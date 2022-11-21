Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Post Office Temporarily Closed After RobberyBryan DijkhuizenWashington, DC
4 Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
U.S. Officials Briefed on Potential Major Espionage ThreatNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Texas politicians work to prevent non-citizens from voting in any electionsT. WareTexas State
Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 43-30 win over MarylandThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
WJLA
Teenage boy shot in NE DC on Thanksgiving Day; second shooting under investigation: Police
WASHINGTON (7News) — A 15-year-old boy was shot outside in D.C. on Thanksgiving Day as the traditional Turkey Bowl high school football championship was going on a block away. Police said the shooting happened about 1:24 p.m. at the intersection of East Capitol Street and 17th Street, which is...
16-year-old boy treated after shooting in Greenbelt
GREENBELT, Md. (DC News Now) — A 16-year-old boy had to go to the hospital on Thanksgiving Day after someone shot him. The Greenbelt Police Department tweeted that the shooting happened shortly after 2 p.m. at Mathew Street and Ora Glenn Drive. The tweet said that the boy’s injuries weren’t life-threatening. He was at least […]
WTOP
Gold gun, gold getaway car: 2 arrested after armed robbery at Bethesda Row Apple store
A Prince George’s County, Maryland, woman has been arrested in connection with an October armed robbery at an Apple store in Bethesda Row. Brianna Zigler, 27, of Oxon Hill, was identified as the second suspect in the armed robbery, according to Montgomery County police. Tyrone Lamont Jones, 32, of Capitol Heights, was arrested earlier this month, according to police.
4 people shot in Hillcrest Heights, police say
HILLCREST HEIGHTS, Md. — Police say three teenagers and an adult were injured in a shooting in Hillcrest Heights the night before Thanksgiving. According to the Prince George's County Police Department (PGPD), the shooting happened in the 2300 block of Iverson Street just before 6:30 p.m. Police believe the suspect pulled up in a car and opened fire at a group of people in the shopping center parking lot.
Shooting at Prince George's County strip mall leaves four injured
Prince George's County detectives are investigating a shooting that occurred at a strip mall on Wednesday evening.
mocoshow.com
Two Juveniles and 18-Year-Old Arrested Following Attempted Carjacking
Per MCPD: Two juveniles and an 18-year-old have been arrested, following an attempted carjacking in a grocery store parking lot. On Monday, November 21, 2022, at approximately 8:50 p.m., Montgomery County Department of Police 3rd District officers working the downtown Central Business District area, observed three males looking into vehicles in the Whole Foods parking lot.
fox5dc.com
13-year-old girl arrested after dragging officer with vehicle: police
WASHINGTON - A 13-year-old girl is under arrest after police say she dragged an officer with a vehicle after fleeing the scene of an assault in northwest D.C. with her siblings in the back seat. Authorities say they responded to 14th and Chapin Streets late Tuesday night for an assault...
fox5dc.com
Teen arrested in Brian Robinson Jr. shooting connected to other crimes
FOX 5 is learning the 15-year-old arrested in the shooting of Washington Commanders player Brian Robinson Jr. is also connected to the investigation into the death of 15-year-old Andre Robertson Jr., who was shot and killed while sitting on his grandmother’s porch in October. FOX 5's Stephanie Ramirez has the story.
Baltimore Police Release Images Of Subway Restaurant Robbery Suspect
Police are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect who allegedly robbed a Subway restaurant in Baltimore, authorities say. Surveillance images were released of a suspect who reportedly robbed the restaurant located at 37 East 25th Street at gunpoint on Wednesday, Oct. 19, according to Baltimore police. Citywide Robbery...
Manassas police looking for wanted fugitives
Police in Manassas are trying to find two wanted fugitives.
Teen, Minors Busted For Attempted Audi Carjacking At Silver Spring Grocery Store: Police
The owner of an Audi was able to fight off a teen and two minors who viciously beat him outside a Maryland grocery store before the trio was ultimately apprehended by police in Montgomery County, officials announced. Washington, DC resident Kaiyon Denell Porter, and two juvenile suspects are facing charges...
Woman arrested in Bethesda Apple Store robbery
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said they arrested a second person, a woman, in connection to an armed robbery of the Apple Store in Bethesda that took place in October. Detectives with the Montgomery County Department of Police arrested Brianna Zigler, 27, of Oxon Hill, Md. on Nov. 22. Police said they […]
Washington D.C. man caught on camera assaulting victim with chair inside Wendy's
Washington D.C. Police are searching for a man who was caught on surveillance video assaulting a victim with a chair inside a Wendy's restaurant.
D.C. Police Search For Armed Burglars Caught On Surveillance
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating a Burglary One while armed offense that took place Friday afternoon in Northeast, D.C. This incident happened on the 3400 Block of 24th Street. Shortly after 3:30 pm suspects followed a victim inside a residence. One of the suspects displayed a handgun, and the suspects took items from the residence, then fled the scene. Nearby surveillance cameras captured the suspects. If you have any information about this case, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. This incident remains under investigation. The post D.C. Police Search For Armed Burglars Caught On Surveillance appeared first on Shore News Network.
Attempted Murder, Weapons Charges For Shooter Looking To Settle Dispute In Maryland: Police
Officials say that an attempted murder suspect is in custody in Maryland following a weeks-long investigation into the shooting of a man looking to settle a dispute in Prince George’s County. Rohan Dwayne Patterson has been arrested on an outstanding warrant for attempted first-degree murder following an incident in...
mymcmedia.org
Two Charged in Armed Robbery of Apple Store in Bethesda
Brianna Zigler of Oxon Hill and Tyrone Lamont Jones of Capitol Heights were charged with armed robbery of an Apple store in the 4800 block of Bethesda Avenue in Bethesda. The pair was charged in connection with the Oct. 22 robbery. According to Montgomery County Police, Jones, 32, went to...
mymcmedia.org
Mother Indicted in Death of 3-Year-Old Daughter
The mother of a three-year-old who died as the result of a car crash was indicted for manslaughter by vehicle, child abuse and other charges. Danshell Sade Jamillah Evon, 36, was arrested Nov. 18 and has been released on bond pending trial. According to Montgomery County Police, Evon, of Bryans...
Report finds no wrongdoing by Charles Co. deputies involved in deadly pursuit
An investigative report by the Maryland Attorney General's Office found no wrongdoing on the part of three Charles County Sheriff's deputies who were involved in a deadly car chase earlier this year.
18-Year-Old Woman Found Shot Dead In Northeast DC Hotel Room: Police
An 18-year-old woman was found shot to death inside a Northeast DC hotel room over the weekend, authorities said. Officers responded to the 1200 block of First Street on a report of a shooting around 9:50 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. Once inside a...
Police: Man stabbed in the heart by stranger while walking across bridge in Hyattsville
HYATTSVILLE, Md. — A man was stabbed in an "unprovoked assault" in Hyattsville last week and police are searching for answers – and the suspect. According to Hyattsville Police, the attack happened on Baltimore Avenue near Charles Armentrout Drive around 11:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16. Investigators claim...
Fox News
872K+
Followers
5K+
Post
688M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 1