HINGHAM - Bradley Rein, the driver in the deadly crash at an Apple store in Hingham, is now charged with reckless homicide by motor vehicle and reckless operation of a motor vehicle. His attorney said it was an "unfortunate accident."Plymouth District Attorney Tim Cruz said Rein, 53, was arrested Monday night "as a result of the extensive investigation" by Massachusetts State Police and Hingham Police.Rein, who lives in Natick, pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in Hingham District Court Tuesday and ordered held on $100,000 cash bail. He was ordered not to drive and not to leave the state without...

HINGHAM, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO