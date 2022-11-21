Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Man in custody after disturbance in southern Nebraska
UPLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office along with other law enforcement responded to a disturbance Tuesday afternoon that ended with one person in custody. Around 12:11 p.m., deputies were called to a residence in Upland for a disturbance with possible shots fired. While deputies were en...
KSNB Local4
Teen leads police on two county chase before crashing mini-van
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A 15-year-old juvenile has been released back to a responsible party, but not before leading authorities on a chase that spanned two counties Thursday morning. The Merrick County Sheriff’s Office ended up assisting the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office with the chase after the chase originally started...
NebraskaTV
GI teen sentenced to 30 to 45 years for Fentanyl distribution
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A Grand Island teen will spend decades behind bars for distributing Fentanyl. According to Hall County District Court records, Daniel Cervantes, 18, was sentenced Tuesday to 35 to 45 years in prison on one count of possession of a controlled substance (Fentanyl) with intent to distribute. He was given credit for 174 days served.
KSNB Local4
Law Enforcement Officers receive High Five Seat Belt Safety Recognition
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Officials from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT), Nebraska State Patrol (NSP), and local law enforcement agencies gathered at the Kearney Law Enforcement Center on November 23 to give High Five recognition to members of the law enforcement community for their efforts in promoting seat belt use in Nebraska.
panhandlepost.com
John 'Todd' Gilliland (1964 - 2022)
John (Todd) Gilliland passed away unexpectedly on November 16, 2022, of an unknown cause. Todd was born to Terry and Sonya Gilliland in Kearney, Nebraska, on May 6, 1964. In his early years, Todd was a phenomenal athlete known across the state for his size, speed, and fierce competitiveness. He was also known as a gentle giant, showing kindness and compassion to those struggling or down on their luck. He was known to protect those who were treated poorly by others.
KSNB Local4
San Francisco man sentenced to 13 years for transporting drugs in central Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - A San Francisco man is the second of three to be sentenced in a drug distribution case. According to officials, 29-year-old Ricardo Jiminez-Noveno was sentenced by United States District Court Judge John M. Gerrard to a term of 13 years following his conviction for possession of 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, as well as cocaine and marijuana, with the intent to distribute. After he completes his prison sentence, Jiminez-Noveno will also serve five years on supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.
KSNB Local4
Grand Island man deemed a career offender gets 19 years on drug charge
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island man is heading to prison for 19 year following his conviction for distribution of methamphetamine of 50 grams or more. U.S. District Court Judge John M. Gerrard handed down the sentence to 24-year-old Austin Kober. The sentence was enhanced because Kober was deemed to be a career offender.
doniphanherald.com
With promise of 'gold fortune,' Grand Island woman defrauds California man of $474K, police say
GRAND ISLAND — A 65-year-old Grand Island woman was arrested last week following a California-based investigation into a case of elder financial exploitation. Constance Reimers was charged Thursday in Hall County Court with conspiracy to commit a Class 2A felony and theft by deception totaling $5,000 or more. Her...
KSNB Local4
UNK women’s basketball blitzes past Graceland
KEARNEY, Neb. (Press Release) - The 28th-ranked Nebraska Kearney women’s basketball team scored the first 16 points and never looked back in a 77-48 win over Graceland (Ia.) University Wednesday afternoon at the Health & Sports Center. The Lopers improve to 6-1 while the Yellowjackets remain 4-2 as this...
doniphanherald.com
Family thankful for support during Kearney man's 7-year journey to receiving a new heart
KEARNEY — Deb Petersen said that making it through her husband’s journey to a new heart would have been impossible without the support they and their family received. Neighbors kept the lawn clipped and built a ramp so that it was easier for Roger to come and go. The couple’s church and work families were very supportive. He and Deb frequently received encouragement from the community.
KSNB Local4
‘I hurt for them’: Aurora football finishes as state finalist for third straight year
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - The Class C1 high school football state championship was played at Memorial Stadium Tuesday between No. 1 Aurora and second-seed Pierce in a battle of undefeated teams. The Huskies finished as the state runner-up in Class B the last two seasons before re-classifying to Class C1...
saturdaytradition.com
Benjamin Brahmer, Nebraska TE commit, sets HS playoff receiving record
Nebraska commit Benjamin Brahmer recently set an 11-man playoff record for receiving yards. The 2023 3-star tight end collected 11 catches for 249 yards and 3 touchdowns in a playoff game against Aurora High School. Brahmer caught all 11 of his targets in the game. The 6’5″ TE also had an interception on defense.
KSNB Local4
City of Kearney commits $5M to new Rural Health Building at UNK
KEARNEY, Neb. (Press Release) - The city of Kearney is committing $5 million to a University of Nebraska project that will enhance health care education and training in the state. City council members voted unanimously Tuesday evening to support construction of the new Rural Health Education Building on the University...
KSNB Local4
Truck washout denied by the Hall County Board
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - There will be no new truck wash in Grand Island. At least not for the moment, as the Hall County Board of Commissioners voted 5-2 against Mid America Truck Washout building a new truck wash near the Bosselman Travel Center. Several people spoke against the...
KSNB Local4
Grand Island fire crews contain grass fire
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Fire and Rescue responded to a grass fire along Highway 281 near Schimmer Drive on Wednesday afternoon. Once there, they worked with Grand Island Rural Fire to put out the fire. According to GIFR it took them 15 minutes to extinguish the blaze, then they worked to put out any hot spots.
KSNB Local4
Grand Island twin brothers among youngest to run polling sites
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The impact of elections typically goes beyond what is seen. In fact, what happens behind the scenes can make the biggest impact. Twin brothers Wyatt and Grant Kohles worked — and managed — separate precincts in Grand Island during this year’s general election.
klkntv.com
Robbers stole almost $4,000 from Nebraska store as clerk played game, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Grand Island Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying three robbers. Police say one of them appears to have been armed with a handgun when the group robbed Y&N Liquor on Saturday, just after midnight. Almost $4,000 was stolen after...
KSNB Local4
In The Kitchen With Joe: ‘Sit N Bull Saloon’
GILTNER, Neb. (KSNB) - For the last four and a half years, John and Sherri Ditter have run the ‘Sit N Bull Saloon’ in Giltner. In that time, they’ve made tons of people happy with their delicious food. “I have very good staff and the food is...
KSNB Local4
Grand Island woman connected to international scam network
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island woman is facing two felony charges after stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from elderly victims as part of a larger network of scammers with ties to Ghana. The Hall County Sheriff’s Office arrested Constance Reimers, 65, on Wednesday based on an...
