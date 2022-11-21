ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mishawaka, IN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WNDU

Hundreds of families fed Thanksgiving dinner in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Organizations across Michiana are partnering up to serve Thanksgiving dinner to people in need. From Noon to 1 p.m., Faith Mission of Michiana and The Salvation Army of Elkhart served up classic Thanksgiving foods at Faith Mission’s Benham Avenue location in Elkhart. Over 100 volunteers...
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

Penguin Point closes multiple locations

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Penguin Point is closing several locations!. That includes the restaurants in Plymouth, Elkhart, and Goshen!. Penguin Point made the announcement on its Facebook page saying it was a difficult decision. However, they gave no reason for the closures. Several other locations will remain open including...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

32-year-old Elkhart woman found

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Update: The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department has canceled the search for Nancy Brown. She has been found alive, but her condition is unclear at this time. Original Post:. The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of 32-year-old Nancy Brown. She is...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
WNDU

41st annual Niles-Buchanan YMCA Thanksgiving Day Run brings out thousands

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - The Thanksgiving Day Run benefits the Y’s annual campaign that provides financial assistance for memberships and programs to local children and families in need. Starting at 8 a.m., racers were able to participate in three different events, including a 10k, 5k, and a mile fun...
NILES, MI
WTHI

A unique Black Friday deal across the state of Indiana

INDIANA (WTHI) - On Black Friday, you can get free admission to any Indiana Department of Natural Resources properties. You can also win some prizes while you're at it. Prizes like annual passes and other DNR perks. All you have to do to enter is take photos of your visit...
INDIANA STATE
WNDU

Chipotle opens location in Goshen

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Chipotle has opened its doors in Goshen!. According to our reporting partners at The Goshen News, the newest location opened Wednesday at 2225 Rieth Blvd. in the parking lot of Lowe’s. The store operates from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m. The location is also hiring...
GOSHEN, IN
WNDU

Wednesday’s Child: Savannah’s next chapter

(WNDU) - Every Wednesday, WNDU shares the story of a foster child in need of adoption. This week, we featured the story of 15-year-old Savannah, a Michigan foster youth who is searching for a new family. Grant Me Hope shared the story of this bookworm. “I like to read and...
MICHIGAN STATE
WNDU

Visit DNR properties for free this ‘Black Friday’

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - This “Black Friday”, the Indiana Dept. of Natural Resources (DNR) wants you to swap those shopping bags for hiking boots. That’s because admission is free to any DNR properties in the Hoosier State. Parkgoers will also be able to enter drawings for...
INDIANA STATE
22 WSBT

South Bend "Drug Kingpin" arrested in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WSBT) — Fort Wayne police have arrested a South Bend man after a months-long drug investigation. Investigators say 49-year-old Kwan Ware is the "kingpin" of a major narcotics ring. Officers searched his Fort Wayne apartment and found Meth, Marijuana, cocaine, and 900 fentanyl pills. Ware is...
FORT WAYNE, IN
abc57.com

Male injured in shooting on Eddy Street

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A male was injured in a shooting in the 400 block of Eddy Street Tuesday morning, according to the South Bend Police Department. Police were called to the area at 9:30 a.m. for the incident. A male was taken to the hospital for treatment of his...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

‘Small Business Saturday’ headed to South Bend this weekend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The city has some sweet deals headed to local businesses this weekend!. “Small Business Saturday” encourages the community to celebrate and support the variety of small, locally-owned businesses in downtown South Bend! It takes place on Saturday, Nov. 26. Attendees can stop by the...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Trafficking Tragedy: Austin's story, how one pill can end a life

SOUTH BEND, Ind. --- Michiana’s drug problem is affecting local families. Your next-door neighbor, your high school classmate, your family could all be potential victims of the international drug trade. Fentanyl is unlike any other drug problem in modern history. Some researchers have gone as far as calling it...
SOUTH BEND, IN

