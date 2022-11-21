Maybe it's because people are already traveling or are trapped in their bedrooms while their mother-in-law lurks outside, but Thanksgiving week is delivering very little change in Netflix's Top 10 lists of movies and shows. In fact, there is only one new entry on either list, and that's the 2015 family movie Goosebumps, which enters the Top 10 movies list at No. 10. That means that the eerie mystery box series 1899 — what's with that creepy kid and his pyramid!?!? — is still the most-watched show and the family adventure film Slumberland is the most popular movie on Netflix. Things will change later this week when Wednesday comes out on... Wednesday.

2 DAYS AGO