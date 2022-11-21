Read full article on original website
Stephen King praises the return of a Netflix drama that almost never finished
Stephen King has rejoiced the return of the supernatural drama Manifest, which has found a new lease on life thanks to Netflix. King tweeted his reaction to the newest season, saying: “I’m 6 episodes into MANIFEST (NETFLIX). It’s like reuniting with old friends you thought were gone forever.”
Zendaya’s latest selfie leaves fans weak in the knees
Between commercials for Smartwater and a slew of movies coming out, it feels like the actress Zendaya is everywhere. Her Instagram is a testament to this and she recently posted a breathtaking photo in the desert that has pretty much everyone fired up. The photo shows the stunning actresses’ hair...
‘1899’ season 1 ending explained plus season 2 theories
Netflix’s 1899 had plenty of twists and turns throughout its complex season one journey, but rest assured, all will be answered — or at least theorized about. The series is a historical sci-fi mystery about a woman named Maura Franklin (Emily Beecham) sailing via the Kerberos steamboat from London to New York City filled with passengers from all over the world (and their own secrets). Before this, Maura’s father kept her in a mental facility, but she broke free. Her brother Ciaran has gone missing and Maura made it her mission to discover where he went. She believes that he could have been aboard the Prometheus ship, which has been missing for four months, but when they find the steamboat and take a look around, they find a supernatural event that makes matters more confusing.
The creator of Netflix’s statistically-proven best show ever states the case for a renewal that’s not guaranteed
The debate over which run of original episodic content can definitively be called Netflix’s best-ever is one that’s never going to be settled unanimously. However, if we take nothing but cold, hard data into account, then the surprising answer is inarguably the recently-debuted second season of Warrior Nun.
The final season of an underdog black comedy is clawing its way up the Netflix charts
Comedy has made up the core of television for so long it’s hard to remember a time before we were expressly watching things with the sole intention of laughing. Netflix loves to act as supplier of some of the best comedies you may ever see, as one of its best ever and least known faces its final season with a stirring charge up the streaming service’s charts. Dead to Me, your time is now to say goodbye with a bang and challenge the big guns.
Fiction: I Installed A Secret Camera On My Daughter's Bedroom, What I Saw After 3 Days Made Me Cry
Before I continue with the content of this article, it's important to let y'all know that this not true life story, it is a fictional article made from a factual events.
A mom who drank a few glasses of wine while pregnant had a son with developmental issues. She said the buzz wasn't worth it.
Natalie Battaglia doesn't know if alcohol in pregnancy contributed to her son's unusual mannerisms, but she still regrets drinking.
Fans can’t agree if Jada Pinkett Smith’s ex, August Alsina, actually came out as gay
Singer August Alsina raised more than a few eyebrows during the Monday night finale of VH1’s The Surreal Life in which he made a heartfelt speech that implied he was in love with another man. However, his fans aren’t sure the situation is as cut and dry as gay-or-not-gay.
Blair Underwood Announces He’s Engaged To His Friend Of 41 Years: ‘She’s Had My Back Since Before I Even Became An Actor’
Blair Underwood is introducing the world to his new fiancée Josie Hart! The handsome actor took to Instagram on Tuesday (Nov. 22) with news of his engagement, along with a heartfelt message to his bride-to-be. “My personal highlight was walking the red carpet with my new fiancée Josie Hart,”...
NeNe Leakes Offers Health Update Two Months After Son's Stroke at 23 Years Old
On September 26, Brentt Leakes suffered a stroke and congestive heart failure. NeNe Leakes has a lot to be thankful this year and she did just that, sharing a health update Wednesday to her Instagram Stories nearly two months after her son suffered a terrifying stroke. It was September 26...
After sadly breaking up with ex, man opens her gift 47 years later
Despite having been separated for 47 years, this man had never opened a gift from his ex. Vicky, Adrian Pierce's high school love, dumped him in 1970. She handed him a present that she had already purchased as she was breaking up with him. He didn't want to open it because it was the holiday season, but he also didn't want to throw it out, so he placed it under his Christmas tree.
Grown man Elon Musk giggles to himself after discovering half-a-decade old #StayWoke Twitter merch
Elon Musk’s religious-like dedication to outing himself as an old man completely out of touch with the modern world continues, as he sinisterly giggles to himself after discovering old #StayWoke merchandise in Twitter’s offices. Twitter’s offices must have reopened after Musk shut it down fearing sabotage, as he’s...
'My new normal': Savannah Chrisley, 25, to take custody of her brother Grayson, 16, and niece Chloe, 10, after parents are sentenced to prison for fraud
Savannah Chrisley revealed her plans to take custody of her brother Grayson, 16, and niece Chloe, 10, during Monday's episode of her podcast Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley,. Ahead of the news that her parents were both sentenced to lengthy prison terms on charges including bank fraud and tax evasion, the 25-year-old reality star discussed the possibility of becoming a legal guardian.
Bebe Rexha’s NFL Thanksgiving halftime show has given us our first meme of the 2022 holiday season
Thanksgiving is here, which means the festive season is officially upon us. Fittingly, it has also seen the first meme of the holidays season thanks to Bebe Rexha’s halftime show. Performing at an NFL halftime show between the Detroit Lions and the Buffalo Bills which saw the latter win,...
‘Rick and Morty’ actress Spencer Grammer details 2020 stabbing incident that left her with severe nerve damage
Actress Spencer Grammer, best known for voicing the role of Summer Smith on the Adult Swim animated sci-fi series Rick and Morty, is opening up for the first time about getting stabbed in the hand while attempting to break up a fight in New York City in July of 2020.
Marvel fandom has now firmly turned on Taika Waititi despite him delivering one of the best MCU movies
Chris Hemsworth’s recent interview has sparked debate among the MCU faithful about the role the fourth film in the Thor franchise has played in the character’s development. Although the movie’s director Taika Waititi became the fandom’s sweetheart with his work on Ragnarok, he has just as quickly become a nuisance with 2022’s Love & Thunder.
Egomaniac Kevin Bacon took his wife to ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ just to see her reaction to his name-drop
At long last, one of the longest-running gags in Marvel Cinematic Universe history will be paid off this coming Friday when Kevin Bacon shares the screen with the franchise’s marquee band of intergalactic misfits in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. Having been name-dropped in both James Gunn’s...
Latest ‘Star Wars’ News: Tony Gilroy says ‘Andor’ season two in 2023 is possible and a big ‘Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’ reveal looks to be coming soon
The last thing on our minds before we go to sleep is Andor. The first thing when we wake up? Andor. We’re now mere hours away from the season finale and advance notices indicate we should prepare ourselves for some Star Wars excellence. The only downside will be that once it’s over, we’re facing a long wait for the second season.
Dwayne Johnson blasts the old Warner Bros. regime for ‘inexplicably and inexcusably’ sidelining Superman
Dwayne Johnson has been putting on a brave face to celebrate the success of Black Adam, even if he did feel compelled to step in when he deemed comparisons to the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever to be unfair. The actor and producer’s “the hierarchy of power...
