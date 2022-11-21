Read full article on original website
'Virgin River' Season 5: Everything Fans Need to Know From Casting News to Premiere Date
With its unpredictable twists and gripping romances, Netflix's soapy, hit drama Virgin River is returning soon with its fifth season. Viewers have become captivated by nurse practitioner Melanie Monroe (Alexandra Breckenridge) and her attempt to make a home in small-town Virgin River after moving from Los Angeles. It's dramatic in the best way possible so it's easy to see why the series has developed such a passionate fan following since it's debut on the streaming platform.
Wednesday Addams Goes Through a Major Transformation for Netflix's 'Wednesday'
The newest Netflix series to take over is Wednesday: a modern-day iteration of the Addams Family starring Jenna Ortega as the title character. It’s a twist on the classic gothic tale that began as a 1930s comic strip and morphed into a franchise that’s now a household name. Netflix’s new series puts Wednesday amongst her peers at Nevermore Academy, many of whom have powers and special abilities.
TVGuide.com
Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Trending Today, November 22
Maybe it's because people are already traveling or are trapped in their bedrooms while their mother-in-law lurks outside, but Thanksgiving week is delivering very little change in Netflix's Top 10 lists of movies and shows. In fact, there is only one new entry on either list, and that's the 2015 family movie Goosebumps, which enters the Top 10 movies list at No. 10. That means that the eerie mystery box series 1899 — what's with that creepy kid and his pyramid!?!? — is still the most-watched show and the family adventure film Slumberland is the most popular movie on Netflix. Things will change later this week when Wednesday comes out on... Wednesday.
Is Luke Kleintank Leaving ‘FBI: International?’ Fans of the Fly Team OG Are Freaking Out
Fans know Luke Kleintank as Supervisory Special Agent Scott Forrester on FBI: International. The actor has appeared on 30 episodes of the CBS drama, per IMDb. He’s the main character on the show — at least who is not of the four-legged variety — and yet, on the Nov. 22, 2022 episode, which was the seventh in Season 2, the Fly Team OG was MIA.
"Gone with the Wind" Star Tragically Dies
Sad news coming out of Hollywood as “Gone With The Wind” actor Mickey Kuhn has died in hospice care in Florida. He was 90. Kuhn was the last surviving “Gone with the Wind” cast member at the time of his death, according to Deadline.
Legendary Actress Acknowledges "I'm Not Gonna Be Around For Much Longer" Amid Cancer Battle
Legendary actress Jane Fonda acknowledged in an interview that she is “not gonna be around for much longer,” according to a write-up posted in Pop Culture. Fonda is quickly approaching her 85th birthday and has recently been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. The legendary actress has begun receiving chemotherapy treatments.
iheart.com
Time to Say Goodbye to Dolly!!!
If you haven’t gotten a chance to see Dolly Parton in concert you may be out of luck. In a new interview with Pollstar, the singing legend, who is about to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, says she has retired from touring. “I do...
BET
Blair Underwood Announces He’s Engaged To His Friend Of 41 Years: ‘She’s Had My Back Since Before I Even Became An Actor’
Blair Underwood is introducing the world to his new fiancée Josie Hart! The handsome actor took to Instagram on Tuesday (Nov. 22) with news of his engagement, along with a heartfelt message to his bride-to-be. “My personal highlight was walking the red carpet with my new fiancée Josie Hart,”...
After sadly breaking up with ex, man opens her gift 47 years later
Despite having been separated for 47 years, this man had never opened a gift from his ex. Vicky, Adrian Pierce's high school love, dumped him in 1970. She handed him a present that she had already purchased as she was breaking up with him. He didn't want to open it because it was the holiday season, but he also didn't want to throw it out, so he placed it under his Christmas tree.
purewow.com
Ryan Seacrest’s ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan’ Replacement This Week Did So Well She’s Back for Day 3
While Ryan Seacrest is off enjoying day three of his morning show break, Kelly Ripa brought back a special guest co-host who’s been so great to watch over the last few episodes of Live with Kelly and Ryan. The producers of Live shared a behind-the-scenes clip from the latest...
Michael Armand Hammer, Father to Disgraced Actor Armie Hammer, Passes Away at Age 67
TMZ was the first to report that Michael Armand Hammer, father of disgraced actor Armie Hammer, died at the age of 67. Like his son, the former businessman was not without controversy. Most recently, his family's dark past was writ large in Discovery Plus's documentary series House of Hammer, which divulged the twisted legacy of the Hammer family leading up to the allegations lodged against Armie Hammer.
