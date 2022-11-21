Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is the Oldest City in MassachusettsTy D.Plymouth, MA
Dog-Friendly Fundraiser in Marshfield Announces Surprise GuestDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Thousands flock to Plymouth for America’s Hometown Thanksgiving ParadeLauren JessopPlymouth, MA
Boston Red Sox Address Team Need, Sign Free Agent PitcherOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Red Sox; Devers Getting Close To Contract ExtensionOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Related
Barriers placed in front of Hingham Apple Store days after fatal crash
In the days after an SUV sped through an Apple Store in Hingham on Monday, killing one and injuring 20, barriers can now be seen between the storefront and the parking lot. WCVB showed footage of several ARX perimeters around the boarded-up, now-closed Apple Store. Like many shops, the Apple...
Man Killed When SUV Crashed into an Apple Store Was Recently Engaged to a Woman He Was with for 12 Years
Kevin Bradley, 65, of Wayne, N.J., died Monday after a 2019 Toyota 4Runner plowed through the glass storefront at the Derby Street Shops in Hingham, Mass. The man who died when an SUV plowed into a Massachusetts Apple store earlier this week was reportedly engaged to a woman he'd been with been with for more than a decade. Kevin Bradley, 65, of Wayne, N.J., died Monday after a 2019 Toyota 4Runner crashed through the glass storefront at the Derby Street Shops in Hingham, according to a press release...
One dead after car bursts into flames in crash on Mass. interstate
WESTPORT, Mass. — One person is dead after a crash on Interstate 195 in Westport, Massachusetts early Thanksgiving morning. According to police, just after 2 a.m., troopers and firefighters responded to a crash and car fire on the ramp from Interstate 195 West to Route 88 in Westport. Upon...
Police located the body of a missing person at Bare Cove Park in Hingham
HINGHAM, Mass. — Police launch an investigation after they located the body of a missing person inside Bare Cove Park in Hingham on Thursday. There is no sign of foul play or suspected danger to the public, according to police. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is conducting an autopsy to determine the cause of death.
WMUR.com
1 dead, several injured after rollover crash at Portsmouth Traffic Circle, state police say
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — One person is dead and several others were injured after an early Thanksgiving morning rollover crash at the Portsmouth Traffic Circle. New Hampshire State Police said around 1:15 a.m. on Thursday, troopers responded to a reported rollover crash involving a single vehicle at the Portsmouth Traffic Circle and Route 1 Bypass South in Portsmouth.
Turnto10.com
Person dies after fiery crash on I-195 in Westport
(WJAR) — A person died following a fiery crash on I-195 in Westport early Thanksgiving morning, according to the Massachusetts State Police Department. State police responded to the crash around 2:10 a.m. on the ramp from I-195 west near exit 16. Responding troopers said the fire was too large...
Hingham Apple Store defendant Bradley Rein says crash was accident, foot was stuck on gas
The man accused of crashing an SUV through the front window of an Apple Store in Hingham said his foot became stuck on the gas in the parking lot outside, and that he was unable to brake before his vehicle plowed into the store. Bradley Rein, 53, faces a charge...
Two teens in trouble after allegedly stealing car, causing multiple accidents in Brockton
Two teens are in trouble after multiple crashes in Brockton. Police first noticed a stolen vehicle on Clarence Street. When police tried to stop the car, the driver took off, crashing into two other vehicles. The driver drove away from the crash site. Later, police spotted the car again, and...
Early-morning fire at Worcester high rise forces dozens of families into the cold on Thanksgiving
WORCESTER, Mass. — Dozens of families were forced out into the cold Thursday morning after a fire at a high rise on Laurel St. in Worcester. The fire chief on scene told Boston 25 News the fire broke out in an electrical room on the second floor around 4 a.m. Thursday.
Could a stalled bill have stopped deadly Hingham Apple Store crash?
From the parking lot of the Derby Street Shops plaza in Hingham, in front of the Barnes and Noble bookstore, it is a nearly straight shot to the plate glass windows that form the front of the Apple Store. That is the path that prosecutors say a 53-year-old driver took...
