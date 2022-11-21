Read full article on original website
Auburn University and the University of Alabama Student Veterans Host '2022 Operation Iron Ruck' Before Iron BowlZack LoveAuburn, AL
The University of Alabama Crimson Tide Football Superfan is from Huntsville and Has Not Missed a Game in 50 YearsZack LoveHuntsville, AL
LSU beats Alabama in a stunning overtime victory, 32-31Tina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
Army Chinook Helicopters Land at the University of Alabama (UA) Campus, and It was Not Publicized for "Safety Reasons"Zack LoveTuscaloosa, AL
Notebook: Semifinal weekend will set the field for the Super Six
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Games in Lindside, Coal City, Parkersburg, Huntington and Short Gap this weekend will set the matchups for the WVSSAC Super Six Football Championships in Wheeling. Three semifinals will be played Friday and three more will follow on Saturday. Class AAA. No. 3 Martinsburg (10-2) at No....
Mountaineers set for meeting with No. 24 Purdue in Portland
West Virginia and No. 24 Purdue put a wrap on Thanksgiving night when the two unbeaten teams battle at 10 p.m. inside Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland. The contest, which airs on ESPN2, is the third of four games on the opening day of the Phil Knight Legacy. “Our guys...
Mountaineers eager to see what they can show away from home over 2 games in Cancun Challenge
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia’s women’s basketball team has gone from the relatively frigid Morgantown climate to a much warmer one in Cancun, Mexico, where the Mountaineers will play two games Thursday and Friday in the annual Cancun Challenge. WVU (3-0) will be in action on Thanksgiving...
MetroNews Top Plays (Week 13)
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Check out the top plays from around West Virginia in the quarterfinal week of the high school football postseason. You can win $100 each week by submitting videos using the Twitter hashtag #MNTopPlay. Hudl links are also welcome.
Setting the stage for Friday’s Class A semifinals
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Greg Carey and Joe Brocato discuss Friday’s Class A state semifinal contests. No. 5 Wheeling Central Catholic (10-1) at No. 1 James Monroe (12-0) – Friday, 4 p.m. No. 11 Doddridge County (10-2) vs. No. 2 Williamstown (11-1) at Parkersburg H.S. – Friday, 7:30...
Brown doesn’t see motivation as a concern: ‘We’ll put a good product out there Saturday’
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — For the second time in Neal Brown’s four seasons as head coach at West Virginia, the Mountaineers will play this weekend with no possibility of qualifying for a bowl game. The only other instance came during Brown’s first season as head coach. Back in 2019,...
WVU’s Mountaineer Fentanyl Education Task Force wrapping up first semester of operations
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — An education task force on fentanyl dangers created by West Virginia University students is ready to wrap up it’s first semester of operations. The Mountaineer Fentanyl Education Task Force is looking ahead as they identify new ways to reach the student body and members of the at-large about the dangers of fentanyl.
Search firm in West Liberty president search to have campus listening sessions in January
WEST LIBERTY, W.Va. — There will be on-campus listening sessions at West Liberty University to give stakeholders a chance to speak out on the search for the instiution’s next president. West Liberty University’s Presidential Search Committee met Monday night via Zoom. The meeting included consultants from the AGB...
Three Guys Before The Game – WVU Football vs Oklahoma State Preview (Episode 420)
The Mountaineer football team closes its regular season schedule Saturday at Oklahoma State (7-4). It may be the last game, but there are still more questions than answers for the Mountaineers. Just how will WVU play against the Cowboys? It’s anybody’s guess. Garrett Greene will make his second...
Mountaineers unable to recover from slow start in first loss to No. 24 Purdue
West Virginia fell behind No. 24 Purdue from the outset of Thursday night’s game. The Mountaineers were unable to fully recover and ultimately came up short, 80-68, in their first of three contests as part of the Phil Knight Legacy at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland. The Boilermakers (4-0)...
Albright native Henry Cerbone is a 2023 Rhodes Scholar
ALBRIGHT, W.Va. — A Preston County student is a 2023 Rhodes Scholar. Henry A. Cerbone from Albright was one of 32 students selected on Tuesday. Cerbone is a senior at Harvard at University and becomes the first West Virginian to be awarded this since 2004. Cerbone will graduate from...
Gun charge filed after incident in downtown Morgantown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Police have charged a man after he pulled out a gun in a downtown Morgantown restaurant. Police were called to the Jimmy John’s at 3:19 a.m. Saturday after Joseph Coston, 22, allegedly pulled out a handgun and told employees he was looking for some guys.
Suspicious vehicle investigation yields drugs, cash, a gun and two arrests
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A report of a suspicious vehicle resulted in two drugs arrests Tuesday in Monongalia County. Deputies from the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department made contact with Stephanie Allen, 32, and Thomas Shaffer, 31 in the parking lot of the High Life Lounge at the Eastgate Plaza on Earl Core Road.
Wheeling police search for suspect involved in stabbing, ‘road rage’ incident
WHEELING, W.Va. — One person is recovering from injuries after being stabbed during a “road rage” incident in Wheeling this week, according to police. It happened shortly after 9:30 p.m. Monday along National Road. Police said two vehicles were involved and stopped along the 500 block. The...