Jennifer Lopez’s Latest Display of Marital Bliss With Ben Affleck Is Raising Some Eyebrows
What is it about Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck that has people feeling in some type of way? For Bennifer fans, it’s all about having that love return to you after years apart. For their critics, the couple’s latest video reminds them of why it didn’t work in the first place. The TikTok clip shows Lopez sitting in Affleck’s lap while he chomps on gum (hey, fresh breath is a priority). They cuddled in as close as possible — awkwardly close to the camera lens — while a young British child is heard in the voiceover, “Girls, I did it! I’ve...
Famed Rock Guitarist and Actor Dies
We have received sad news out of the United Kingdom with word that Wilko Johnson, a famed actor and rock guitarist, has died at the age of 75, according to Deadline. “This is the announcement we never wanted to make, and we do so with a very heavy heart. Wilko Johnson has died. Thank you for respecting the family’s privacy at this very sad time. RIP Wilko Johnson,” a post on Johnson’s social media pages announced.
talentrecap.com
‘DWTS’ Has Reportedly Found Len Goodman’s Replacement
Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas is reportedly next in line to be Len Goodman’s replacement on Dancing With The Stars. Apparently, there is a general agreement that Ballas is the perfect fit for the job. Shirley Ballas Will Be the Next DWTS Judge. As the popular DWTS head...
Parade
'Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman' Co-Stars Reunite on Lifetime's 'A Christmas Spark'
Fans of Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman are on pins and needles awaiting the premiere of A Christmas Spark on Lifetime. The film, exec-produced by Toni Braxton, reunites Dr. Quinn co-stars Jane Seymour and Joe Lando. Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman ran for six seasons and two TV movies and starred Seymour...
Veteran Actress Marlo Thomas Returns to Film for 'A Magical Christmas Village'
Actress Margaret Julia "Marlo" Thomas's storied career in Hollywood is only second to her activism, especially for causes related to children. Marlo is best known for starring in the 1966 sitcom That Girl and her children's entertainment project Free to Be ... You and Me. She currently serves as the national outreach director for St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital, which her father, actor Danny Thomas, founded in 1962.
Variety
Trevor Donovan on His Anti-Bullying Program, Overcoming Fears on ‘DWTS’ and the Great American Family Controversy: It’s Time to ‘Stand Up for Those Who Feel Voiceless’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Trevor Donovan knows a thing or two about overcoming fears. He did just that by joining Season 31 of “Dancing With the Stars.” “Dancing was pretty much my biggest fear. Though I still have some anxiety when it comes to dancing, my confidence has grown,” he says. “[I learned] that it’s okay to be afraid, but don’t let fear deter you from trying new things — like dancing. I also learned I’m a pretty good dancer.” Now, in fact, he’s “open” to dancing again — maybe in a movie. While he began at the bottom of the leaderboard on the reality competition...
tvinsider.com
Paul Greene Talks New Christmas Movies, Candace Cameron-Bure & ‘When Calls the Heart’
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, which means chances are Paul Greene is on your TV screen. One of the staples of yuletide films has two new offerings this holiday season. First, as a jingle writer who forms a love connection with an aspiring singer played by Jessica Lowndes in I’m Glad It’s Christmas. The Great American Family movie also features the legendary Gladys Knight.
Season 31 of 'Dancing With the Stars' Is Over — Who Won the Mirrorball Trophy? (SPOILERS)
Spoiler alert: This article contains major spoilers for the Season 31 finale of Dancing with the Stars. It seems like it was only yesterday that we were scrambling to our living room to watch the Season 31 premiere of Dancing With the Stars, yet here we are, ready to crown the next winner of the wildly popular dancing competition series. The finale proved the final four couples were there to win, but only one of them walked away with the coveted Mirrorball Trophy.
Elite Daily
Netflix's December Lineup Is A True Holiday Gift
The end of 2022 is just around the corner, and the winter holidays are about to hit hard. This is the time of year when everyone settles around the giant TV in the living room for family-together time, sports, or simply because they ate too much. While many marathons and reruns dot the TV landscape, Netflix’s December 2022 lineup has plenty of new titles ready to make the holidays merry and bright. It’s the most beautiful time of the year on Netflix, when the streaming service releases all different kinds of entertainment all at once. There are Christmas movies, Oscar-bait films, and tons of highly-anticipated TV series on the way.
Distractify
