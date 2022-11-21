WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating a Burglary One while armed offense that took place Friday afternoon in Northeast, D.C. This incident happened on the 3400 Block of 24th Street. Shortly after 3:30 pm suspects followed a victim inside a residence. One of the suspects displayed a handgun, and the suspects took items from the residence, then fled the scene. Nearby surveillance cameras captured the suspects. If you have any information about this case, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. This incident remains under investigation. The post D.C. Police Search For Armed Burglars Caught On Surveillance appeared first on Shore News Network.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 2 DAYS AGO