Driver charged in deadly crash at Hingham Apple store says it was an accident
HINGHAM - Bradley Rein, the driver in the deadly crash at an Apple store in Hingham, is now charged with reckless homicide by motor vehicle and reckless operation of a motor vehicle. His attorney said it was an "unfortunate accident."Plymouth District Attorney Tim Cruz said Rein, 53, was arrested Monday night "as a result of the extensive investigation" by Massachusetts State Police and Hingham Police.Rein, who lives in Natick, pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in Hingham District Court Tuesday and ordered held on $100,000 cash bail. He was ordered not to drive and not to leave the state without...
fallriverreporter.com
Police in southeastern Massachusetts allegedly catch two spray-painting businesses
Police in southeastern Massachusetts reportedly caught two in the act when spray-painting businesses this week. Officers Kevin Ciavarra and Dana Reissfelder interrupted two adult men spray-painting their “tags” on downtown businesses in Plymouth. PD stated that this has been a big problem recently that has cost family-owned businesses time and money.
ABC6.com
53-year-old man charged in deadly Massachusetts Apple store crash
HINGHAM, Mass. (WLNE) — The Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday a 53-year-old man is being charged in a deadly Apple store crash in Hingham. The crash happened on Derby Street at the Derby Street Shoppes Monday morning. District Attorney Tim Cruz said Monday an SUV crashed...
WCVB
Police search for driver who fled scene of deadly pedestrian crash in Brockton, Massachusetts
BROCKTON, Mass. — Massachusetts State Police troopers and Brockton police officers are asking for the public's help in finding the vehicle and driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a pedestrian dead in Brockton. Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said the crash happened at about 10 p.m....
1 Dead, 17 Others Injured After SUV Plows Into Mass. Apple Store: 'An Unthinkable Morning'
Four of the injured victims are in critical condition, according to Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz One person has died and 17 others are injured after a vehicle crashed into an Apple store in southern Massachusetts, according to local officials. A dark-colored SUV plowed through the glass entryway to the store at the Derby Street Shoppes in Hingham, Mass., around 10:45 a.m. on Monday, Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said at a press conference. Upon arrival, first responders found "people with numerous injuries inside the store," the district attorney explained. One of...
WCVB
Driver arrested after worker dies when SUV crashes into Hingham, Massachusetts, Apple store
HINGHAM, Mass. — A driver was arrested Monday night after a man died and 19 others were injured when an SUV crashed into an Apple store at the Hingham Derby Street Shops. The 2019 Toyota 4Runner barreled into the store at about 10:45 a.m., smashing through the glass, which struck multiple people, Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said at a news conference.
whdh.com
Police chase of stolen car in Brockton leads to crash, flipping over a car and woman inside
BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A police chase in Brockton came to a crashing halt in a quiet neighborhood Wednesday afternoon. Brockton law enforcement chased three juvenile occupants of a stolen car on foot after they crashed into a woman’s sedan on Hovendon Street, flipping it over with her inside.
3 men indicted for murder of 16-year-old Liedson Monteiro-Terry
Three men identified by investigators to be connected with the Sept. 4, 2021, murder of Brockton teenager Liedson Monteiro-Terry were indicted by a grand jury on Tuesday. Malik Cotton, 22, Angel Vasquez, 23, and Angel Colon, 23, were all indicted for one count of murder in the death of 16-year-old Monteiro-Terry, according to Plymouth District Attorney Timothy Cruz’s office.
State police identify Worcester man killed in crash on I-495 in Bolton
BOLTON ― State police are investigating a crash on Interstate 495 that claimed the life of a Worcester man. The crash, in the northbound lanes near the Route 117 exit, occurred about 10:30 a.m. Monday. Extensive backups followed. According to state police, the preliminary investigation shows that the driver of a Toyota Camry lost...
Hingham Apple store crash survivor skeptical of driver's explanation
WEYMOUTH -- 21-year-old Soni Baker is recovering at home Tuesday night after being released from Boston Medical Center. She is one of the almost two-dozen people who were injured after a car crashed into an Apple store in Hingham Monday. The crash also killed 65-year-old Kevin Bradley, of New Jersey. Baker told WBZ-TV she went to the Apple store with a friend who needed to get her iPhone fixed. She and her friend were sitting in the middle of the store; Baker had her back to the front door. She doesn't remember much about what happened after the thunderous impact because she blacked...
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
88K+
Followers
69K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0