Birmingham-based supermarket chain Fresh Value recently opened a grocery store affiliate named Meat Depot at the former Sav-a-Lot location in the Ogletree Plaza Shopping Center in Sylacauga. The fresh meat, produce, and dairy grocery store opened its doors on Wednesday, Nov. 16. “We are looking forward...
SYLACAUGA, AL
Bham Now

11 delicious breakfast places you need to try in Birmingham

Did you know Birmingham is full of delicious breakfast places? From French toast to pancakes and eggs, we have you covered with a guide to the best breakfast places around Birmingham. Keep reading to find out where you need to eat breakfast next. 1. Big Bad Breakfast. Looking for the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Cahaba Medical Care gives away Thanksgiving meal kits to patients in need

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With the Thanksgiving holiday just a few days away, Cahaba Medical Care’s West End clinic and food bank provided eligible patients with everything needed to make the perfect Thanksgiving meal. Cahaba’s social work team provided registered patients in need with a turkey to share with...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy