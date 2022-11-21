John (Todd) Gilliland passed away unexpectedly on November 16, 2022, of an unknown cause. Todd was born to Terry and Sonya Gilliland in Kearney, Nebraska, on May 6, 1964. In his early years, Todd was a phenomenal athlete known across the state for his size, speed, and fierce competitiveness. He was also known as a gentle giant, showing kindness and compassion to those struggling or down on their luck. He was known to protect those who were treated poorly by others.

