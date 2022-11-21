ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hingham, MA

People

Man Killed When SUV Crashed into an Apple Store Was Recently Engaged to a Woman He Was with for 12 Years

Kevin Bradley, 65, of Wayne, N.J., died Monday after a 2019 Toyota 4Runner plowed through the glass storefront at the Derby Street Shops in Hingham, Mass. The man who died when an SUV plowed into a Massachusetts Apple store earlier this week was reportedly engaged to a woman he'd been with been with for more than a decade. Kevin Bradley, 65, of Wayne, N.J., died Monday after a 2019 Toyota 4Runner crashed through the glass storefront at the Derby Street Shops in Hingham, according to a press release...
HINGHAM, MA
WMUR.com

1 dead, several injured after rollover crash at Portsmouth Traffic Circle, state police say

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — One person is dead and several others were injured after an early Thanksgiving morning rollover crash at the Portsmouth Traffic Circle. New Hampshire State Police said around 1:15 a.m. on Thursday, troopers responded to a reported rollover crash involving a single vehicle at the Portsmouth Traffic Circle and Route 1 Bypass South in Portsmouth.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
Turnto10.com

Person dies after fiery crash on I-195 in Westport

(WJAR) — A person died following a fiery crash on I-195 in Westport early Thanksgiving morning, according to the Massachusetts State Police Department. State police responded to the crash around 2:10 a.m. on the ramp from I-195 west near exit 16. Responding troopers said the fire was too large...
WESTPORT, MA
CBS Boston

Driver charged in deadly crash at Hingham Apple store says it was an accident

HINGHAM - Bradley Rein, the driver in the deadly crash at an Apple store in Hingham, is now charged with reckless homicide by motor vehicle and reckless operation of a motor vehicle. His attorney said it was an "unfortunate accident."Plymouth District Attorney Tim Cruz said Rein, 53, was arrested Monday night "as a result of the extensive investigation" by Massachusetts State Police and Hingham Police.Rein, who lives in Natick, pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in Hingham District Court Tuesday and ordered held on $100,000 cash bail. He was ordered not to drive and not to leave the state without...
HINGHAM, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Police in southeastern Massachusetts allegedly catch two spray-painting businesses

Police in southeastern Massachusetts reportedly caught two in the act when spray-painting businesses this week. Officers Kevin Ciavarra and Dana Reissfelder interrupted two adult men spray-painting their “tags” on downtown businesses in Plymouth. PD stated that this has been a big problem recently that has cost family-owned businesses time and money.
PLYMOUTH, MA
ABC6.com

53-year-old man charged in deadly Massachusetts Apple store crash

HINGHAM, Mass. (WLNE) — The Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday a 53-year-old man is being charged in a deadly Apple store crash in Hingham. The crash happened on Derby Street at the Derby Street Shoppes Monday morning. District Attorney Tim Cruz said Monday an SUV crashed...
HINGHAM, MA
People

1 Dead, 17 Others Injured After SUV Plows Into Mass. Apple Store: 'An Unthinkable Morning'

Four of the injured victims are in critical condition, according to Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz One person has died and 17 others are injured after a vehicle crashed into an Apple store in southern Massachusetts, according to local officials. A dark-colored SUV plowed through the glass entryway to the store at the Derby Street Shoppes in Hingham, Mass., around 10:45 a.m. on Monday, Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said at a press conference. Upon arrival, first responders found "people with numerous injuries inside the store," the district attorney explained. One of...
HINGHAM, MA
WCVB

Driver arrested after worker dies when SUV crashes into Hingham, Massachusetts, Apple store

HINGHAM, Mass. — A driver was arrested Monday night after a man died and 19 others were injured when an SUV crashed into an Apple store at the Hingham Derby Street Shops. The 2019 Toyota 4Runner barreled into the store at about 10:45 a.m., smashing through the glass, which struck multiple people, Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said at a news conference.
HINGHAM, MA
MassLive.com

3 men indicted for murder of 16-year-old Liedson Monteiro-Terry

Three men identified by investigators to be connected with the Sept. 4, 2021, murder of Brockton teenager Liedson Monteiro-Terry were indicted by a grand jury on Tuesday. Malik Cotton, 22, Angel Vasquez, 23, and Angel Colon, 23, were all indicted for one count of murder in the death of 16-year-old Monteiro-Terry, according to Plymouth District Attorney Timothy Cruz’s office.
BROCKTON, MA
CBS Boston

Hingham Apple store crash survivor skeptical of driver's explanation

WEYMOUTH -- 21-year-old Soni Baker is recovering at home Tuesday night after being released from Boston Medical Center. She is one of the almost two-dozen people who were injured after a car crashed into an Apple store in Hingham Monday. The crash also killed 65-year-old Kevin Bradley, of New Jersey. Baker told WBZ-TV she went to the Apple store with a friend who needed to get her iPhone fixed. She and her friend were sitting in the middle of the store; Baker had her back to the front door. She doesn't remember much about what happened after the thunderous impact because she blacked...
HINGHAM, MA
