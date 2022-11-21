The biggest sale day of the year has finally arrived and so have the deals! That’s right, Black Friday is officially upon us. While some stores have been having stellar deals for the past month, there are certain low prices that only Black Friday seems to unlock. Amazon, which is notorious for its everyday low prices and unbeatable shipping speeds, is offering up to 70% off savings for their range of Amazon devices. This includes Echo products, Ring essentials, and of course—Fire TV models. The various models are priced at different discounts, but we’ve done the research to find you the best deal possible this Black Friday.

11 MINUTES AGO