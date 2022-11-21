ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notebook: Semifinal weekend will set the field for the Super Six

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Games in Lindside, Coal City, Parkersburg, Huntington and Short Gap this weekend will set the matchups for the WVSSAC Super Six Football Championships in Wheeling. Three semifinals will be played Friday and three more will follow on Saturday. Class AAA. No. 3 Martinsburg (10-2) at No....
Mountaineers set for meeting with No. 24 Purdue in Portland

West Virginia and No. 24 Purdue put a wrap on Thanksgiving night when the two unbeaten teams battle at 10 p.m. inside Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland. The contest, which airs on ESPN2, is the third of four games on the opening day of the Phil Knight Legacy. “Our guys...
MetroNews Top Plays (Week 13)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Check out the top plays from around West Virginia in the quarterfinal week of the high school football postseason. You can win $100 each week by submitting videos using the Twitter hashtag #MNTopPlay. Hudl links are also welcome.
Setting the stage for Friday’s Class A semifinals

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Greg Carey and Joe Brocato discuss Friday’s Class A state semifinal contests. No. 5 Wheeling Central Catholic (10-1) at No. 1 James Monroe (12-0) – Friday, 4 p.m. No. 11 Doddridge County (10-2) vs. No. 2 Williamstown (11-1) at Parkersburg H.S. – Friday, 7:30...
Albright native Henry Cerbone is a 2023 Rhodes Scholar

ALBRIGHT, W.Va. — A Preston County student is a 2023 Rhodes Scholar. Henry A. Cerbone from Albright was one of 32 students selected on Tuesday. Cerbone is a senior at Harvard at University and becomes the first West Virginian to be awarded this since 2004. Cerbone will graduate from...
Gun charge filed after incident in downtown Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Police have charged a man after he pulled out a gun in a downtown Morgantown restaurant. Police were called to the Jimmy John’s at 3:19 a.m. Saturday after Joseph Coston, 22, allegedly pulled out a handgun and told employees he was looking for some guys.
