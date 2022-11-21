Read full article on original website
Brent Vigen Has Elevated A Surging Montana State Program
When Montana State director of athletics Leon Costello spent 1.5 days with Brent Vigen nearly two years ago during the head football coach interview process, Costello remembers a moment when he took a deep breath of relief and thought, “OK, this can work.”. Costello was tasked with replacing head...
ESPN's first College GameDay in Montana reaches 2.198M viewers
BOZEMAN, Mont. - Montana's first ever ESPN College GameDay experienced success in viewership Saturday with 2.198 million tuning in, a 9-percent jump compared to 2021's week 12 episode. Montana Sate University reported College GameDay week 12 in Bozeman for Brawl of the Wild had 6-percent more viewers than the episode...
4 Great Burger Places in Montana
What is your favorite comfort food? If your answer is a nice burger and some fries on the side, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Montana that are highly praised for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
A Montana Paperboy Loses His Job Right Before the Holidays?
Did you deliver newspapers as a kid? I did. I stuffed newspapers for the Glasgow Courier in Glasgow, Montana as far back as at least 4th grade. That's how I made money to go play video games at the Pizza Hut, and get some nacho cheese ole's at Taco Johns in Glasgow! I then delivered the Chicago Tribune south of Chicago in my junior high years. It was a great way to earn money as a kid and not have to wear the fake Jordan's again.
Montana, Montana State each get 14 All-Big Sky football selections
BOZEMAN — The Montana and Montana State football teams got an equal number of players on the 2022 All-Big Sky Conference teams, which were released Wednesday. UM and MSU each received 14 selections across the first, second and third teams and honorable mentions. MSU's Brent Vigen was also named co-Big Sky coach of the year, and Bobcats quarterback Sean Chambers received newcomer of the year honors.
Montana State's Isaiah Ifanse plans to return in 2023, '100% go' for 2022 playoffs
BOZEMAN — Montana State football fans might've noticed that senior running back Isaiah Ifanse didn't partake in senior day activities before Saturday's Brawl of the Wild. That's because this won't be his final season. Ifanse is planning to return to MSU for the 2023 season, MSU play-by-play broadcaster Keaton...
Epic Cat-Griz Game Tradition Receives Negative Feedback
I think Bozeman needs to lighten up. But as a long-time Bozeman resident, decent citizen, frustrated tax-payer, and proud Montana State alum, I can see both sides of this issue—one I never gave a sneeze about in years past. Actually, I don't remember anyone EVER finger-waving about this tradition...
BREAKING: Missing And Endangered Person Alert For Montana
MISSING AND ENDANGERED PERSON ALERT (MEPA) AT 9:51 AM ON NOVEMBER 22, 2022:. A missing and endangered person alert has been issued for Laura Sprinkle. Laura is a white 36-year-old woman who gave birth to an infant on either November 17th or 18th in a hotel in Madison County. Neither...
Missoula vs Bozeman Weather: Brawl Of The Wild History
With the biggest yearly football game in Montana due for kickoff on Saturday at noon (listen live HERE) the Missoula/Bozeman rivalry continues to be egged on. There's trash-talking, whataboutism, Twitter and Reddit spats galore. For Griz fans, they have a legitimate reason to be upset that ESPN Gameday is covering Brawl Of The Wild this year, especially after all the lobbying and ruckus we raised last year trying to get them to cover the game in Missoula.
In Big Sky, an Interior Designer Embraces Mountain Minimalism
Many notable artists have found inspiration living in Montana—Theodore Waddell, Kevin Red Star and Andrea Joyce Heimer, to name but a few—but Susie Hoffmann never planned to become one of them. Back when the interior designer was a kid growing up in the Boston suburbs, her paintings and drawings were more influenced by Deutschland than the Treasure State. “My opa was a German furniture builder, woodworker and an artist.
Montana Morning Show Giving Away The Greatest Christmas Gift Ever
'Tis the season of giving, and what better gift than the most iconic Christmas gift of all time?. The XL Country Morning Show with Derek and Megan has teamed up with Wolf's Mercantile in Livingston to give you the chance to make all of your family and friends jealous this Christmas Season with Derek and Megan's A Major Award Christmas Give-A-Way.
Thanksgiving Travel Trouble in Southwest Montana: Snow, Wind, Ice
Traveling by car may pose challenges to Montanans ahead of Thanksgiving. Lots of mountain snow along with melting then freezing road conditions are in the forecast. Travelers in the Helena, Bozeman, and Big Sky areas should allow for extra time and make sure their vehicle is in good shape for the drive. Snow, very gusty winds and some freezing roads are all possibilities through Wednesday evening.
Ennis school bond fails again: Madison and Gallatin counties election recap
Voters in Madison and Gallatin County decided on key issues on Nov. 8, including the second iteration of the Ennis School Bond, cannabis ordinances in West Yellowstone and Manhattan, a tax levy for elderly care and a proposed golf course district in Madison County. Madison County voters participated at a...
Gallatin Co. realtors say prices for single-family homes continue to rise
MISSOULA, Mont. — The price of a single-family home continues to rise in Gallatin County, according to the latest numbers from the Gallatin Association of Realtors. The median sales price for a single-family home shot up 7.1% in October, compared with October last year. The median sales price for...
Multiple trucks block lanes of traffic on Norris Hill
MISSOULA, MT — The Madison County Sheriff's Office reported multiple trucks are blocking lanes of traffic on Norris Hill in Madison County. Officials advise travelers to take extra time if they are going to or from Bozeman this morning. The Madison County Sheriff's Office released the following information:
UPDATE: Missing Endangered Person alert canceled for mother and newborn
A Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been issued in Madison County for 36-year-old Laura Mae Sprinkle and her newborn baby.
Trevor Noah is Coming to Bozeman! Here’s How to Score Tickets
Trevor Noah is coming to Bozeman, and we want to send you to the show for free. Trevor Noah is bringing his Off the Record Tour to the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman on April 28, 2023, and we're giving away tickets to the show. Trevor Noah has been the...
Construction underway at workforce housing development in Belgrade
Construction is now underway at a site just south of Bozeman-Yellowstone International Airport which is set to bring over 100 units of workforce housing to the area.
Belgrade woman sentenced to prison for embezzling more than $800,000
MISSOULA, Mont. — A Belgrade woman was sentenced to 16 months in prison after admitting to stealing more than $800,000 from her employer. Renae Swanson, 59, pleaded guilty in May to wire fraud while working as an accountant and controller. Swanson now faces 16 months in jail and is...
