Washington, DC

DC News Now

16-year-old boy treated after shooting in Greenbelt

GREENBELT, Md. (DC News Now) — A 16-year-old boy had to go to the hospital on Thanksgiving Day after someone shot him. The Greenbelt Police Department tweeted that the shooting happened shortly after 2 p.m. at Mathew Street and Ora Glenn Drive. The tweet said that the boy’s injuries weren’t life-threatening. He was at least […]
GREENBELT, MD
WTOP

Gold gun, gold getaway car: 2 arrested after armed robbery at Bethesda Row Apple store

A Prince George’s County, Maryland, woman has been arrested in connection with an October armed robbery at an Apple store in Bethesda Row. Brianna Zigler, 27, of Oxon Hill, was identified as the second suspect in the armed robbery, according to Montgomery County police. Tyrone Lamont Jones, 32, of Capitol Heights, was arrested earlier this month, according to police.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

4 people shot in Hillcrest Heights, police say

HILLCREST HEIGHTS, Md. — Police say three teenagers and an adult were injured in a shooting in Hillcrest Heights the night before Thanksgiving. According to the Prince George's County Police Department (PGPD), the shooting happened in the 2300 block of Iverson Street just before 6:30 p.m. Police believe the suspect pulled up in a car and opened fire at a group of people in the shopping center parking lot.
HILLCREST HEIGHTS, MD
mocoshow.com

Two Juveniles and 18-Year-Old Arrested Following Attempted Carjacking

Per MCPD: Two juveniles and an 18-year-old have been arrested, following an attempted carjacking in a grocery store parking lot. On Monday, November 21, 2022, at approximately 8:50 p.m., Montgomery County Department of Police 3rd District officers working the downtown Central Business District area, observed three males looking into vehicles in the Whole Foods parking lot.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

Teen arrested in Brian Robinson Jr. shooting connected to other crimes

FOX 5 is learning the 15-year-old arrested in the shooting of Washington Commanders player Brian Robinson Jr. is also connected to the investigation into the death of 15-year-old Andre Robertson Jr., who was shot and killed while sitting on his grandmother’s porch in October. FOX 5's Stephanie Ramirez has the story.
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Woman arrested in Bethesda Apple Store robbery

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said they arrested a second person, a woman, in connection to an armed robbery of the Apple Store in Bethesda that took place in October. Detectives with the Montgomery County Department of Police arrested Brianna Zigler, 27, of Oxon Hill, Md. on Nov. 22. Police said they […]
BETHESDA, MD
Shore News Network

D.C. Police Search For Armed Burglars Caught On Surveillance

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating a Burglary One while armed offense that took place Friday afternoon in Northeast, D.C. This incident happened on the 3400 Block of 24th Street. Shortly after 3:30 pm suspects followed a victim inside a residence. One of the suspects displayed a handgun, and the suspects took items from the residence, then fled the scene. Nearby surveillance cameras captured the suspects. If you have any information about this case, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. This incident remains under investigation. The post D.C. Police Search For Armed Burglars Caught On Surveillance appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
mymcmedia.org

Two Charged in Armed Robbery of Apple Store in Bethesda

Brianna Zigler of Oxon Hill and Tyrone Lamont Jones of Capitol Heights were charged with armed robbery of an Apple store in the 4800 block of Bethesda Avenue in Bethesda. The pair was charged in connection with the Oct. 22 robbery. According to Montgomery County Police, Jones, 32, went to...
BETHESDA, MD
mymcmedia.org

Mother Indicted in Death of 3-Year-Old Daughter

The mother of a three-year-old who died as the result of a car crash was indicted for manslaughter by vehicle, child abuse and other charges. Danshell Sade Jamillah Evon, 36, was arrested Nov. 18 and has been released on bond pending trial. According to Montgomery County Police, Evon, of Bryans...
SILVER SPRING, MD
